5 Gorgeous Road Trips in West Virginia: Welcome to Mountain Rides

When I think about West Virginia, I think about natural beauty.

Though the Appalachian Range is beautiful from tip to tip, West Virginia has some of the most unspoiled byways where you can cruise between those ancient, gorgeous peaks. From the New River Gorge to the Allegheny Mountains, there’s a hike for every mood.

But if you want to dive deep into the state’s most gorgeous settings, the best way to do so is on a road trip.

Not only can you forge into some of the state’s quietest corridors, but you can also pass through some of West Virginia’s quaintest towns along the way.

But don’t take my word for it.

The state’s tourism board has put together five heavenly road trips in West Virginia that showcase its natural wonders, called Mountain Rides.

Ready to rediscover West Virginia? Choose one of the road trips below. Though they’re great for travel during any season, I’d recommend planning your road trip during summer or autumn.

5 ‘Mountain Rides’ road trips in West Virginia

Road trip #1: Birdeye Bend

4.5 hours, 173 miles

Cruise through some of the highest altitudes in West Virginia as you weave through its mountaineering country. This route includes a balance between larger cities, like Morgantown and Elkin, historic towns like Parsons and Rowlesburg, and unspoiled parks like Cathedral State Park and Canon Hill State Park.

Road trip #2: Capitol Circle

Almost 6 hours, 200 miles

An aerial view of the West Virginia State Capitol Building and downtown Charleston (Getty)

Zip around some of the largest cities in West Virginia, including the state capital of Charleston. Despite the focus on larger cities in the Metro Valley, including Fayetteville, you’ll still be treated to parks and reserves that are worth pulling off the road for. Fayetteville, for example, is close to the famous New River Gorge.

I also recommend following the West Virginia Waterfall Trail. You can download the route, along with a passport that you can mark off as you hit each waterfall. Those little activities go a long way in giving structure to your road trip and making it more memorable.

Road trip #3: Cranberry Corridor

5 hours, 200 miles

Aerial View of the rocky Long Point Peninsula at Summersville Lake, West Virginia in the summer (Getty)

Did you know that West Virginia is home to a ‘Little Bahamas of the East’, aka Summersville Lake? Me neither. This mountain lakes route takes you through some of the lushest forests in the state, including a stop at Summersville Lake. Its known for its hyper-clear water that brings to mind the crystal tides of the Caribbean.

But don’t forget about Cranberry Glades Botanical Area. Like the name suggests, it’s home to cranberry bushes—but that’s not all. This region is home to some of the US’s most unique plants, including carnivorous varieties. Tread lightly!

Road trip #4: Heritage Highway

5 hours, almost 200 miles

If you’re more focused on charming towns than delving into the wild, the Heritage Highway should be your first pick. While Birdeye Bend includes plenty of suggested stops in small towns, this loop route is a who’s-who of West Virginia’s cutest settlements.

In Beckley, you can learn about the state’s coal-mining past; in Princeton, you’ll learn about important railroad stops and get to see a caboose from the mid-1900s; in McDowell County, you can learn about the famous Hatfield-McCoy rivalry.

Personally, I’d stick to the ATV trails in the Hatfield-McCoy mountains. It will give you access to an unusual, intriguing blend of history with a dose of high-octane action.

Road trip #5: Seneca Skyway

6.5 hours, 300 miles

Views of the Seneca Rocks (Getty)

Traverse the Potomac Highlands on this short-and-sweet road trip—which includes a stop in Lewisburg, one of West Virginia’s must-see small towns. Just make sure that you download the route map beforehand—this is a more remote stretch where service is spotty.

Don’t miss out on Beartown State Park, which is an official Dark Sky Park. If catching some unsoiled night sky views is high on your priority list, spend a night near the Dark Sky Park. And don’t forget about Seneca Rocks, a gorgeous rock formation, which is where this road trip takes its name from.