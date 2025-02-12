5 VR Experiences in NYC You Can’t Miss

VR and travel don’t seem like a likely match from the outside looking in.

Virtual reality can ferry you across the world using a single headset. If you have a VR setup at home, you can take off whenever you want from the comfort of your couch. If not, you can find a VR arcade, experience, or museum in most major cities.

The idea behind this tech is simple: Immerse yourself in a new world without actually buying any plane tickets or booking any hotel rooms.

That being said, there’s no reason to choose one or the other; VR can be complementary to your trip.

A few years ago, I visited Norway with my dad and my brother. During one rainy day in Oslo, we decided to head to a Viking museum with an immersive VR show.

The historically accurate VR adventure took us onto a long boat during a Viking raid, showcasing the real-life history of Scandinavia’s fiercest warriors while adding a layer of action and adventure. (If you’re in Oslo, I highly recommend heading to The Viking Planet to storm a few virtual beaches.)

Across the US, you can find similar experiences in major cities. For now, I want to highlight the flashiest and most innovative VR adventures in the Big Apple. As a larger-than-life city with no shortage of daring new ventures, it’s a top spot to sample the very best in VR experiences.

If you’re heading to New York City in the near future or can swing a trip in for the tri-state area, these are the VR tours you can’t miss.

5 of the Best VR Experiences in NYC

Visit the pyramids at The Horizon of Khufu

Courtesy of Horizon of Khufu

Want to add a little jaunt to Egypt on your trip to New York City? Head to midtown to explore The Horizon of Khufu experience. This highly immersive show runs for 45 minutes, taking you to the Great Pyramid of Giza.

There, you’ll experience the funeral rites archaeologists and anthropologists have uncovered from the Giza Plateau. That means you’ll learn about Ancient Egyptian history and traditions as you stare up at gorgeous renderings of the real-life pyramids.

Custom-built VR challenges at Tidal Force

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Aside from the Viking raids in Oslo, my second favorite VR experience was a multiplayer arcade throw-down in Barcelona.

For a friend’s birthday, a small group of us headed to a VR arcade where we joined forces for some games and battled each other in others. If you’re a fan of gaming, look no further than NYC’s Tidal Force.

Tidal Force stands out as a VR arcade because its rooms and adventures are entirely bespoke. Every single component has been built out by diehard VR fans, letting you take on multiplayer challenges and explore with walk-the-room setups.

Whether you’re in a small group or want to bring along ten or more friends, Tidal Force has the custom options you need for truly dynamic VR gaming.

Meet the Museum of Future Experiences

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

If you aren’t interested in gaming but want a well-rounded VR experience, I suggest looking into the Museum of Future Experiences.

This venture transcends the concept of gaming and virtual travel, providing a mind-bending experience that blends VR, 3D sound design, and powerful, visual storytelling.

Dubbed a ‘technical masterpiece’ by Time Out, you can expect storytelling concepts like never before. Every scene in your headset is coupled with top-notch sound design from an Ambisonics Speaker System for an endlessly engaging and fascinating take on VR adventures. So far, there are three productions to explore.

Step onto a live game show with Game of 1000 Boxes

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

Who hasn’t dreamed of landing a spot on a game show? Stop praying for a Cash Cab appearance and head to Game of 1000 Boxes.

This wild new idea in gaming takes you onto a virtual game show (complete with a live host) where you and a group of up to four friends take on complex mini-games.

Some challenges are purely mental, while others require teamwork. To be clear—this isn’t a VR adventure because you don’t don a headset. That being said, you’ll be taken in an entirely new world that’s designed just like the OTT game shows we grew up watching. I think it fits well with VR arcade offers that you’ll see around the city.

Soar through history at RiseNY

Courtesy of Viator

Similar to Game of 1000 Boxes, RiseNY isn’t a traditional headset-based VR adventure. However, it has a highly immersive 180-degree projector which will take you high above the city to explore its skyline—no helicopters needed.

But this is a lot more than an exhilarating virtual flight. RiseNY’s exhibits take you across all five boroughs in a journey that transcends time. During the experience, you’ll get to learn about the history of the city, its distinct neighborhoods and boroughs, and get to see iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty up-close and like never before.

As a history nerd who loves all things NYC, this would be my first pick.