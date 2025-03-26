7 Glamping Sites in California for Your Golden State Adventure

Waiting just beyond the city limits of San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego is a different type of Californian adventure.

You might be thinking about wilderness excursions in Yosemite National Park, Joshua Tree, Death Valley, Kings Canyon, or Redwood National and State Parks—but I’m talking about the middle ground.

Not the bright lights of a city or the rugged wilderness of a camping trip, but the near-perfect balance of modern amenities and nature that can be found at glamping sites.

Given California’s penchant for both glamor and outdoorsy pursuits, it’s no surprise that it is one of the premier states to find highly rated glamping spots. (You might be more surprised to hear that most glamping sites in the state are usually affordable.)

Ready to actually soak up the best in California? Don’t bother with a big city or a major park. Head to one of these glamping spots instead.

7 of the best glamping sites in California

The River Electric, Guerneville

The River Electric is a brand new property set to open up on Memorial Day Weekend, showcasing furnished tents nestled amid forested lanes. There’s also a gorgeous pool area that functions as an independent pool club, welcoming guests for the day.

Given its proximity to Sonoma’s vineyards, there’s also an exclusive wine blend program. That’s a combination that’s pretty hard to beat, especially when you consider The River Electric’s reasonable pricing.

Mendocino Grove, Mendocino

Perfectly situated between the beach and miles of hiking trails, Mendocino Grove is a truly state-of-the-art glamping site. But those canvas tents, sheltered under towering trees, are just the start of a fulfilling vacation. There’s also a coffee shop and game room, which adds the modern flair you want out of Californian glamping.

Safari West, Santa Rosa

Want a dash of African culture in your glamping experience? Head to Safari West in Santa Rosa.

This glamping spot doubles as a wildlife foundation, meaning you get to glamp near one of the state’s coolest outdoor drive-through parks. Animal lovers, look no further! Not only will you get a top-notch glamping stay, but you also get to sleep nearby nearly 1,000 exotic creatures, from giraffes to longhorns to zebras.

Beach Canyon Tipis, Topanga Canyon

Looking for a little kitsch with your glamping experience? The Beach Canyon Tipis site blends traditional Native American tipi design with modern amenities like hot showers, Wi-Fi, and continental breakfasts.

Located right off the Pacific Coast Highway, it’s one of the coolest glamping offers I’ve seen in the US—one that’s easily bundled into a road trip adventure.

Treebones Resort, Big Sur

Dreaming of ocean views? You’ve got options at Treebones Resort in Big Sur. Its highly unique autonomous tents span over 600 square feet with direct, and dramatic, ocean views.

It’s pure, upscale glamping that you would expect from a high-profile destination like Big Sur. Though the price points are a bit higher, it’s worth it—you also have access to seasonal whale-watching opportunities, yoga classes, and a pool and hot tub.

Desolation Hotel, Hope Valley

Don’t let the name confuse you. Desolation Hotel is an expansive property that offers a range of lodging options, including gorgeous yurts.

With multiple ski lodges in the vicinity, it’s ideal for winter adventures. Some lodging options even include ski-in access. You can also opt for more modern and upscale rooms, if you’re still on the edge about glamping.

Inn Town Campground, Nevada City

Inn Town Campground has a summer camp vibe in the best way possible. Along with glamping tents, guests can also choose from RV hookups and tent sites.

Though the glamping lodges aren’t exactly state-of-the-art, they’re still well-made, well-appointed, and give you the perfect pad to get into the outdoors at your leisure. (Plus, they have covered porches—perfect for lounging and listening to the croon of cicadas.)

