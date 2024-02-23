The City of Lights, Sin City, America’s Playground—no matter which nickname you use to describe Las Vegas, the focus is entertainment. From acrobatic displays to world-famous musical residencies, Vegas has it all.

And if you’re heading to the Mojave, you’ve probably got your sights set on the infamous Las Vegas Strip.

The Strip (aka Las Vegas Boulevard) is the backbone of Vegas’s reputation. Still, that doesn’t mean the Strip is home to the best Las Vegas hotels or the most amazing amenities. As the city grows, it pushes further from the boulevard. Past Strip Resorts, you’ll find world-famous hotels and innovative new projects throughout the city.

We’ve got recommendations ready for you. Dive into our list of the 12 best hotels off the strip in Las Vegas. If you’re looking for a big-name stay, check out Westgate or Palms Casino. If you don’t mind venturing a bit further, you’ll find hidden gems in M Resort and Red Rock.

Top 12 Best Hotels Off the Strip in Las Vegas

1. Best Traditional Casino-Resort – Westgate Las Vegas Resort

Casino view of Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino Photo credit: Leonardo

We’re kicking this list off with one of the most well-known names in Vegas: Westgate. This casino resort is located only one block from the Strip, which puts guests in proximity to landmarks like Caesars Palace and the Sphere. Its upscale spa is famous throughout the city, along with its classic resort amenities.

Serenity Spa offers dozens of treatments, from couples’ massages to hydra facials to nail enhancements. Along with its full-service spa, Westgate offers a casino, sportsbook, swimming pool, 18-hole golf course, and a staggering 14 on-site restaurants.

Serenity Spa and diverse amenities aside, Westgate recently launched a few sustainability projects. The hotel now uses LED lightbulbs and eco-friendly toiletries. Not bad for a spot that boasts over 2,800 rooms.

2. Best for Beautiful Design – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Bedroom view of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton Photo credit: Ice Portal

Virgin Hotels is part of Hilton’s Curio Collection—which means there’s a noticeable emphasis on clean design and luxury amenities. You’ll notice this as soon as you step onto the grounds. Unlike many other Strip-adjacent locations, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is tastefully and beautifully appointed.

The hotel saw a major facelift in 2020. The redesign focused on improved workspaces in the rooms (great for remote workers), LCD TVs with full streaming capabilities, and a large pool lounge area worth spending hours at.

Aside from its extravagant design (and dog-friendly rooms), guests also have several restaurants to choose from, live shows, a poolside bar, a full casino, and a full-service spa. This makes it a great location for those who want to be near the Strip but want to minimize the noise, clutter, and fuss.

3. Best for Families and Large Groups – Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Desert Club Resort

Living room view of Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Desert Club Resort Photo credit: Leonardo

This Holiday Inn project is an IHG hotel. Its design is similar to standard Holiday Inn hotels throughout the US, but this Vegas location has a bit of an extra flash thanks to its pool area. Rather than offer a single place to dip their toes, the Desert Club Resort includes five swimming pools for guests to choose from and two hot tubs.

On top of its superior poolside offerings, the Desert Club Resort also offers spacious rooms for families and large groups. Most include separate sitting and dining areas, along with kitchenettes. Hotel staff are also happy to help with roll-out beds and other special accommodations.

Guests can also book rooms with furnished patios, soaking tubs, and fireplaces. Additionally, there’s an on-site restaurant which makes grabbing a bite later in the day a breeze.

4. Best Location Downtown – Golden Nugget Hotel

Restaurant view of Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Photo credit: Revato

Though you’ve most likely heard of this Vegas institution, you might be surprised to learn that the Golden Nugget Hotel isn’t on the Strip. It’s actually located right in the center of old Las Vegas on Fremont Street.

This downtown stay first opened its doors in 1946, offering you a taste of old-school Vegas. But you won’t have to skimp on luxury at the Golden Nugget. Along with its prime location downtown, other hot spots like the Botanical Cactus Gardens and Premium Outlets are located nearby.

If you don’t feel like venturing, there’s plenty inside the Golden Nugget to keep you busy. The hotel has two outdoor pools, a linked casino with VIP rooms, a full-service spa, and even a nightclub. The latter is particularly swanky for those who like to see and be seen.

5. Best Luxury Stay – Palms Casino Resort

Bedroom view of Palms Casino Resort Photo credit: Offical Hotel Information

The Palms Casino Resort is a wildly popular name in Vegas and beyond—but you won’t find it on the Strip. Instead, it’s located a few blocks from the busy drag. Like Westgate, there’s a strong emphasis placed on the hotel’s spa services. In fact, Palms bills itself as a spa hotel.

At the on-site Drift Spa, you’ll Vegas’s very first hammam. Along with soaking pools, you can book world-class treatments like massages, facials, and manicures.

