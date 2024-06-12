Design Spotlight: 10 of the US’s Coolest Boutique Hotels

Boutique hotels offer a more distinct and memorable experience than standard ones.

But design hotels take that specialized approach even further.

While a boutique hotel seeks to delight guests with a well-rounded and unique stay, a design hotel wants to wow guests with its visual appeal.

Not only do they tend to have a specific vision and mission, but designers aren’t afraid to spend top dollar on extravagant features that complement their projects.

They’ll borrow from a neighborhood’s history and architecture, build on local tastes and legends, and curate various atmospheres inside a larger, unified location. The goal is to uplift and touch guests through attention to detail, balance, and faithfulness to the overall vision.

But what do these hidden gems actually look like? I’ve uncovered ten of the coolest boutique hotels with a focus on design. Mark them down.

Hotel Saint Vincent, New Orleans

I haven’t stopped thinking about this hotel (and Maison de la Luz, below) since I wrote about hotels in New Orleans.

Aside from its absolutely stunning design, I love this hotel’s historical value. The grounds are located inside a massive building that was built by an Irish immigrant who wanted to construct a poor house for the area’s destitute.

Today, it’s a place for hyper-trendy visitors to rub elbows while they enjoy the wide range of activities on offer, from yoga to DJ sets.

Book a stay at the Hotel Saint Vincent

Maison de La Luz, New Orleans

I don’t envy anyone choosing between New Orleans’ Hotel Saint Vincent and Maison de la Luz. Maison de la Luz translates to House of Light – a fitting description for its uplifting design. My favorite detail are the freestanding tubs and tilework.

Maison de la Luz offers a more traditional hotel stay—one with fewer socially geared amenities. The design is also slightly more elevated.

Think: fewer bright colors and patterns in lieu of more luxury fabrics and brands.

Book a stay at the Maison de la Luz

Dawn Ranch, Guerneville

At Dawn Ranch, simplicity meets nature. This hotel offers rooms with minimalist and mid-century modern décor.

Though not nearly as over-the-top as the New Orleans locations above, the building materials are all top quality—which adds an edge of luxury. But half the magic here is the environmental design. Overhead are towering ponderosa pines that tuck you into the natural world.

Book a stay at Dawn Ranch

Global Ambassador, Phoenix

Don’t just this book by its very average cover. From the outside, the Global Ambassador looks like any other chain hotel in Phoenix.

But the interior will transport you into a romantic speak-easy. The design is incredibly opulent, from the color palette to the materials.

Similarly, the dining areas have all been expertly arranged with intrigue and comfort in mind. It also has other unique amenities, like on-site car rentals.

Book a stay at the Global Ambassador

The Georgian, LA

Los Angeles is full of high-design hotels.

Like much of the southern portion of the West Coast, the Art Deco era was hugely impactful. You can still find many lodgings that preserve this history; I think The Georgian has done a particularly wonderful job.

The rooms have a beachy, mid-century feel, while the communal spaces are a bit more busy and lavish. What I love most are the color combinations, which add delightful sparks throughout the property.

Book a stay at The Georgian

KEX Hotel, Portland

KEX isn’t quite like the other locations on this list in that it functions as both as hostel and a hotel.

Though I’ve left my hostel years behind me (I think?), I wanted to showcase that even smaller-scale projects like hostels can surprise you with high design. KEX’s interior designers managed to make even multi-bunkbed rooms tasteful.

Plus, the shared spaces are truly elevated thanks to the building’s age. Both exposed brick to parquet floors have been preserved. There’s even a beautiful sauna to enjoy.

Book a stay at KEX Hotel

The Greenwich Hotel, NYC

Similar to LA, NYC isn’t short on hotels with a wow factor. In fact, narrowing that list down has been difficult.

I recommend staying at The Greenwich Hotel—it’s been a top choice for fans of design for years. It’s an entirely upscale experience, placing you right in the heart of the city. From the tilework to the brick façade, it’s a truly beautiful and well-thought-out stay.

Book a stay at the Greenwich Hotel

Bradford House, OKC

As a member of Design Hotels, the interior of Oklahoma City’s Bradford House is unsurprisingly kitschy.

I’ve fallen in love with its quirky accents and pieces, which feel both comfortable and elevated. The shared spaces are particularly bright and cheerful, while the outdoor patios are perfect for lounging or working.

It definitely has a youthful to it—which may or may not be your cup of tea.

Stay at the Bradford House

The Carpenter Hotel, Austin

Similar to Dawn Ranch, The Carpenter Hotel offers a beautifully integrated indoors-outdoors experience. Guests can enjoy the lush gardens around the pool area, along with private patios.

The interior has a slightly industrial mid-century modern twist, including concrete accents and bespoke wooden pieces. The restaurant is also well-known in the area, while the hotel’s amenities (like its robes) are for sale in a small gift shop on the grounds.

(You know a hotel is good when there’s a gift shop, y’all.)

Stay at The Carpenter Hotel

The Merchant, Salem

I have no idea why people end up in Salem, Massachusetts aside from ghost tours—but if you’re heading there, don’t miss out on The Merchant.

The Merchant is located inside a federal-style building that was constructed back in the late 1700s—it even hosted George Washington for a short period back in 1789.

Today, each room has its own unique design. I’ve found them to be funky and exciting, but they might not be perfect for everyone.

Stay at the Merchant