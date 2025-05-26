9 Facts About Argentina’s Asado Barbecue Culture

Barbecue culture feels deeply American, but we aren’t the only nation that enjoys roasted meats. Far from it, in fact.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Around the world, almost every culture has a tried-and-true approach to fire-grilled cuts of steak, chicken, lamb, pork, and beyond. Other meats are often on the table, from rabbit to venison.

Though the main star is (usually) red meat, veggies and distinct side salads are also served up at barbecues. Sauces are regional, as are carbs like bread, rice, or roti.

Despite the focus on eating well, the art of grilling meat is only partly about food.

The humble barbecue, no matter where it’s found, is also about community. Think about the barbecues that we like to enjoy on the Fourth of July or Memorial Day—they’re also important social gatherings. We reconnect with family and friends over delicious food, usually for half a day, if not longer.

Just think about the phrase ‘getting invited to the barbecue’—it signals respect and acceptance, not just an invitation to stuff yourself with food.

And while every country (and even region) has its own beloved approach to communal dining, Argentina’s asado barbecue culture is bound to feel familiar to Americans who get an invitation.

The next time you’re heading down south, try your best to make it to an Argentinian asado. Here’s your crash course.

Crash course: Argentina’s asado barbecue culture

Argentinian style BBQ of lamb meat (Getty)

It’s formally known as asado Argentino

Barbecue is a big deal in Argentina, where it’s known as asado and sometimes parrillada, which I’ll discuss below. It’s not the only South American country with big love for grilled meats. In Brazil, barbecue is known as churrasco. In Uruguay, it’s known as asado uruguayo.

The difference between churrasco and asado is linguistic; Brazilians speak Portuguese, while Argentinians and Uruguayans speak Spanish. The culture between these barbecue traditions is similar, but distinct in a few ways, from grill methods to seasoning.

Think of it like the difference between barbecue traditions in Texas, Missouri, South Carolina, and so on.

Barbecue is grilled on parillas

The grill is known as the parilla, which is truly just a metal grill that’s held over open flame. Usually, asados Argentinos take a more rustic approach. Rather than use an actual grill, especially one that runs on propane, grill masters prefer to tame the open flame for added flavor and sealed-in juices.

You’ll also notice that some asados involve intact animals that are stretched out over a natural fire. It can be a little jarring for those who have never seen a whole animal roasted and/or don’t eat meat, so be prepared. Lamb is commonly roasted this way, known as cordero al palo, translated loosely to lamb on a stick.

Parillada is also an experience

Asado Argentino is sometimes called parillada, which is another way of talking about barbecues. Usually, the parillada touches on the overall social and cultural texture of the gathering. While the grill master focuses on churning out perfectly cooked meats and other dishes, guests are chatting, catching up, telling stories, and otherwise bonding. In other words, it’s about spending time together just as much as it is dining.

Traditional Argentine ribs grilled with charcoal and fire (Getty)

Chorizo is a star of the show

Americans are no stranger to slapping a pork chop or a sausage onto the grill—but asado Argentino usually focuses more heavily on chorizo, or spiced sausages. In fact, they’re often the first meat to be tossed onto the grill. Once cooked, chorizo is often served on an open sandwich and is the first treat to whet everyone’s appetite for the day.

Argentina has a big beef industry

Chorizo aside, there’s one reason that barbecue culture has taken off in Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil—and it’s the same as in the States. There’s a lot of world-class beef around, and plenty of space to make an open-flame grill. Argentina is up there when it comes to beef-producing nations, including the United States, China, and Australia.

Potato and egg salad are on the menu

Side dishes are a big deal for asados in South America, just like in the United States. Along with grilled vegetables and empanadas, Argentinians also eat a lot of potato and egg salad.

They’re often combined into a single light dish, but are sometimes split up. Usually, the combined dish is called ensalada rusa or Russian salad. Don’t miss out on locro, either. It’s a hearty bean stew that’s sort of like chili.

Short ribs, strips, and ribeye steaks are top cuts

The most popular cuts tossed onto the parilla in an asado are short ribs, strip steaks, and ribeye steaks. T-bones are also popular and usually slow-roasted, along with brisket. Usually, brisket is slow-cooked over embers, giving it a distinctly smoky flavor.

A delicious medium rare fire grilled argentina style steak with chimichurri verde sauce (Getty)

Chimichurri is the most popular seasoning

Don’t bring barbecue sauce to the asado Argentino—they prefer dry rubs, especially seasonings like chimichurri. Chimichurri is a blend of parsley, oregano, garlic, olive oil, and red wine vinegar. It’s a more traditional herbal flavor that you might expect to find in European steakhouses.

All hail the Asador

The last thing you need to know about asados Argentinos is that the grill master is called the Asador—and this person shouldn’t be bothered, distracted, or otherwise harangued while they do their job. It’s a sacred work to tend to the flames, meats, and other dishes, and compromising the Asador’s work will undermine the entire operation.