Other amenities include a glamorous rooftop pool with two bars, a nightclub, a casino with VIP rooms, a sportsbook, and 10 on-site restaurants. A few more unique and extravagant features are the Palms’ multilingual staff and the availability of hypo-allergenic bedding for sensitive guests.

6. Best Stay for All the Basics – Desert Rose Resort

Bedroom view of Desert Rose Resort Photo credit: Leonardo

What the Desert Rose Resort lacks in flash it makes up for in functionality. First up, staff are prepared to help you through any leg of your journey. This might mean booking tickets and experiences, or even asking for recommendations.

On top of its helpful staff, the Desert Rose Resort has plenty of amenities geared toward large groups and families. Some rooms offer sofa beds and separate dining areas, similar to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations Desert Club. The hotel also offers a large swimming pool with an outdoor bar and lounge area, a hot tub, and a workout room.

The Desert Rose is located right next to the Las Vegas airport while also being only a short walk to the Strip. This makes it a great stay for those looking to cover all the bases.

7. Best for Business & Event Needs – The Platinum Hotel & Spa

Living room view of The Platinum Hotel Photo credit: Leonardo

Though the platinum is located far on the North End, further from the Strip than some other locations, the distance is worth it. In fact, this upscale hotel has plenty of features that are designed to entertain you without ever leaving the grounds.

There are two pools (one indoor and one outdoor), along with plenty of lounge space and a hot tub. On top of that, there’s a bar, restaurant, spa, and workout room.

But what makes the Platinum Hotel & Spa stand out compared to other Las Vegas locations is its business and event amenities. The concierge is equipped to handle business needs, including scheduling corporate meetings in event rooms. The same is true for weddings. The Platinum Hotel even offers a chapel in the sky for those looking to tie the knot.

8. Best for On-site Entertainment – The Orleans Hotel & Casino

Bar view of The Orleans Hotel & Casino Photo credit: Expedia

Whether traveling with a family or with friends, The Orleans Hotel & Casino has something for you. This establishment includes the Vegas basics, like a casino with VIP rooms and a pool with a bar.

However, there’s plenty more on the agenda—including a separate kid’s pool, a full-sized bowling alley, a full-service spa, 10 on-site restaurants, and even a hair salon. Rollaway beds are available for those who want to stretch their sleeping space.

At The Orleans Hotel & Casino, you’ll also be treated to some truly funky decor. The bars, lounges, restaurants, and even the lobby are designed with a spectacular Carnaval theme. While it might look a little basic from the outside, it’s what’s inside that matters at The Orleans.

9. Best Budget Option – Holiday Inn Express & Suites Las Vegas

Bedroom view of Holiday Inn Express Las Vegas – Stadium Area Photo credit: Leonardo

This is yet another Holiday Inn IHG hotel. Unlike the Desert Club Resort, the Express & Suites Las Vegas location places a stronger emphasis on affordability and convenience. Here, there are no frills to distract you from your Vegas adventure.

The hotel is very close to the Strip, meaning you’ll have access to all its establishments—just without the flashy price tag. This makes it ideal for anyone who plans on spending most of their time enjoying and exploring the city.

Savings aside, the Express & Suites offer a long list of expected amenities. These include breakfast, a pool, a hot tub, laundry services, business amenities, and a gym. The airport is only a three-minute drive, while locations like the MGM Grand are only seven minutes’ walk.

10. Best Hidden Gem – M Resort Spa Casino

Lounge view of M Resort Spa Casino Photo credit: Expedia

Like the Platinum, M Resort Spa Casino is located a bit further from the Strip than other hotels on this list. However, it’s well worth the stay—and it includes a free shuttle service to and from the airport.

The rooftop bar and lounge area is a fantastic place to spend the day, while evening entertainment is already taken care of with on-site shows. The M Resort also has a world-class casino that includes over 1,000 slot machines, a VIP room, and 40 gaming tables.

The five on-site restaurants are all highly rated and offer unique specialties. There’s a sports bar, sushi, steak, and more. Plus, there’s the Spa Mio, which offers massage, body scrubs, and aromatherapy. In fact, you may not miss the Strip at all.

11. Best for Unique Features (& Wine Tasting) – Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel

Bar view of Ahern Hotel and Event Center Photo credit: Expedia

Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel isn’t quite like other options on this list for a few reasons. First, it’s notably smaller than other off-the-strip locations, which we like. Second, it doesn’t skimp on amenities despite this modest size. Third, it’s attached to a winery—something you won’t find elsewhere in Vegas.

The hotel offers guests the chance to sample new wine releases at its winery, along with sampling new releases via the tasting room. Though you won’t find a casino on the grounds, this feature more than makes up for it.

