GetYourGuide Just Launched a (Very Sexy) Solo Tour in Paris

I have very strong opinions on Paris.

I’ve personally avoided the City of Love like a plague for two reasons.

One, I don’t want to spoil my perfect image of Paris; I’m happy enough with the highly imagined worlds presented in shows like Emily in Paris.

Two, Paris is expensive—a little too expensive for what I imagine I’ll get out of the experience. At least, at this point in my life. I have a specific vision for how I’d like to visit Paris, and I’m nowhere near the point of bringing that vision to fruition.

So, I’ve stayed away from Paris. Not permanently, but just until the right moment presents itself.

And that ‘right moment’ might be now thanks to a shiny new offer from GetYourGuide, especially for solo travelers with a specific vision of what a trip to Paris should be like.

GetYourGuide is taking a new approach to the City of Love, taking the charge in a new direction to rename Paris the ‘City of Self-Love’.

That’s exactly what it sounds like; GetYourGuide is offering the chance for a few solo travelers who are comfortable in their skin to take their relationship with themselves to the next level. Plus, the platform is also offering a few cool opportunities for solo travelers in and around Paris.

(Full disclosure: the self-love course is only for women, but the rest of the solo tours are open to any traveler.)

A self-love course in Paris, you say?

No need to beat around the bush: the self-love course available from GetYourGuide is a masterclass in the art of self-pleasure. Don’t worry—it’s being hosted by one of France’s premier authorities on sex positivity, Marie Morice.

Morice is a sexologist and life coach. She has hands-on experience (forgive the pun) teaching the average person how to foster a healthy relationship with themselves physically, mentally, and emotionally.

From what I can tell, this class is about self-expression and confidence just as much as it is about the arts of pleasure—so don’t worry about broaching any heavier, more intimate topics in front of a group of strangers.

Here’s what Morice says, “As a Clinical Sexologist and Sex Coach, I created ‘The Pleasure Atelier: A Parisian Guide to Self-Love’ to help women reconnect with their bodies and feminine energy, overcome limiting beliefs, and embrace self-pleasure with confidence.”

Again, her class is only open to female solo travelers—sorry boys! And you must sign up alone; no bringing friends along, as this journey is designed to be entirely personal.

It starts with a coffee and pastry meet-and-greet, followed by a discussion, group activities, journaling, lunch, and private shopping that’s designed to encourage self-expression.

The course is called ‘The Pleasure Atelier: A Parisian Guide with Marie Morice’. It will last four hours with limited availability between April and July. You can apply for this masterclass starting in late April; you enter by submitting your email address.

What about other solo tours in Paris?

I hope I haven’t alienated any male readers—especially if you’re planning to explore Paris solo. While the masterclass above is intended for women, GetYourGuide is rolling out an extensive solos-only list of tours around the City of Love.

The idea is to empower solo travelers to invest in their personal journey, meet others, and maybe even fall in love.

For a limited time, you can nab a 15% discount on these solo-only GetYourGuide tours in Paris:



