12 Things to Do in Seattle as a Solo Traveler

Seattle is hard to beat when it comes to US-based solo travel.

The city is near-perfect for a few reasons. First, it offers a great balance between more rugged, outdoor sensibilities and modernity. Second, it’s safe and easy to navigate—even without a car rental. Third, you can probably name a few famous landmarks, artists, and restaurants around the city.

Even if you only have a few days to explore Seattle, you’re guaranteed to make lasting memories—and possibly uncover new interests.

But what should you do during your solo trip to Seattle?

I’ve got a recommendation for every type of solo traveler out there, whether you want to dive into the hustle downtown, skip town on an outdoor adventure, or delve into the city’s diverse cultural scene. Here’s what to do.

Best things to do in Seattle for solo travelers

Make friends: Trivia nights, swing dancing, and Meetups

In the mood to put on your social butterfly wings? Headier travelers might want to look out for one of Seattle’s many well-established trivia nights. Many are hosted at popular bars, from the Admiral Pub to Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern.

You can sign up as a solo competitor or invite a friend you make on the trip—the select few might even be recruited by friendly teams.

Another great choice in Seattle is swing dancing. While swing dancing might not seem like a pastime typical in the Pacific Northwest, you’ve got options on where to go. There’s Century Ballroom, Live 2 Dance, and Swing It Seattle. The last option looks like the most solo traveler-friendly option thanks to their social dance program.

If neither option tickles your fancy, don’t forget about Meetup.com. There are dozens of events to choose from, from techy AI boot camps to board games for outdoorsy types to poetry meetups.

Get out into nature: Hoh Rainforest, Bainbridge Island, and whale watching

Even if you don’t want to rent a car on your solo trip to Seattle (you don’t need one to get around the city), you might consider it for a day.

That way, you can experience the magic of nearby wonders, including Hoh Rainforest, Mount Rainier National Park, and North Cascades National Park. (Hoh has been high on my list for a while!)

That being said, you can still access gorgeous parks and forests from Seattle using public transportation. The most accessible options are taking the ferry to Bainbridge Island or signing up for a whale-watching tour that leaves from Seattle.

If you’re interested in taking on even more adventure day trips, consider taking the Victoria Clipper Ferry up to Victoria, British Columbia. The ferry leaves daily on a three-hour journey between the cities, letting you spend the night in Canada before heading back to your Seattle stay.

See what the hype is about: Starbucks, Space Needle, Chihuly Garden and Glass

Some travelers want to avoid popular tourist destinations; I’m often one of them due to my hatred of crowds. However, you might want to see what the hype is about at some of Seattle’s most well-known spots.

For example, I don’t drink Starbucks even though there’s one almost right outside my apartment—but I’d absolutely stop by the flagship store in downtown Seattle. I also feel obligated to mention the iconic Space Needle.

But even if you aren’t one for heights or gorgeous views, you can stay on the ground level. Nearby the Space Needle is the Chihuly Garden and Glass exhibit, a larger-than-life glass art display from Seattle’s most famous contemporary artist. (He was born in nearby Tacoma.)

Uncover a new leaf: Seattle Japanese Garden, The Pink Door, Seattle Underground

I like blending the known with the unknown on my solo travel adventures. When you’ve had your fill of Seattle’s well-known tourist spots, I suggest setting aside time to explore Seattle’s other famous offerings—ones that locals probably know well but that some tourists might not notice.

First is Seattle Japanese Garden. Located on the edge of Seattle’s massive Washington Park Arboretum, this garden project was first launched back in 1909. Since then, it’s been painstakingly improved and maintained. In fact, in the 1950s, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Japan sent over architects and designers to complete the park.

Switching lanes, I also suggest look into The Pink Door, a well-known Italian restaurant that doubles as an entertainment space. Along with your tortellini, you can enjoy aerial performances, live music, and even cabaret.

My final recommendation is to delve in the city’s underground history on a tour. I mean that both literally and metaphorically. To explore Seattle’s violent, dark past, tour guides will take you into the city’s underground tunnels, which connect many downtown establishments—and may or may not be haunted by ghosts.

