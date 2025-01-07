Shopping in Paris: Boutiques Worthy of Emily in Paris

No, she doesn’t dress like the average Parisian.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Emily Cooper’s style is way too bright and loud. Her hats would cause havoc on the metro. Her shoes would be stained five different colors by the time she got to the office. (Also, where does she keep all those clothes?)

I could go on and on poking holes in the plot, aesthetics, and cultural milieu of Netflix’s Emily in Paris. But this is a Darren Star production—the same mind behind Sex and the City.

It’s best to enjoy the ride without looking too closely. In fact, I vote we leave behind the critiques to go shopping instead.

While I consider myself more of a Sylvie than an Emily, most Americans heading to Paris identify with the strong-willed and ever-positive marketing up-and-comer from Chicago. (That’s Emily.)

While I can’t promise you’ll find an affordable attic room to rent near the city’s cutest streets, I can point you in the right direction when it comes to boutique shopping.

Want to go shopping in Paris like Emily Cooper would? I’ve got recommendations.

*This article will explore Parisian boutiques that reflect the fashion in the show—but it does not cover items discussed or sold in the series. You can find actual Emily-in-Paris branded products from Shop The Scenes, instead.

Parisian boutiques for your Emily in Paris adventure

Recommendations come from style icon Jeanne Damas, Paris-based writer Lindsey Tramuta, and Suitcase Magazine.

Rouje

Rouje shop at Paris UV Turenne

Headed by Jeanne Damas, this classic French fashion brand offers any and every piece you’ll need to craft an effortlessly elegant look. With locations dotting Paris and beyond, this brand is slightly more accessible than others.

Le Bon Marché

Paris, Ile-de-France, France, Europe

As one of the most iconic shopping hotspots in Paris, you’ve probably seen photos of Le Bon Marché before—and for good reason. Inside, you’ll find dozens of high-profile and yet-undiscovered brands.

Aujourd’jui Demain

Aujourd’jui Demain

This edgy vegan concept store includes a fittingly delicious Parisian menu, along with ethical clothing, bags, shoes, and more. That’s right—vegan fashion is an emerging powerhouse for shoppers who want ethical pieces. Eat your heart out here.

Chez Snow Bunny

Chez Snow Bunny

Great vintage finds for the hyper-trendy. To be fair, Emily Cooper probably isn’t cool enough to pull off most of Chez Snow Bunny’s Roccobarocco vintage pieces, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t.

Guerrisol

Guerrisol

This is yet another sleek, street-style vintage shop. I’ve found its pieces to be a little more mainstream-accessible than Chez Snow Bunny, just in case you’re a little intimidated by contemporary fashion.

THANX GOD IM A V.I.P.

THANX GOD IM A V.I.P.

Looking for ultra-luxury vintage, instead? You need to go to THANX GOD IM A V.I.P. While that kitschy name threw me off, I’ve since learned that this boutique curates some of the best and most exclusive vintage pieces that you can find in Paris. From Céline pieces to Yves Saint-Laurent, it’s got those high-fashion names—for an upscale price, of course.

Chinemachine

Part of Chinemachine’s look book

My last vintage boutique recommendation might be a little bit more familiar to Americans. It’s a shop that lets locals buy and sell their favorite pieces—at more accessible price points, too. Best of all, you can shop Chinemachine online. No trip to Paris necessary.

Tricot

Tricot at 12 rue des Filles du Calvaire, Paris III

I’m rounding off this list with one staple many Parisians have: a great Cashmere piece. (Or ten.) Tricot is an ethical cashmere store that offers classic sweaters, upscale gloves, and plenty more at affordable prices. It’s upscale Parisian clothing without that crazy price tag.