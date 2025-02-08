3 Saunas in Munich for Every Mood—Plus, Your Guide to Going Nude

Spa culture in Central Europe is serious stuff, especially when it comes to the sauna.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Many Americans are aware that our European counterparts like to unwind in hot spaces while scantily dressed. Still, the entire affair is still a little foreign.

Though we love to have fun, Americans aren’t nearly as practiced in the art of relaxing—especially not naked in a sauna. But we’re also fairly daring, meaning we don’t mind trying out new activities when on vacation in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Munich is usually known for its larger-than-life Oktoberfest celebration, along with historical attractions, architecture, and nearby landmarks like Neuschwanstein Castle.

But as a major German hub, it’s also home to a handful of state-of-the-art spas that let you unwind in style… and in the nude.

Ready to shed it all for a cultural experience in Munich? Here’s what to expect and where to go.

Yes, you need to get naked in the sauna

It’s normal to strip down in spas around the world, especially in Europe and parts of Asia. But there’s one big difference in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria: the spots where people disrobe (the sauna) are co-ed.

In a recent piece on spas in Seoul, I laid out why travelers shouldn’t be nervous about trying out the nude area (the wet sauna, aka jimjilbang)—mainly because it’s gendered. That makes it slightly less terrifying to get naked.

That’s not the case in Munich.

Saunas are no-clothes-zones because they’re designed for wellness, relaxation, and total rejuvenation—not sopping and sweaty layers. And while we tend to think any type of nudity is automatically sexual in the United States, that’s far from the case in Germany.

In Munich, you need to leave all your layers in your locker; usually, you’ll have a robe and shoes to wear. Though I haven’t enjoyed a spa in Munich, I’ve soaked up the saunas of Switzerland butt-naked.

To be fair, I’m a bit of a naturist, so it wasn’t nerve-wracking for me—I think once you manage to drop your layers, you’ll find that the normalcy with which others are naked and relaxed lets you do the same.

No one will sexualize the experience. I promise.

One last note: you will be turned away if you try to enter the sauna area with your clothes on. Be prepared to strip down or don’t go.

Best spas in Munich for your first sauna experience

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

A classic spa set inside a gorgeous Art Nouveau building. This is an iconic local pick that showcases the old world of spa culture and a design that will have you lost in the details. At the same time, you’ll have all the amenities you need for a solid afternoon of relaxation.

Courtesy of TripAdvisor

A modern, no-frills spa experience where you can bring the whole family. Just know that this family-centric approach means that you might not have quite as much quiet time as you want. That being said, if you have kiddos with you, they’ll love this spot.

*Wait, isn’t this a nude spa experience? Most spas have sauna areas that are clothes-free, but you’ll wear swimsuits in the rest of the spa. Or your robe.

Aufguff at Therme Erding (clothed), courtesy of TripAdvisor

It’s a sauna-centric world at Therme Erding. This spa includes a handful of themed saunas where you can unwind without any layers.

But this is a massive complex where you can find tons of other water-centric ways to relax, like a water park with multiple slides. Here, you can also expect an Aufguss experience—which is a special performance saved for the sauna.