The 5 Best eSIMs for International Travel in 2024

Using an eSIM instead of a physical SIM has several advantages. Even when you’re at home, using an eSIM means no one can steal a physical SIM out of your phone, and a stranger wouldn’t be able to disable an eSIM if they have your phone. Since your SIM card contains not just information about your device and mobile plan but also your personal information, a physical SIM card in the wrong hands could spell trouble.

eSIMs are even more useful when traveling. They allow you to quickly connect to a mobile service in an international location without paying astronomical roaming fees with your home carrier. In some cases, you may not be able to connect in a foreign country at all if you don’t have a SIM that works in that location. Thankfully, there are many eSIMs to choose from for international travel. Many of them are prepaid and very affordable. Here are our top picks for the best eSIMs on the market.

How We Chose the Best eSIMs for International Travel

We considered a variety of factors when deciding on the best eSIMS for international travel. Price, data plans, ease of use, customer reviews, and geographic availability are all important to consider. We also looked at a variety of scenarios. Some seasoned travelers might need a different card than a first-time user on a short trip.

Our Picks for the Best eSIMs for International Travel

Best eSIM for Frequent Travel: Airalo

Pros Cons Can be used in about 200 countries Voice minute plans cost extra Plans from one week to one year No local number Earn credits with each purchase

About Airalo

Airalo is a very popular eSIM in large part because of its wide-ranging services. You can get a local eSIM for a specific country, a regional SIM, or a global eSIM for use in about 200 countries. There are also data-only plans or Discover+ eSIMS with SMS and voice minutes. The loyalty program allows you to earn points and discounts for future purchases.

Why We Like It

This eSIM is great for frequent travelers because it has a loyalty program that lets you earn points with every purchase. Plus, the global eSIM means that you can stick with the same eSIM almost anywhere, activating it time and again on new trips to different destinations. You can top up your data in even far-flung locations, so you never have to stop using your phone. Even without voice minutes, you can make calls over the internet.

Best eSIM for Voice Calls: Airhub

Pros Cons Local phone number provided Limited country availability Voice and texting plans available Limited monthly plan options Large number of plans

About Airhub

Airhub is regularly ranked as one of the top eSIM cards. It offers voice and text calling in many plans, which helps it stand out. If you know you want to call home a lot during your trip, this may be the right service for you. It also has decent speeds and has expanded to include a variety of regions, including Europe, Eurasia, and the Middle East. You can also get a global pass if you’re a frequent international traveler. On the downside, some monthly plans don’t have a lot of flexibility. For instance, there is just a single monthly plan in the UK.

Why We Like It

Finding voice minutes available in global eSIM plans is not as common as you’d think, so we like this plan for people who don’t want to make all of their calls over the internet. There are also global plans that include texting-specific data. Like most eSIM plans, Airhub has a pretty simple app interface that makes it easy to activate a SIM and add more minutes.

Best eSIM for Using Free Wi-Fi: Instabridge

Pros Cons Map of local Wi-Fi hotspots No voice minutes Strong security features Slow customer service Data-saving browser

About Instabridge

Instabridge works in about 190 countries and has good security measures. If you’re worried about data breaches or other vulnerabilities, the two-factor authentication and VPN access with Instabridge may assuage your fears. Another cool feature is their data-saving browser, which allows you to search the internet using compressed data that may improve speed. The plans are broken into local, regional, and global coverage areas.

Why We Like It

We like this plan for people who are trying to limit their data use because the app has a map showing a network of over 20 million Wi-Fi hotspots around the world. This lets you search, call, and text for free. With the Instabridge VPN, you can do this more safely than with some other plans. Adding more data to your plan through the app is also easy.

Best eSIM for North America: Mint Mobile

Pros Cons Free calling to Canada and Mexico Must pay upfront, even in the U.S. Affordable unlimited plans Slow speeds in periods of high traffic Minternational Pass works almost anywhere Only for Mint Mobile customers

About Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile can be used in the U.S. to replace your mobile plan altogether. It uses the T-Mobile network and offers plans as low as $15 per month. You may even be able to use your existing phone when you sign up. Unlimited data plans are available. If you’re traveling, you can purchase what the company calls a Minternational Pass to use your phone in countries from Finland to Pakistan and beyond. On the downside, because Mint Mobile uses the T-Mobile network, the carrier may prioritize its own customers when there is a lot of mobile traffic.

Why We Like It

We like this option for North America because you always get free calls to Mexico and Canada from the States. The data is super fast, with 5G capabilities in your home network. While you need to be a Mint Mobile customer to use the international eSIM pass, it’s a great option to consider if you’re open to switching carriers. You may appreciate the ability to add an international pass to your mobile plan without having to go through a third party.

Best eSIM for Short Trips: Nomad

Pros Cons Incredibly affordable No voice plans Simple app Works in limited countries Global plan No long-term plans

About Nomad

Nomad is a good option for beginners or people who are traveling to just a single international destination. While there is a global plan available, the app is well known for its affordable seven-day plans. You can get a pass for up to 30 days in many countries. You can reuse the pass for multiple short-term trips, and there is 24/7 customer service. Given the simple interface, if you’ve never used an eSIM before, you may want to consider giving Nomad a try on your next week-long journey.

Why We Like It

While Nomad doesn’t have voice plans, we still like it for short-term international travel. You can choose day plans in many countries. For instance, in Italy, there are 1-,3-,5-,7-, and 10-day passes for sale. This makes the app a decent option when you’re just on a summer vacation and not spending three months backpacking through another continent. That being said, if you decide to extend your trip, you can add more data or days to the app.

Factors to Consider When Choosing an eSIM for International Travel

Country Availability

The most important factor for an eSIM is making sure it will work in the country or countries where you plan to travel. Not all eSIMs can be activated in every foreign destination. Fortunately, most carriers will ask you where you’re going before they take your money, but if you buy a global eSIM double-check the availability before you make a purchase.

Price

Most eSIMs charge you based on data. If you don’t want to frequently add more data to your eSIM, consider getting more GB up front, as it may be cheaper. Some plans only last a certain number of days. Don’t pay for a lot of data if the eSIM expires within a week.

Data vs. Voice

Plans always include data but may or may not include voice call minutes and texting. If your eSIM is data only, you’ll need to make all phone calls using the internet. If you don’t like that, look for a plan with designated voice minutes included, like those offered by Airhub.

FAQ

What Is the Best International eSIM?

eSIMs like Airhub, Airola, and Nomad are all good for international travel. They offer global plans and sometimes local or regional plans. You can add more minutes to your app if you extend your trip.

Is eSIM Better for International Travel?

Yes, an eSIM is better than a SIM for international travel. You can’t lose an eSIM, and you’ll be able to avoid international roaming charges with your home carrier. Plus, an eSIM saves you time and energy over tracking down a physical SIM in your new location.

How Do I Get an eSIM for International Travel?

You can purchase an eSIM directly with the company providing the service. In some cases, you may be asked to download an app. Once you activate the eSIM with your personal details and phone number, follow your phone’s instructions for putting the eSIM into use.

Which Carriers Support eSIM Worldwide?

Most carriers let you add an eSIM to your phone when you’re traveling. This includes T-Mobile and Verizon.