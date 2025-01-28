Top 7 Picks: Best Chinese Food in San Francisco

Manhattan’s Chinatown is one of the best hubs of Chinese-American culture—not just in New York City, but nationwide.

During my tenure in Brooklyn, I regularly went to Chinatown for bottomless mimosa dim sum offers (the best way to fight a hangover) and to traditional doctors for cupping, herbal concoctions, and other affordable treatments (TCM is amazing).

But if we’re ranking American Chinatowns, San Francisco comes out ahead thanks to its history, legacy, and modern standing.

San Francisco is home to the US’s oldest Chinese hub, which formed in the 1840s during the start of the Gold Rush. With tens of thousands of Cantonese arriving, Chinatown quickly evolved from a cultural center to a bona fide neighborhood—one that you can still explore today.

The area covers over twenty square blocks in the heart of the city. If you’ve visited, you’ve probably walked some of its streets—and you’ve definitely noticed its culinary legacy.

While it’s hard for me to say this because New York City Chinese food is close to my heart, the best Chinese food is found in San Francisco—at least, according to most authorities.

Here’s where to find it in Chinatown and beyond.

Best Chinese food in San Francisco

Mister Jiu‘s

The US’s only Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant is located in San Francisco. This one-star selection comes from Chinese-American chef Brandon Jew.

Mister Jiu’s offers an upscale look at Cantonese dishes—a direct callback to the first Chinese who immigrated to San Francisco during the Gold Rush. Expect a blend of both modern and traditional dishes, taking you straight into the heart of Canton… and San Francisco.

Old Mandarin Islamic Restaurant

A Chinese-Islamic restaurant? Yes, they’re out there! China’s western regions are home to Muslim populations known as Uyghur. (Like Cantonese Chinese people, Uyghur people have their own culinary, linguistic, and historical roots.)

This casual dining establishment specializes in Uyghur dishes like lamb skewers shanks, along with extra-spicy side dishes.

China Live

Dubbed one of the most beautiful restaurants in the city by Eater, the visual appeal alone might get you through the door.

But what will keep you eating at China Live are those specialty dishes from head chef George Chen, including special boa dumplings and iterations of Peking duck. Just be prepared to wait for a table—this is a top pick for locals and tourists alike.

Z&Y Restaurant

Want to take a long, hard look at your spice tolerance? Head straight to Z&Y, one of the longstanding staples in Chinatown.

You’ll get a front-row taste of some of the best eats from Szechuan, a region of China that’s renowned for its spice levels. Along the way, sample braised ox tail, creamy prawns, and diced meat with sour bean. It’s pure tradition at Z&Y.

Dumpling Home

Slightly outside the Chinatown hub is one of the best dumpling eateries in the country. Dumpling Home is celebrated for its buns and dumplings, including famous xiaolongbao eats that melt in your mouth.

If you’re a little new to the Chinese palate, this might be a good jumping-off point for your American tastebuds!

Golden Gate Bakery

I rarely think a meal is worth waiting in line for (I’m impatient and I’m not picky about food), I’d happily throw away an afternoon at Golden Gate Bakery.

This low-key bakery is renowned for its egg tarts, which are advertised as the ‘best egg tarts outside of Hong Kong’. Inspired by English custard tarts from the island’s colonial era, it’s a fusion food that brings on the best of both worlds.

Yank Sing

My final suggestion specializes in dim sum—which is one of my favorite ways to share a meal with friends.

Dim sum is sort of like tapas, meaning you can enjoy a wide range of small dishes, which is also a callback to San Francisco’s Cantonese heritage, as dim sum originates in Canton. Yank Sing is a slightly more upscale eatery that lets you feast on the tastiest and freshest dishes in the Cantonese cookbook.

