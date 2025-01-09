The Cotswolds in America: Welcome to the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House

In Grosse Pointe Shores, just outside of Detroit, waits an elegant peek into the Cotswolds.

If you haven’t heard, the Cotswolds is one of England’s most scenic stretches. Rolling hills of grasslands lead from one stone village to the next, many of which are lined with row homes with thatched rooftops.

So, how did such a traditional and stately rural English scene end up near Detroit, one of the US’s greatest industrial cities?

Henry Ford.

The automotive giant had a son named Edsel, who built the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House on the shores of Lake St. Clair back in 1927.

Though Gilded Age mansions are well-known attractions in places like Newport, Rhode Island, and throughout large cities like New York and Los Angeles, the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House flies under the radar for millions of Americans.

Though it’s comparable to a Vanderbilt mansion in terms of size and cost, it doesn’t look that way from the outside looking in.

Even more intriguingly, this estate does a lot more than offer short tours. It’s got a fully fledged roster of year-round activities.

And it’s easily the most magical gem I’ve found in the Detroit area.

A closer look at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House

The Edsel & Eleanor Ford House isn’t quite like other Gilded Age mansions (Courtesy of Edsel & Eleanor Ford House)

Here’s the thing about the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House—it almost looks shabbily chic. The Cotswolds has the same type of historic, weathered charm.

In fact, the Fords actually toured England with the estate’s future architect in order to look for inspiration.

The result is one of the most unique and fascinating Gilded Age projects. The home was designed to look like the closely assembled stone homes that define Cotswolds villages. The sandstone walls are dusky, while the slate roof almost looks thatched.

Uniquely, much of the interior is lined with wood panels and fireplaces that were extracted from ancient English Manor houses, and then shipped over to the US.

There’s a chimneypiece from Worcestershire, a staircase from Lyveden Manor House, and stained glass windows that date back to the 1300s.

The grounds are also a mishmash of tradition and unique tastes. The landscape architect chose to design the gardens to reflect the surrounding environment. There’s even a man-made lagoon, which once housed a life-sized pirate ship replica for what sounds like a smashing birthday party.

Is the estate still open?

The drawing room in the house of Edsel and Eleanor Ford House (Getty)

In 1943, Edsel Ford passed away in his Grosse Pointe mansion and was joined by Eleanor Ford when she passed away in 1976—having never moved out of the home. Upon Eleanor’s passing, she bequeathed the home to ‘the benefit of the public’.

By 1979, the mansion had been added to the National Registry for Historic Places. In 2016, it was further designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Today, the grounds still rely on funding from Eleanor Ford, along with private donations. As of 2007, the home’s fund stood close to $100 million.

What does that mean for you, humble traveler? You get to wander through a nearly unchanged mansion. Given those hefty funds, restoration projects are top-tier—and have even involved professional English architects.

Though some rooms are still off-limits, ongoing restoration projects are targeting some of the more rundown areas of the building. I doubt you’ll notice, though, as this 30,000-square-foot house is absolutely massive.

How can travelers visit the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House?

A Paul Cezanne from the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House (Getty)

The Edsel and Eleanor Ford House is open to visitors every single day from 8am to sunset. You’re welcome to explore the gardens, the exhibitions, and even go dining at the newly built Visitor Center.

There are over a dozen tours and events currently planned for 2025—from blood drives to residence tours to trivia nights.

