Best Yacht Clubs in the British Virgin Islands & US Virgin Islands

I’ve never been much of a yacht person.

That’s mostly because I didn’t grow up in proximity to the ocean or other yacht-appropriate bodies of water. It wasn’t until I moved to the Mediterranean that I got a crash course in yachting.

If you’re new to yachting like I was, let me catch you up.

Yachts and boats are differentiated mostly by size and purpose. A boat is just about any type of vessel that floats—for utility, for business, for racing, and more. A yacht is distinct in that they’re at least 40 feet in length and tend to be more luxuriously designed and appointed.

That’s the key here—yachts are for pleasure.

Most of these flashy vessels are docked at yacht clubs.

What’s a yacht club?

What’s a yacht club, you might ask? Like any type of club, these groups bring together hobbyists and professionals who adore yachting (and even sailing). Most yacht clubs set up shop near or on marinas where members dock their boats.

Some also offer membership benefits like mooring discounts, training sessions, sailing programs, and even social events. The very best might even include fine dining restaurants, clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, and lounges, similar to a social club.

But the focus is on yachting as a passion—which means some of the world’s best yachting clubs are located in tropical paradises where boats abound.

What’s coming to mind for you? I’m already imagining the Caribbean.

Specifically, I have the British Virgin Islands in mind. This cluster of islands is renowned globally for its yachting and boating culture. Even the US Virgin Islands offer a few top-tier yacht clubs.

Want to know the best part? Yacht clubs are usually open to the general public, especially those who are on private charters. While yacht clubs are heavily geared toward those who own a vessel or are chartering one, some might even let people visit their restaurants.

If you’re interested in exploring the world of yacht clubs, make sure to check out these locations. They’re some of the most highly rated yacht clubs in the Caribbean.

Best yacht clubs in the British Virgin Islands

Bitter End Yacht Club

Virgin Gorda

What makes Bitter End Yacht Club a top pick for BVI travelers?

Aside from its over-the-water rooms and emphasis on eco-friendly materials, this club has been a top choice for years thanks to its location. Virgin Gorda is renowned as one of the most beautiful islands in the British Virgin Islands.

On top of that, the Bitter End is placed right smack in the middle of the British Virgin Islands’ best sailing conditions. Year-round sunshine and ideal wind conditions mean that those who stay here can take advantage of boating adventures all day, every day.

The cherry on top is its family-owned and open-minded nature. Many guests report returning year after year thanks to the homely and casual vibe.

Explore here

Ocean’s 7 Yacht Club

Peter Island

Ocean’s 7 Yacht Club is a popular stop for guests on private charters along with those mooring their own vessels. The staff manning the yacht club are prepared to help yachters dock their boat, then start enjoying nearby activities—from snorkeling to sipping on a cocktail.

The restaurant is also highly rated. The fresh seafood has been highly rated, along with the view over the ocean. Just keep in mind that this is a sleepy little outpost, similar to the Bitter End Yacht Club.

Explore here

The Moorings Yacht Club

Tortola

The Moorings is one the premier yacht chartering groups in the British Virgin Islands—no need to bring your own vessel.

The Moorings is also a global brand, meaning you can expect plenty of experience and expertise when you book a charter or another experience. The focus here is on customization. From their base in Road Town, Tortola, the Moorings team can help you craft a personalized yacht charter.

Most are focused on exploring the 50-odd islands dotting the British Virgin Islands. Some charters also include docking portions to allow visitors to sample the best restaurants and cocktail bars around the islands.

Explore here

Best yacht club in the US Virgin Islands

St Thomas Yacht Club

St Thomas

Racing is the name of the game at the St Thomas Yacht Club. Whether or not you plan on competing—or even mooring—at this club, it’s a great spot to watch live regattas. The yacht club also offers lessons, including youth sailing lessons, advanced seafaring courses, and community events.

Community seems to be a pretty strong focus here. The yacht club regularly hosts events like Friday night pickleball and afternoon drinks in the galley. Plus, it’s open to newcomers, offering programs like the Learn to Sail Vacation Week.

Explore here