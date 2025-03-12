6 Best Things to Do Outdoors in Fayetteville, West Virginia

Fayetteville, West Virginia was nothing like I expected when I visited with my family back in 2015.

After my family reunited at the airport, we rented a car and took off with plans to explore the New River Gorge area. The weekend getaway turned out to be one of our favorite adventures in recent years.

Not only was the gorge even more stunning than in photos, but the relaxed town and friendly atmosphere stood out.

It felt like Olive Garden—when you’re in Fayetteville, West Virginia, you’re family.

Though we spent most of our time out on the New River Gorge (hiking, rafting, and learning about the area’s history), we barely grazed the surface of Fayetteville’s extensive outdoor offerings. In fact, we’ve been planning a return trip to the area for years.

As we build out our dream list of places to go and things to do, I figured I’d cover what’s on our radar. In my opinion, Fayetteville is a hidden gem for travelers who prefer budget destinations with ample outdoor adventures.

Best of all, many companies offer discounts in April—so you can save big by booking one of these adventures in the coming month.

6 outdoor things to do in Fayetteville, WV

Raft down New River Gorge with Adventures on the Gorge or ACE Adventure Resort

Whether or not you want to white water raft down New River Gorge, this place should be on your bucket list. It’s easily one of the most stunning places I’ve visited in the United States and remains my favorite Appalachian enclave.

Picture a rushing, clear-water river nestled between two dramatic, heavily forested ridges.

My family and I stayed at Adventures on the Gorge. The same company also organized our white water rafting adventure and zipline tours. There’s almost a never-ending list of activities and special events, especially during the warmer summer months. You can also stay at ACE Adventure Resort, which is the other major adventure company serving the New River Gorge.

BASE jump from the New River Gorge Bridge (or watch!)

Each year, Fayetteville celebrates Bridge Day. Bridge Day commemorates the first time a BASE jumper leaped from the New Gorge Bridge back in 1979, which stands at 876 feet. Since then, Bridge Day (held each October) has attracted thousands of spectators and hundreds of BASE jumpers.

Personally, I’d watch the action (which now includes events like rappelling) rather than join in—but I’ll leave that up to you. Regardless, Fayetteville is proud of this event and makes spectating easy.

Zipline near the river

Unsurprisingly, you can find more than one zip-lining company in and around Fayetteville. I’d recommend bundling a zipline adventure with your whitewater rafting plans.

My family went ziplining at Adventures on the Gorge; you can also zipline with the other rafting company, ACE Adventure Resort.

Aside from those two options, you can also head to the slightly more challenging course at River Expeditions, which is another rafting company that serves the area. Along with its ziplining cables, you can also take part in a cargo net climb, sky bridge, and rappelling adventure.

Hike the Long Point Trail and Kaymoor Miner’s Trail

You won’t be short on hiking opportunities in Fayetteville. In fact, you might feel a little overwhelmed by how many trails are in the vicinity.

I recommend taking the Long Point Trail, which is a simple out-and-back trail that includes lake views. Kaymoor Miner’s is another popular pick thanks to the lush forests—just keep in mind that it’s a little steep.

Go Geocaching at Babcock State Park

Geocaching is a mobile-ready outdoor adventure—sort of like a scavenger hunt. Using a smartphone that has GPS features, visitors can take to Babcock State Park to seek out its two geocaches.

These geocaches are hidden, waterproofed boxes where expert navigators can sign their name in the logbook, and then set the geocache back in place for another adventurer to find. Currently, Babcock State Park has two cache sites for you to seek out.

Rent a mountain bike and hit the trails

If hiking a little too one-speed for you, then rent a mountain bike and hit the trails at hyper-speed. There are a handful of mountain bike rental shops in Fayetteville—and locals are more than happy to help you learn the ropes if you’ve never shopped around for mountain bikes before.

New Rivers Bikes, Marathon Bicycle Company, and Arrowhead Bike Farm are all full-service bike shops that offer mountain bikes for sale and/or rent. I’d suggest asking the owners about suitable trails for your experience level—some trails might be too steep for casual bikers.

I’d suggest starting out at Arrowhead Bike Farm. The word ‘farm’ describes the scenic area where you can actually ride the bikes you just rented. (They also have camping.)