GuardaVal: The Swiss Escape Where No Room is the Same

Surprises tend to wait in small towns.

That’s certainly the case with GuardaVal, a four-star boutique hotel located in the Alpine outpost of Scuol. The town is known for its mineral water springs, which visitors can sample in its many public fountains. And the hotel is known for its unique, bespoke design.

More specifically, no two rooms of the GuardaVal are the same. That’s a pretty unique twist in the world of boutique hotels – one that’s made cooler by the fact that it’s set in a farmhouse that dates back to the 17th century.

As someone who loves a good boutique hotel and writes about them from a variety of angles, I’m parting the veil to break down what exactly goes into a great boutique experience. And I’m using the GuardaVal as a case study.

What makes a hotel ’boutique’?

Boutique gets thrown around a lot when it comes to describing hotels.

According to my metrics, a boutique hotel usually has a limited number of rooms and a painstaking attention to detail when it comes to design, style, and extracurriculars.

They should also be unique (even weird, so long as it’s in a cool way) and offer personalized service. Most importantly, they should be located in an enviable spot.

That’s a pretty broad brush to paint with, though.

Most boutique hotels are in the four and five-star space thanks to added amenities like spacious rooms, elevated design and products, on-site activities, and on-site restaurants. These amenities further showcase the boutique hotel’s overall focus.

Most boutique hotels that I cover are about style, flash, and experience. (No need for an extravagant price tag.) My two favorites are located in New Orleans: Hotel Saint Vincent and Maison de la Luz.

But let’s not lose focus of my boutique case study here, the GuardaVal.

It’s part of the Hotel Belvedere Familie, making it one of three hotels located in Scuol, Switzerland. I had a fantastic stay in the Hotel Belvedere, which I highly recommend—but I really need to gush about GuardaVal for two reasons.

First, its bespoke and culturally faithful design. Second, the tunnel that leads to Scuol’s mineral water spa.

No two rooms are the same

GuardaVal is located inside a renovated home that dates back to the 1600s. Scuol is located in the Lower Engadine Valley, which is home to dozens of old villages and their traditional homes.

Those traditional homes aren’t quite like what you’re imagining, as they once functioned as hybrid farmhouses. The first floors were split between the family’s living room and kitchen, along with a smaller barn-like area for their livestock. The second floor consisted of bedrooms.

Most homes are now painted white and detailed with drawings of animals and short phrases. They’re hard to miss thanks to their exterior. The doorways are also broad and arched, designed to fit animals like sheep and cows.

(Most homes also face water fountains, which served as important social and hydration hubs. In Scuol, where the GuardaVal is located, you can still drink from these mineral water fountains throughout the town.)

While locals haven’t shared quarters with their livestock in centuries, many of these traditional homes were renovated over the last century.

GuardaVal is a love letter to these traditional homes.

Every room is located in a distinct part of the home, which is celebrated with design elements. I toured rooms that are located in the former sheep room, kitchen, bedroom, and living room in GuardaVal’s main structure.

Each has been carefully restored to keep the original woodwork and showcase what life in Scuol would have been like in the not-so-distant past. Plus, a bevy of luxury features, including top-tier bedding and linens, along with locally sourced haircare and skincare products.

But keep in mind that if you want to book a specific room, you’re better off calling before booking. Staff are available to help you find the right room that’s available during your stay.

Underground tunnels that lead to spas

You might think that GuardaVal’s main selling point is the fact that it’s converted from a centuries-old home. In reality, I think it’s the underground tunnel that leads from the hotel to Scuol’s main attraction: the public spa, which is fed by local mineral springs.

The spa (Bad Scuol) is open to the public—but all three hotels in the Hotel Belvedere Familie have direct access thanks to a private underground tunnel. (The tunnel was built in 2004 a few years after the Belvedere Familie changed ownership.)

I’m not usually a huge fan of soaking for hours, but that wasn’t the case in Scuol.

Imagine this: you spend hours floating in mineral water pools, drifting from the salt bath to the sauna to the cold plunge. You’re a little hungry and ready for a nap, having relaxed back into a state of toddlerhood.

You slip on a plush robe and shoes, stop by the mineral fountains to sample their waters, and then head for the tunnel.

But it’s not just any tunnel.

Windows line the passageway, providing a perfect view of the towering Alps outside. You feel like James Bond, except cleaner. On the way back, you have the option of drifting into a state of zen-like enlightenment at one of the private Belvedere lounges that overlook the mountains.



