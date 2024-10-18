Better Listening: Best Headphones for Traveling

Technology goes a long way in making travel more comfortable.

Whether you want to really get cozy on a long-haul flight or simply have an easier time when packing for a trip, gadgets empower us to see the world.

One piece of tech that you might have seen recommended time and time again is headphones. Headphones are a deceptively important part of a great packing travel list.

But do you know how to find the best headphones for traveling—or are you still hung up on whether or not you really need a great pair for a stellar vacation?

Let’s explore, starting with the reason why everyone needs a good set of headphones when they hit the road.

Why do you need a good pair of headphones for traveling?

A pair of headphones protects you against noise pollution while also handing you the reins to your favorite entertainment. And a lot more.

Here’s why you need a good pair of headphones for traveling:

To use your smartphone in public. Anytime you’re using your smartphone to stream videos in public, you should be using headphones. That includes video calls, too. This is one of the tenets of modern etiquette, on planes and off. For comfort in noisy settings. Noise cancellation helps reduce ambient noise. I’ve also found that noise cancellation helps minimize the insanely loud thrum of a Boeing 757 while 35,000 feet in the air. Music, videos, podcasts, audiobooks, and more. Who doesn’t love listening to their favorite content while enjoying a scenic train ride? Or surviving a hectic bus ride? Remember—headphones can help you get through sticky (and noisy) situations that tend to pop up when we travel. For ignoring things that go bump in the night. Even the best hotels can suffer from noise pollution. That’s doubly true when you’re lodging in a city center. In the event a normal pair of earplugs doesn’t work, your headphones can act as a backup to drown out any bothersome noises at night.

The best headphones for traveling

The best headphones are portable, offer a high quality of sound, and have a long-lasting battery life.

Below, I’ve listed some of the best headphones on the market in 2024. All headphones listed below come with noise-cancelling features.

Sony WH-1000XM5

They’re comfortable and they offer one of the best noise-cancellation settings in the industry. And speaking of industry, this Sony product is one of the top choices for audio engineers. Should I say more?

Buy here

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

One of the trickiest parts about recommending headphones to travelers is battery life. Battery life is notoriously finicky for headphones—and if you’re anything like me, you might struggle to remember to charge your devices while on the road.

That’s why the Sennheiser product is a great choice. Its battery power is almost unmatched, letting you enjoy a great sound quality for longer.

Buy here

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

These headphones were recently optimized for better portability and noise cancellation—which means they should be at the top of the list for travelers. Plus, they have a top-tier call quality microphone, which makes them great for video calls at all hours in any setting.

Buy here

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e

This high-quality option excels in terms of audio quality, sound design, and noise cancellation. They’re a bit pricey, but they’re renowned for their extremely rich sound quality.

If you’re on the hunt for a great travel option that you’ll also use at home, then this should be your pick.

Buy here

Cambridge Audio Melomania P100

These headphones are easy to pack, all without compromising on sound quality or battery. Though the brand isn’t Given their smaller size, the battery lasts even longer with the Cambridge Melomania. Best of all, it’s batteries are fast-charging, offering a bit of forgiveness when you need to prep for the airport in a rush.

Buy here