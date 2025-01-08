5 Picturesque Airbnbs in Miami for a Flawless Trip

No matter the reason for your trip to Miami, it’s sure to be flashy.

Sure, the city’s main appeals are its temperate climate, massive stretches of beach, and cultural diversity – but there’s one other characteristic that Miami embodies with boldness.

Style.

That style doesn’t just come down to good-looking people playing beach volleyball and sipping on brightly colored cocktails. It’s infused into almost every element of the city—from its tastiest eateries to its Art Deco architecture.

If you’re heading to Miami, then you need an Airbnb that fully embodies this stylish spirit, too. After all, the more care you put into finding a quality rental, the more immersive your trip becomes.

Need a few suggestions? Here are the most picturesque Airbnbs in Miami. If it’s not pleasant to look at, it’s not recommended here.

Best Airbnbs in Miami

For couples: Luxury Suite in Española Way

Both cozy and chic, this dreamy space is to die for—in your lover’s arms, of course. (There’s even a second mattress for any ‘friends’ you bring home!)

Nestled in the heart of South Beach, you have some of the area’s top shops, eateries, cafes, and even beaches right within reach. But this studio is located on a pedestrians-only cobblestone street, giving you the best of both worlds.

The Spanish-style building is also to die for. It’s pastel-pink walls and inner courtyard usher you into that iconic stylish Miami atmosphere.

For bachelorette/bachelor parties: Amazing Tropical Villa

With a massive outdoor pool, professional grill, and plenty of lounge chaises, it doesn’t get any better than this Airbnb’s backyard.

Whether you want to tan in the sun, scroll on Instagram in the shade, or prepare a meal, you can do so in a tropical layout in high fashion.

Although the interior is a little white for my eclectic Miami tastes, it’s certainly a gorgeous setup that will make any group of bachelors or bachelorettes feel comfortable. And stylish, of course.

For families: House with Large Garden

This open-floor-plan Airbnb studio has a sleek, well-balanced design. There are toys and books available for kiddos, along with a pack’n play and a high-chair upon request.

There’s even a putting green in the backyard—which kids can play or ignore as they run around in all that open space. Plus, there’s a washer-dryer for any last-minute clean-ups.

For sun-seekers: 1BR Penthouse with Bay Views

Miami is popular all year round thanks to its mild climate. So, if you’re there to seek out the sun then you’ll want two features: a location close to the beach and an outdoor pool.

This condo in the Design District offers it all to guests—including views of the gorgeous Biscayne Bay. The condo pool is worth drooling over, but you’ll only be a short drive from Miami Beach when the sand calls.

For weekend getaways/short stays: Exquisite Unit in South Beach

The shorter our vacation, the more important it is to find a great Airbnb. I suggest booking this rental for two reasons.

First, it puts you within walking distance of the beach—where you’ll probably want to spend a good amount of time. Second, there’s no cleaning fee—meaning you don’t need to waste your precious weekend escape scrubbing dishes.

Plus, this unit is decked out like a boutique hotel.