Classic Showdown: America’s Coolest Car Shows & Swaps

Once upon a time, the horse was America’s ride of choice.

Even during the frontier days, we liked going fast. From delivering mail across the country via the Pony Express to midnight runs from minutemen like Paul Revere, we owe a lot to our horses.

But since the cowboys of the Wild West hung up their reigns, Americans have focused on a new type of war horse—one made of steel.

Throughout the early 1900s, the automotive industry helped support and growt the US economy… and our love of cars.

States like Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Tennessee put new automotive companies like Ford, GM, and Chrysler on the map. Strange periods like Prohibition led to new automotive series like NASCAR, differentiating the US’s racing tastes from global favorites like Formula One.

Even the US workday has the automotive industry to thank. Henry Ford is famously remembered as one of the first American employers to adopt a five-day, 40-hour work week.

But if there’s one decidedly homegrown legacy from the auto boom of the 20th century, it’s car shows.

Across the US, millions of automotive fans line up to admire (and show off) some of the country’s coolest and most decked-out rides. Most take place in summer, bringing together car lovers who want to mingle, swap gear, and trade.

But can you name some of the US’s best car shows and swaps.

The Woodward Dream Cruise, Detroit

250,000 attendees

On the third Saturday in August, some of the Midwest’s greatest hot rods line up along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue. And it’s been that way for a while.

As far back as the late 1800s, this stretch was a thoroughfare for carriage drivers—who, over the court of the next century, traded their horses for horsepower.

Today, the Woodward Dream Cruise takes the cake as the world’s largest single-day automotive event. There’s just about every type of car imaginable, from hot rods to muscle cars to Motor City classics to collector items.

Iola Classic Car Show, Wisconsin

135,000 attendees

Each July, over 100,000 car fans pack into the tiny town of Iola, Wisconsin.

This car show sees over 2,500 car shows over the course of three days, along with over 4,000 car swaps. If you’re unfamiliar with swaps, this is the domain of auto diehards who buy, sell, and trade classic gear, cars, and memorabilia.

Another interesting part of the Iola Classic Car Show is its camping section.

From what I can tell, there’s a really casual and passionate atmosphere here—one that puts a huge emphasis on the swap meet. Unlike most other car shows on this list, the Iola Classic is a relatively new event that started in the late 1980s.

Triple Crown of Rodding, Tennessee

25,000

The Triple Crown of Rodding is the premier car show in Appalachia.

For almost two decades, it set up shop in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. There, it was known as Shades of the Past. Now that it’s moved headquarters to the Nashville Superspeedway, it’s known as the Triple Crown.

But it still includes all the same beloved events from the original event. That includes three main rod competitions: Hot Rods, Street Rods, and Custom Rods.

The cars on display at the Triple Crown are all passion projects from highly skilled mechanics. Visitors get to see insane modifications and hear the tales of what inspired the supped-up rides.

Cruisin’ the Coast, Mississippi

100,000 – 150,000 attendees

Billed as ‘America’s Largest Block Party’, this car show has all the pomp and flair of Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise—without all the history, that is. But in the place of history, you’ll find passion and good vibes.

Auto enthusiasts drive from across the US to attend the car show and show off their rides. There’s also a large swap meet that takes place.

Cruisin’ the Coasts puts a big emphasis on classic cars. These tend to fill up most of the places in Gulfport when the car show rolls around. the event takes place in early October, there’s also a summer vacation vibe thanks to its proximity to the beach.

Hot August Nights, Nevada

50,000 attendees

Hot August Nights is all about insane rides… and rock’n roll.

Every August, thousands of drivers and mechanics gather together in Reno, Nevada to show off their rides. But attendees are also there to enjoy the atmosphere—which includes rock and electronic shows, youth auto challenges, and competitions judged by local celebrities.

There’s also a significant auction that takes place during the Hot August Nights event. That sees collectors and buyers gather with legions of car-lovers, creating a unique atmosphere.