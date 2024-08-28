Miami Mixes: Best Cocktail Bars in The Magic City

For years, I’ve recommended Miami to my non-American friends who ask for suggestions on where to visit.

Miami is distinct from the rest of Florida (and much of the US) for a few reasons. First and foremost, its Latin influence can be experienced in many ways—from eateries in Little Havana to the reggaeton music pumping from cars on major avenues.

Beyond its Latin influence, Miami also stands out for its architecture and design.

From its Art Deco buildings to its distinct Miami Modern (MiMo for short) constructions, you’ll feel like you’re walking through an effortlessly chic world. Even pastel hues and neon colors haven’t fallen out of style in Miami.

Musical influences and architecture aside, one of my favorite ways to experience a city is through its cocktail bars.

Many cities have their own unique cocktails born from the mixologists of yore—and Miami is no exception. Local bartenders have invented drinks like the rum-based and frozen Miami Vice to the Tiki-bar-inspired Rum Runner. The daiquiri, though not invented in Miami, is also a staple that you’ll find in all shapes and sizes.

But where should you drink when you visit Miami?

If you’re on the hunt for a seriously good cocktail, I suggest boozing at one of these elevated Miami cocktail bars.

Sugar

Rooftop bar located in EAST (hotel)

What’s better than a cocktail with a view from the 40th floor? A Balinese-themed bar that serves as a coworking space during the day and transforms into a swanky lounge at 6 pm. Welcome to Sugar, a drinker’s dream. With cocktails like Soft Silk Sip and Silent Tickle available, I’m intrigued. And thirsty. (And also feeling kind of flirty?)

Over Under

A Florida-centric watering hole with tasty dishes

You’re going to be pressured to try the gator bites in Florida—and I suggest you do it here. Over Under puts a huge emphasis on style and details, which you’ll also notice in its curated food menu. It’s also got a solid range of drinks for those who don’t like fruity cocktails, including its elevated beer-and-shot combo.

Beaker & Gray

Award-winning cocktail bar inspired by cool things the world over

It’s moody, it’s swanky, it’s not too brightly lit. Despite the emphasis on austerity, Beaker & Gray hasn’t lost sight of favorites like boozy brunches and shareable plates. If you’re on the hunt for an unforgettable and edgy cocktail without the pretentious vibes, head to Beaker & Gray.

The Sylvester

A sustainability-focused bar with a focus on nostalgia

Who says sourcing ingredients locally can’t be groovy as hell? The Sylvester seamlessly bridges the world of sustainable mixology with a kitschy-as-hell design. Its menu is just as unique. For example, their Danger Zone Punch, features ingredients like spirits, berries, and danger. I’ll have five, thank you.

ViceVersa

Classic Italian aperitivo bar offerings get Miami-fied

One of Miami’s best cocktail bars (the Michelin-rated Jaguar Sun) recently closed its doors—but core members of the team can be found working at ViceVersa. If you like bitter standouts like Vermut and negronis, along with more unique offerings like rum coffee and Lambrusco spritzes, then ViceVersa is your North Star.

Sweet Liberty

A classic choice beloved by locals and tourists alike

Sweet Liberty is one of the least pretentious spots on this list—but that hasn’t stopped it from nabbing praise from The World’s 50 Best Bars and Time Out Bar Awards over the years. It’s cocktail menu shines. While hits like Gin & Juice and the Big Apple Martini aren’t exactly mind-blowing concepts, they’re crafted with love and care, and then sent out with a top-tier presentation.

Brother’s Keeper

All things Miami converge at this cocktail bar & restaurant

I’m barely cool enough to be on this bar’s website, nonetheless to drink at Brother’s Keeper. Seriously, its cocktail menu is next-level awesome in terms of its twists on classics, inventive new ideas, and even its design. From the Millionaire Swizzle (rum-based) to the Filthy Cherry & Almond Manhattan (whiskey-based), I’m invested. While the cocktails are a little pricey, I’m convinced they’re worth the money.

