4/20 is Approaching—Ready to Learn About Cannabis Festivals?

Here in Europe, I get asked a lot about whether cannabis is legal in the United States.

There’s no straightforward answer. Cannabis is legal in 39 states for medical use and 24 states for recreational use. Federally, it’s illegal, but prohibition isn’t enforced in states that have launched medical and recreational markets.

It’s a gray area on top of a gray area—which isn’t actually unique when it comes to smoking a little green.

I live in Barcelona, Catalonia, where the laws surrounding cannabis are just as complex. Within Catalonia, it is legal to grow and smoke your own supply—but not to sell or distribute.

If you’ve visited the city, you may have been invited to an ‘association’. The association is technically a social club that you join; instead of ‘buying’ a gram or two, you’re contributing your ‘share’ to the club. (They also do this with bars to keep costs for drinks lower, but that’s another story.)

That’s about as liberal of a policy as you’ll find in Europe—one that could be reversed as the city council pushes back against cannabis-based tourism. Nobody wants an Amsterdam situation.

The US, for all its gray areas and complexities, has an overwhelmingly open approach to cannabis. Though social and legal acceptance is still very new, and markets are subject to state-by-state regulation, every 4/20 ‘holiday’ gets a little grander.

In some states, 4/20 festivals have been going strong for decades… all the way back to 1971 in California, if you want to dig into the origin of the date.

If you’re curious about what cannabis festivals are like and whether or not you should join, consider this your intro.

What happens at a cannabis festival?

At festivals, the focus is on cannabis in all its forms. Though smoking for recreational purposes is one of the main affairs at festivals with legalized markets, it’s far from the only one.

You’ll notice plenty of cannabis products on sale, from textiles made of hemp to THC-free oils that can be used medicinally.

Most importantly, you do not need to smoke to attend.

Depending on the festival, you might be offered samples or invited to smoke with someone, but you can always decline. You won’t be the only one not partaking.

Some festivals also offer a strong counter-culture lineup of activities. You can learn about traditional ‘hippie’ fairs like off-grid living, sustainability causes, and other tenets of alternative lifestyles. Plus, expect tons of art—from live music to workshops to galleries to seminars.

Some cannabis festivals are also more business-oriented; you might notice plenty of marketing and networking. As new states build their cannabis markets, both long-time cannabis fans and first-time 4/20ers are rubbing elbows to explore new ventures.

Caught your interest? Below, I’m listing out some of the largest and most unique 4/20 festivals around the country.

Famous 4/20 festivals in the United States

Hash Bash (Ann Arbor)

Like I mentioned up top, the first usage of the term 4/20 dates back to California in 1971. Only one year later, students at the University of Michigan decided to celebrate 4/20—with a political motivation.

Students were celebrating a decision by the Michigan Supreme Court, which had ruled that the laws used to jail a cultural activist for his possession of two marijuana joints were unconstitutional.

In 2019, Michigan’s governor even joined thousands of attendees at Hash Bash to celebrate the legalization of recreational use. This year, Hash Bash celebrated its 54th birthday. Just note that this celebration is held in early April instead of on April 20th.

420 Hippie Hill (San Francisco)

Hippie Hill is a famous incline in Golden State Park, with a gradual and grassy slope that’s perfect for gathering with friends. It gained notoriety in the Summer of Love back in 1967, when a lot more than marijuana was on the ‘menu’.

Today, 420 Hippie Hill is one of the most famous cannabis gatherings in the country—one that harkens back to San Francisco’s free-wheeling, free-love era.

If you’ll be in the area on April 20th, I’d suggest passing through Golden State Park to catch a glimpse of the madness on Hippie Hill. But only join the crowds if you’re okay with smoke—it’s a relatively small area that will be packed with revelers armed with lighters.

(It looks like organizers have also added ‘rest and decompression tents’, so keep those on your radar if you join!)

Mile High 420 Festival (Denver)

Looking for a music festival vibe? While 420 Hippie Hill offers live performances, Denver’s Mile High 420 Festival is a proper single-day production.

This year, the event is led by the one and only Tommy Chong and will include performances from Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Cordae.

Despite the high production value, general admission isn’t too steep at $20. Just be mindful that Denver (and Colorado as a whole) has some of the priciest cannabis products around. Bring some extra cash.

SweetWater 420 Fest (Atlanta)

The state of Georgia has not legalized medicinal or recreational cannabis use.

Despite the state’s stance on cannabis use, SweetWater 420 Festival has been around since 2004. Back then, the focus was on ‘music, beer, and the environment’… plus, a little smoke. The event is thrown by SweetWater Brewing Company, which offers a flagship ‘420 Extra Pale Ale’ brew.

Over two decades later, the state has yet to legalize cannabis—or THC-infused beers. Still, SweetWater highlights the consistent intersection between 4/20 festivals and interest in sustainability and alternative lifestyles.

Seattle Hempfest (Seattle)

Back in 1991, Seattle Hempfest began as a ‘humble gathering of stoners’ who wanted to support the legalization of cannabis in Washington State.

Fast forward almost 35 years and Hempfest is now the world’s largest cannabis gathering, welcoming over 100,000 guests annually.

Like you might imagine, Hempfest is an all-out celebration and exploration of marijuana. You can watch live performances and veg out if you want. Or if you’re interested in politics, Hempfest also has rally events. There’s also plenty to do in the way of shopping and attending arts and crafts events, from workshops to exchanges.

