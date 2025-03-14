5 Top Restaurants in South Carolina from Chef Ambassadors

South Carolina hits just about every marker of a great vacation destination.

There are beaches galore and charming coastal towns ready to host you. There are national parks and wildlife refuges in the mountains and near the ocean. Plus, there are cities to explore and quaint towns to disappear in at your leisure.

Even during winter, there’s plenty to do.

But let’s not forget about South Carolina’s culinary prowess.

This state’s unique position means local dishes carry traces of New England traditions, southern tastes, and even Appalachian practices. There’s even a bona fide barbecue tradition that you won’t find in other states.

The big question is—which restaurants shouldn’t you miss on your next trip to South Carolina?

This year, I’m leaning on the recommendations from the top state authority: Discover South Carolina. They’ve named three South Carolina chef ambassadors for 2025, and these are their restaurants.

First, meet the minds behind the top restaurants in South Carolina

Discover South Carolina selected Chef Shuai Wang, Chef Darren Smith, and Chef Jeanne Koenigsberg as its official culinary ambassadors.

Born in Beijing, Wang immigrated to New York City at age 9—and went on to flunk out of high school before finding his calling as a cook. After reading Anthony Bourdain’s Kitchen Confidential, Wang began dreaming of his own culinary adventures—ones that blend his cultural roots with his American identity and eventually landed him a place on Top Chef Season 22.

Smith, by contrast, got his start opening a bistro with his wife in the mid-1990s. Smith’s current focus on locally sourced ingredients began when his landlord, a local farmer, agreed to bring his produce for Smith to prepare. Over 30 years later, Smith remains dedicated to sourcing the best South Carolina has to offer for his dishes.

Koenigsberg always knew she wanted to be a chef. When she nailed a job as a dishwasher at her dream restaurant, she quickly stepped up to line cook—and never looked back. Today, Koenigsberg blends her love of cooking with her focus on building community and showcasing South Carolina’s rich agricultural history.

Top 5 restaurants in South Carolina in 2025

Jackrabbit Filly (Wang)

North Charleston, SC

This edgy family-style restaurant serves up ‘heritage-driven Chinese’, which means you can expect flavor profiles common to areas like Beijing—all the way in Charleston. But that doesn’t mean it’s only traditional Chinese on the menu at Jackrabbit Filly.

Along with American favorites like krab rangoon (served in a cheese ball style), there are also unique fusions like spicy Korean pierogis and house-made scallion pancakes. Think of it like an elevated, imaginative take on Chinese-American food—one that leans more into its Eastern influences.

King BBQ (Wang)

North Charleston, SC

Named one of Bon Appetit’s Best New Restaurants in 2024, King BBQ also serves up a perfectly balanced blend of US barbecue tastes and Chinese barbecue flavors.

You can order dishes like smoked sausage, crispy roast pork belly, and chopped smoked pork a la carte. Or you can dive into its most celebrated fusions, like BBQ noodle soup, BBQ meats on noodles, and BBQ meats on rice. Simple and delicious.

Rivertown Bistro (Smith)

Conway, SC

This classic American bistro offers a contemporary twist on beloved dishes—and that twist is all about hyper-fresh ingredients. Though the menu isn’t necessarily imaginative, it doesn’t need to be at Rivertown Bistro. Smith has nailed his approach to every single dish available, from ingredients to cooking, and you’ll taste the perfectionism in each bite.

Bonfire Taqueria (Smith)

Conway, SC

You might see this establishment listed as Bonfire, a Smokin’ Taqueria—which should clue you into one of the most important ingredients: smoke.

Meats are slow-cooked and often infused with smoky flavors, which makes each bite a complex and iconic combination of South Carolina ingredients. You can also find classic Mexican dishes like burritos and chimichangas, along with more imaginative dishes like Jamaican quinoa.

Swamp Rabbit Café (Koenigsberg)

Greenville, SC

Part grocery store and part café, Swamp Rabbit Cafe is all about bringing locals together—and feeding them, of course. Along with local products and produce, you can also order small items from the bakery and coffee from the bar.

However, the focus is also on wholesale food and meat, so don’t be afraid to bring your shopping bag with you at Swamp Rabbit Café.