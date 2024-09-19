One of the main benefits of renting, buying, or living full-time in a camper van is the freedom of the open road.

Though camper vans require trade-offs when it comes to creature comforts, they offer one major plus: The ability to go off-road.

Sure, not all camper vans can handle uneven terrain. Even camper vans with sturdy constructions might struggle with unkept dirt lanes.

That being said, camper vans can navigate to some impressive locations, offering drivers the chance to wake up in unspoiled natural wonders.

They aren’t bound to campsites or even roads. In fact, camper vans with electrical and water setups can survive off-grid for weeks at a time. Assuming they can find a park or reserve that offers free camping.

What is free camping with a camper van?

Free camping is simply off-road camping that’s away from official campsites and plots.

Some camper van buffs use recommendations on where to find free camping from others they’ve met on the road.

Many also consult resources like iOverlander and the US Department of Land Management. Both offer helpful clues into where camper vans are allowed to camp ‘wild’ and whether the terrain is safe.

Unsurprisingly, states like Colorado—home to dozens of national parks, historic trails, and national monuments—are ideal for free camping in a camper van.

If you’re looking for the best Colorado parks for free camping with a camper van, start with these suggestions. But first, let’s cover the legalities of free camping.

Is free camping with a camper van legal?

Every national park and campsite has a unique set of rules on where camper vans can set up shop for the night.

Usually, campsites and parks divide their grounds into RV or tent plots. In these cases, camper vans should be parked with RVs, even though they don’t need an electric hookup.

If you want to go off-roading, that’s known as free or dispersed camping. Some national parks in the US allow free camping, while others don’t. Some might allow free camping for a small fee.

Always make sure to read the fine print—every park is different. You might also see free and dispersed camping referred to as boondocking.

Unless free camping is forbidden, feel free to venture out and park your camper somewhere remote. You can check out the official rules from the US Forest Service here.

Here are the most important rules on free camping from the US Forest Service: Use existing roads and paths to find a spot, don’t destroy the meadows (they’re fragile), no groups larger than 75, don’t stay for more than 16 days, and keep at least 100 feet away from local water sources to avoid polluting.

That’s about it.

Also, watch out for bears—especially in the Rockies.

Best Colorado Parks for Free Camping with a Camper Van

Indian Peaks Wilderness Area

Courtesy of Grand County CO

This location is just south of Rocky Mountain National Park, offering all the wonders and views of the main attraction… without the bustle.

Plus, it’s located just outside Denver and Boulder, making it great for first-timers.

Visitors can explore the ground’s various maps, which include trail descriptions and information on where campers can park.

Because this wilderness site welcomes thousands of visitors a year, you can easily find roads that lead to great free camping sites. Just make sure to pay for your permit.

Mount Evans Wilderness Area

Courtesy of Recreation.gov

Mount Evans Wilderness Area is home to the US’s highest paved road, the Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway. That should be at the top of the list for anyone taking their camper van through Colorado.

You can expect larger-than-life views from the area’s suitable parking spots. If Mount Evans Wilderness Area is too remote and rugged, you can instead camp at the Echo Lake Campground.

It’s located inside the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests—which are also worth exploring. Once more, make sure to obtain the necessary permits, as these are some of Colorado’s more popular outdoors destinations.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison

Courtesy of National Parks Service

Black Canyon of the Gunnison is one of Colorado’s best-kept secrets. While locals might have spent time gazing at the stunning rockfaces here, it’s usually a surprise for out-of-towners.

The national park has three campgrounds, two on either rim of the canyon and one in the valley below.

For better views, stay at one of the rim campgrounds above. But if you’re more interested in disappearing into a full-grown forest, stick to the East Portal Campground below.

Or if you’re ready for a dispersed camping adventure, then you can also head off-road to find your own camping spot at the Black Canyon Dispersed Camping area.

This is a great place for first-time free campers to set up shop. You’ll notice well-worn trails from other campers and agile RVs, which makes finding a suitable and safe spot much easier.

Dinosaur National Monument

Courtesy of National Park Service

This park covers a whopping 211,000 acres—and most of that area is open for dispersed camping. Once again, you need to read through the rules and obtain the correct permits.

But once you’ve got your ducks in a row, you’ll have literally hundreds of miles to cover as you find a good spot at the Dinosaur National Monument grounds.