8 of the Coolest American Music Venues Worth Traveling For

What makes the perfect music venue?

My partner would probably argue that sound quality is top of the list. I’d probably argue that having enough room to dance (and enough bathroom stalls) is more important.

Other friends would probably bring up things like the crowd’s vibe, the performance, the layout and design of the venue, and overall value.

Regardless, we’d all agree on one thing: atmosphere plays a huge role in a successful concert. There should be a feeling of connection between the crowd, the performers, and the space.

Unsurprisingly, some venues are better geared toward promoting that sense of atmosphere and connection.

To bring you the very best in American music venues, I’m kicking off the list with suggestions from Johnny Swim, a breakout country folk duo (Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez) from Los Angeles.

According to Johnny Swim’s latest interview backstage at the Ryman, travel has regularly inspired their music by taking them out of their comfort zone and pushing them toward new creative endeavors.

From busking sessions on Paris’s famous Lover’s Bridge to exploring and performing in India, Johnny Swim knows a thing or two about what makes a great venue and a great travel experience.

According Sudano and Ramirez, the venue should feel ‘alive’.

You’ve probably already heard of their two favorite venues to play at: Red Rocks in Colorado and Cat’s Cradle in North Carolina. (If you haven’t, keep reading.)

Starting with these two larger-than-life venues where Johnny Swim has spellbound thousands of listeners, I’m counting down other can’t-miss American music venues that are worth traveling for.

American music venues worth traveling for

Red Rocks Amphitheater (Morrison, CO)

Red rocks after sunrise (Getty)

If you’ve somehow missed out on arguably the US’s most famous music venue, let me catch you up in one short sentence: a massive amphitheater sits between two massive, red-hued sandstone monoliths and holds close to 10,000 spectators.

While it probably sounds like an imaginative new endeavor, the first construction on Red Rocks was completed back in 1906, which makes this a historic stop, as well.

Even if you’re only passing through, it’s still worth a visit—no wild performances needed.

Cat’s Cradle (Carrboro, NC)

Photo of Cat’s Cradles unassuming exterior circa 2008 (Courtesy of Yelp)

Compared to the grand, godly stage of Red Rocks, Cat’s Cradle looks like little more than a shabby, storied hole in the wall. But let’s not forget what Johnny Swim taught us about great venues: they’re alive.

In other words, you don’t need an over-the-top display at every venue. A passionate crowd in an intimate setting might also do the trick.

Cat’s Cradle can only hold 750 people in its larger room, but it’s hosted some of the greatest names in American music history, from Nirvana to The Smashing Pumpkins to Iggy Pop. Again, no monoliths necessary.

Sphere (Las Vegas, NV)

Sphere At Las Vegas In Nevada United States (Getty)

I can’t decide if I’d have a panic attack or a paradigm shift seeing a live show at the Sphere. In terms of American music venues, it doesn’t get any more modern.

It almost feels like too much of a spectacle with its high-tech video and audio capabilities. (Seriously, it uses something called wave field synthesis, which sounds a little techy for the Phish concerts it’s been hosting.)

Regardless, if I had the chance to see one of my favorite artists perform at the Sphere, I’d pay top dollar to fly and stay in Las Vegas for the big event.

The Bell House (New York City, NY)

View of the back bar, a separate event space in The Bell House (Courtesy of Yelp)

New York City isn’t short on great music venues. Off the top of my head, I’d highly recommend you visit Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn Mirage, and House of Yes.

But the Bell House, located in Gowanus, Brooklyn, has a much cooler and more intimate feel. You can catch concerts, along with theatrical performances and experimental shows. In fact, I highly recommend anyone heading to New York City take a quick look at the lineup when you’re in town.

Meow Wolf (Santa Fe, NM)

The Meow Wolf tourist attraction (Getty)

If you’ve been to Santa Fe before, you’ve likely heard of Meow Wolf. Even if you’ve visited their immersive art museum in the city, you might still have questions.

Meow Wolf is an arts collective that creates unique, layered installations designed to take you on a wild ride of vivid introspection. Their unique spaces also host concerts—and none are quite as famous as Meow Wolf’s concert venue in Santa Fe.

The Caverns (Pelham, TN)

Madeline Edwards performs at The Caverns on April 14, 2024 in Pelham, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

If you like spelunking, you’ll love the caverns. This gorgeous destination is a hotspot for outdoor adventurists and music fans alike.

Just like the name hints, this venue is located underground in a cavern that’s three football fields long. If you’re passing through and there’s no big event scheduled, you can also take a tour during the daytime where you’ll learn about geology, local legends, and history.

Waikiki Shell (Honolulu, HI)

The Waikiki Shell during the 2008 Kokua Festival on April 19, 2008 in Honolulu. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

This unique venue doesn’t look like much from the outside looking in—just a shell-shaped half-dome set in front of a grassy lawn. But do you need much else?

The inner amphitheater seats close to 2,500 spectators, while another 6,000 can gather on the lawn. The magic here is in the lighting. Though the shell doesn’t look too impressive in the daylight, it’s a grand spectacle when lit at night.

The Fabulous Fox (Saint Louis, MO)

Courtesy of the The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Spoiler alert: my high school graduation was inside the Fabulous Fox, so I’m a little biased. That being said, this gorgeous venue dates back to the 1930s, making it one of the most storied American music venues on this list.

Much of its original details have been preserved or restored over time, meaning this stately venue almost feels like walking into a time capsule. There’s a veritable smorgasbord of details for you to fall in love with.

Despite its elegant interior, the Fabulous Fox hosts all types of performances—including techno, rock, and more.