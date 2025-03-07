Top 8 Spots to Eat Buffalo Wings in Buffalo, NY

I don’t know who needs to know this mind-blowing fact, but chicken wings were once considered poor cuts in the US.

Though evidence exists that chicken wings have been eaten throughout history, from Imperial Chinese dishes from the Tang Dynasty to recipes from New England hotels in the 1850s, most families used wings to make chicken stock. Some even tossed them out after butchering.

That changed in the 1960s when the city of Buffalo, New York introduced the nation to a brand-new culinary take on the cut: Buffalo wings.

The dish was created by Anchor Bar co-owner Teressa Bellissimo back in 1964. Details on the story diverge, but the gist is this: with mouths to feed and limited supplies, Bellissimo (whose last name means very beautiful in Italian, by the way) worked with what she had. That included chicken wings, a deep-fryer, cayenne-forward hot sauce, celery, and blue cheese.

By the mid-1980s, Buffalo wings were quickly spreading to menus across the country—and even spawned new chains like Buffalo Wild Wings and Hooters. Today, you can find them in sports bars around the world.

But let’s stick to the hometown of Buffalo Wings. If you want to take a bite out of this classic American eat’s origin story, you need to go to Buffalo, New York—and these are the six restaurants you should be lining up at.

(While we’re on the topic of buffalo-related foods, you might be interested to know that buffalo mozzarella is not named after this New York City. It’s called buffalo mozzarella because it’s made from water buffalo milk.)

8 top spots to eat buffalo wings in Buffalo, NY

Anchor Bar

Anchor Bar isn’t known for having the best wings in Buffalo these days—but if you’re going on a buffalo tour of the city, it’s a required stop. You’ll get a plate of great wings, along with the chance to sample the bar’s famous hot sauce—which is sold to almost 3,000 supermarkets and restaurants around the world.

Gabriel’s Gate

With 50 years of buffalo wing-slinging under its belt, Gabriel’s Gate is a hard operation to beat. Despite the fact that it’s been around for so long, the restaurant hasn’t lost its grip on delicious buffalo wings. It’s also older than Anchor Bar (in case anyone is keeping track), with decades-old wooden features in a brick row home that was first built in 1864.

The secret ingredient at Gabriel’s Gate? History.

Kelly’s Korner

If you like dive bars (who doesn’t?), you’ll love Kelly’s Korner. Just like Mammoser’s Tavern & Restaurant (below), this small operation differentiated itself by releasing its own addictive sauce. Though the bar has been open since 1967, its buffalo wing scene didn’t take off until its new sauce was introduced in the mid-2010s.

Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern

Like many others on this list, Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern is a well-known quantity for locals. Though this spot changed ownership in 2014, it hasn’t affected the dive bar’s atmosphere—or its buffalo wing quality. With hearty stamps of approval from residents and official food publications, this spot is likely hit its centennial in 1934.

Wingnutz Bar & Grill

The name comes from the owners Ed and Alicia Wrazen, who opened this eatery with the sole purpose of joining the upper echelons of top buffalo wing purveyors—and they’ve succeeded. Wingnutz’s wings are crispy, their sauces range from classic to inventive, and two restaurants to choose from.

Elmo’s Restaurant & Bar

Anyone who wants to catch an NHL game while they’re in town will feel at home at Elmo’s Restaurant & Bar. It’s a top pick for Buffalo Sabres fans. Similar to Kelly’s Korner, this is a mom-and-pop establishment with a cozy, locals-first feel—and they love packing in for Elmo’s buffalo wings. Though simple, they’re insanely good.

Mammoser’s Tavern & Restaurant

In 1976, restauranteur Phyllis Mammoser decided to add her twist to the buffalo wing: she avoided the standard Frank’s Red Hot sauce, crafting her own sauce made of ten distinct ingredients. Since then, Mammoser’s Tavern & Restaurant been a staple that locals gravitate toward again and again. In fact, you can buy the iconic Mammoser sauce in grocery stores around the city.

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

It’s a pizzeria that’s taken home a handful of buffalo wing awards—so don’t be worried about the quality of wings you’ll find here. Macy’s Place Pizzeria differentiates itself from other spots thanks to its massive list of sauces, which offer over 50 variations on the beloved dish. There’s also pizza, in case you get hungry for a slice of pepperoni.

Looking for even more wing action in Buffalo? Visit Buffalo has a 14-restaurant list that locals love.