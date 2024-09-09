What Are Semi-Private Airlines? Here’s What You Need to Know

Have you heard of semi-private airlines?

If you’re anything like me, you may have thought there were two worlds in terms of airfare.

The first covers the overwhelming majority of flyers: Commercial. Commercial airlines, from Spirit to Qatar, are how the vast majority of people get around. But even first-class passengers might dream of a private jet.

That’s the other well-known form of air travel: Private jets. Whether chartering a private jet for a trip or owning one, private jets are the uppermost echelon of comfortable travel.

But let me open up a brand new horizon for you.

Semi-private airlines. And don’t worry—they’re more affordable than you might think.

What are semi-private airlines like?

A semi-private airline is a company that owns smaller aircraft that usually max out at 30 seats. And those 30 seats are comfortable, with plenty of space, great views of the window, and even added features like chargers and functional tables fit for working.

But that’s just the basics.

Aside from more comfortable flights than the standard commercial fare, semi-private airlines also offer more in terms of personalized service and privacy.

Most don’t operate at airports, for example. Instead, most semi-private airlines have their own private terminals that include separate security and even passport control.

No long lines, no stressful waits, no rushing through border control.

But wait—it gets better

Guests can also expect more personal care. Depending on the company and the journey, some flyers have their own personal concierge that’s responsible for meeting their needs. That might be handling checked luggage or making sure their pet is flight-ready.

And there’s no need to worry about safety standards, either.

Though planes are much smaller than the average commercial airplane, semi-private airlines must meet the same safety regulations as their peers. And yes—private terminals have their own air traffic control authorities.

I’m sure I’ve sold you on semi-private airlines—but I haven’t got to the best part yet. As mentioned up top, some airlines are actually affordable, meaning you might not be priced out for a semi-private experience when flying between certain destinations.

Best semi-private airlines

Aero

Active in the US since 2021, Aero offers one of the most comprehensive semi-private airline setups. Just select airfare for a direct flight between its private terminals.

At the moment, the company is expanding its North American offerings, which are based in places like Los Cabos, Napa Valley, Sun Valley, and Dallas.

Aero’s focus is very much on luxury, which means seats aren’t cheap. The airline even offers flights from the LIV Golf Championship in Dallas, which signals a pretty tight target demographic.

Book a flight

JSX

Meet the brand that introduced me to semi-private airlines.

Unlike other semi-private airlines, JSX is looking to stay semi-affordable. For years, it has offered both the most extensive flight routes and the most affordable tickets. That’s partly thanks to its larger planes, which usually seat a maximum of 30 passengers.

The popularity of JSX has helped the company expand its reach. At the moment, it offers regular service between nineteen locations across the US and Mexico, along with a handful of season routes.

But that list is constantly expanding. So if you have a few extra dollars to spend on domestic airfare and can’t stand another trip through the airport, go with JSX.

Book a flight

Surf Air

Similar to JSX, Surf Air is looking to pull out all the stops when it comes to accessible semi-private airfare. Part of its success comes from its partnership with Southern Airways Express and Mokulele Airlines, which removes the stress of managing its own fleet.

While Surf Air doesn’t have an extensive route network, its platform makes it easy to shop around for available flights. But flyers need to sign up for this members-only arrangement.

Members can choose between a monthly fee that covers unlimited flights or the standard membership fee of $199/month. Despite the monthly membership fee, flights are actually cheap. For example, flights between Los Angeles and nearby Mexicali are only $80.

Book a flight

Advanced Air

Advanced Air began as a private jet chartering service but recently expanded its offerings to include commercial routes between regional airports. They just added Crescent City, California to their list of available flights, for example.

And its offers, similar to JSX, are actually affordable—no membership fee involved.

A flight from Crescent City to Los Angeles starts at around $270… which is what I recently paid for a flight between Barcelona and Milan on a basic commercial airline.

Book a flight