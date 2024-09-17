TravelAwaits

Best Autumn Travel Spots in British Columbia

Tay Belgeri
Sep.17.2024
    Vancouver is a great place to soak up the fall weather.

    For locals, September marks the last temperate stretch of the year. Thousands head outdoors to soak up the crisp air and lovely autumn leaves. It’s also a popular time to leave the city in search of more rural and scenic adventures.

    Picturesque towns dot British Columbia. In autumn, they come alive with transforming leaves, harvest festivals, and plenty of outdoor activities. Whether heading to Vancouver alternates like Surrey or venturing farther off the beaten path, hidden gems can be found along BC’s country roads and major highways.

    That being said, some offer more than others.

    So, which British Columbian towns should you visit in September? Here are the best autumn travel spots in British Columbia according to natural splendor and small-town charm.

    Nelson

    Locals describe Nelson as a foodie’s haven thanks to its range of mom-and-pop restaurants. That’s a great thing for autumn travelers, as there’s nothing better than a warm and cozy meal at the end of a long day spent hiking.

    And speaking of hiking, Nelson abuts Kootenay Lake, a stunning body of water. You can even cross the lake via ferry to explore the nearby Creston Valley, which is home to a handful of wineries. To top it all off, Nelson is also home to well over 300 heritage buildings, offering a historical and quaint angle.

    Kaslo

    Speaking of history, Nelson is close to another historical and remote hotspot on Lake Kootenay: Kaslo. Kaslo offers a scenic lake byway with miles of hiking trails, along with plenty of storied buildings that date back centuries.

    Just like Nelson, locals put a strong emphasis on homegrown businesses, including boutique shops, eateries, and even museums. Why not bundle a visit to Nelson and Kaslo together?

    Powell River

    As the largest town on the Sunshine Coast, Powell River is an up-and-coming destination. From this settlement, you can reach some of the most picturesque mountain hikes in the province—which alight in autumn with bright reds, golds, and oranges.

    In town, you can find boutiques, galleries, restaurants, and breweries from local initiatives. Even fishing and scuba diving courses are offered on the river—though I’d stick with something like canoeing or kayaking at most autumn travel spots in British Columbia.

    Fernie

    The Rocky Mountains are an ideal place to soak up autumn wonders—and Fernie takes visitors straight to the feet of some of Canada’s largest mountains. Unsurprisingly, it’s a scenic mountain town that transforms each winter. But I suggest visiting during the height of fall to hike along the Kootenay Rockies East Ale Trail and soak up the warm water at nearby hot springs.

    Revelstoke

    If you enjoy mountain resorts, then keep Revelstoke on your radar—especially if you enjoy skiing and snowboarding. That being said, I’d prefer to settle down in Revelstoke during September.

    The area offers dozens of outdoor adventures that stay open until the first snow, including a mountain coaster, disc golf, and mountain biking. For those who like to get active in the great outdoors, Revelstoke has just about every amenity you could dream of.

    Smithers

    Smithers is one of Canada’s premier fall fishing destinations—which should be enough of a selling point. But there’s another unique amenity in this town: A Bavarian-style downtown drag.

    Many of its buildings were built to match German Alpine tastes, while some shops even sell German-style sausages. If you’re more interested in local culture, instead, you can experience the ‘Ksan Historical Village, which is a preserved village from the Gitxsan tribe.