On top of its winery action, Ahern also offers three on-site restaurants and seven bars—all of which keep a focus on local wines and spirits. Two restaurants are Italian (Vita Bella and Ottimo) for those who enjoy the cuisine.

12. Best for Range of Amenities – Red Rock Casino, Resort, & Spa

Hotel amenity view of Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa Photo credit: Revato

At Red Rock, almost every experience is available to you. Though you’ll be further from the Strip, like M Resort and The Platinum, it’s well worth it. Along with its full-service spa and expansive casino, Red Rock offers a full bowling alley, poolside bars, a hair salon, and a highly-rated sushi bar.

But that’s not close to the end of the list. Red Rock goes above and beyond to offer next-level services, including parking spaces for RVs and trucks, gourmet breakfast, multiple swimming pools, on-site shopping, concerts and live shows, and a health club that regularly offers yoga.

On top of that, there’s also a game room for children, babysitting services for parents, and cribs available. This makes it a fantastic choice for families and large groups, though it’s a bit pricier than most family-first options.

Amenities & Facilities

One way that off-the-strip hotels in Vegas attract customers is by offering more than their Strip counterparts. This means that you can find some truly great amenities and facilities at the locations listed above, from on-site wine sampling to full-service spas to massive casinos.

Before booking, take a close look at the number of amenities available at a prospective hotel and the number of facilities. Because Vegas is a tourist hot spot, you may want to compare the number of amenities available. For example, some hotels offer complimentary breakfast, while others charge a fee for a cooked breakfast.

Value & Budget

If you take a close look at the fine print, almost every Las Vegas hotel charges resort fees—usually daily. Resort fees cover things like bottled water, phone calls, and other smaller items that the average traveler would take for granted. Here’s how to navigate these fees in Vegas.

First, single out locations that fit your budget—but don’t stop there. Take a closer look at what you get for that money, which correlates to value. Ideally, you’d pay less for more, which indicates a high-value deal. Because each location offers specific amenities that are geared toward certain budgets, you’ll have to dig a bit to find the right deal for you.

On this list, the highest-value locations are the M Resort & Casino, The Orleans Hotel, and Red Rock. That’s because a basic room fee includes the most offers in terms of experiences, amenities, and features.

Atmosphere

Not all hotels offer the same atmosphere and experience. In fact, Las Vegas is home to quite a few adult adventures, from gambling to nightclubs. Many people choose to stay off the Strip to avoid the types of noisy crowds that tend to head out at night.

Whether looking for a quiet hotel or a family-friendly stay, always pay attention to a hotel’s atmosphere.

For example, some hotels focus more on entertainment, offering nightly shows and nightclubs. Red Rock and M Resort include special shows for guests, for example. Others take a stronger focus on spending time outdoors, offering multiple pools, lounge areas, and even a golf course in the case of Westgate.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is it hard to get around Las Vegas?

The farther you are from the Strip, the tougher it is to navigate Las Vegas on foot. That being said, it’s easy to rent cars from the airport or schedule rides using an app like Lyft or Uber. In fact, the latter is how most visitors get around during their stay.

Depending on where you stay, your hotel might also offer shuttle services that go to and from the Strip. Just be sure to make your plans before going out, as the Strip can be very congested during busy hours, which makes it hard to find a ride.

Is Las Vegas safe?

Generally speaking, Las Vegas isn’t any more dangerous than similarly sized cities. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when traveling.

First, the Strip tends to be heavily frequented by security and police, which makes it a pretty secure space. However, the number of bars, casinos, and clubs means that Vegas can get a bit rowdy from time to time.

Second, be wary of vendors and performers on the Strip. Dozens of performers line up on the sidewalks each day to tempt tourists with pictures and shows. Only take a photo or accept an item if you’re okay paying for it. Similarly, avoid buying tickets to shows or events on the Strip, as these might not be legitimate offers. Most hotels have a concierge who is happy to help you book a show.

What are the benefits of staying off the Strip?

There are four great benefits to staying off the Strip. First and foremost, you’ll save because rooms are offered at a more reasonable price. Second, you’re more likely to have a quieter stay and enjoy perks like free parking.

Third, you should still be close to major attractions—and you may even have a stronger feel for local experiences if you’re in a locals-only area. Lastly, you can find unique accommodations that don’t make headlines very often, just like The Orleans and M Resort.

Conclusion

Las Vegas is one of the most exciting and entertaining places in the world—but it comes with a price tag. One of the easiest ways to extend your budget without skimping on fun is to stay at a hotel off the Strip.

No matter what type of experience you’re looking for, there’s a hotel just for you.

Those in search of lesser-known stays can focus on M Resort or Ahern Luxury Hotel. Families can explore options like the Orleans, Red Rock, or the Desert Club Resort (Holiday Inn). If you’re looking to stay off the Strip without feeling like you are, then go with an established location like Westgate or the Palms.

