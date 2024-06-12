American Expats: Which Countries Have the Largest Number?

American expat communities dot the globe.

These wanderers leave home for different reasons. Some just want to stretch their legs and explore the world, possibly as a digital nomad. Others are on the hunt for a place to retire and a community to join.

In 2022, the group American Citizens Abroad estimated that around five million Americans were living abroad. Around 23% are retired, highlighting an influx of later-life expats.

Regardless, what defines an expat is their desire to return home, at least semi-permanently. (By contrast, those who live full-time in another country with plans to stay are immigrants—not expats.)

Regardless of what leads them abroad and whether or not they plan on returning home, American expats usually have a community ready to join.

But can you name the countries with the largest populations of Americans abroad?

I’ve done a bit of digging to research which countries have the largest number of expats and why that may be. Please keep in mind that the stats are skewed, as the line between expat and immigrant is often blurred.

Mexico

200,000-1,000,000

El Pais reports that since 2019, the number of Americans living in Mexico has surged by 70%. Around 200,000 US nationals call the country home according to the publication.

However, the Mexican Migration Policy Unit says there are around 30,000 Americans in Mexico City alone. Other sources place that number at a much, much higher one million.

The wide range in these estimates comes from the fact that many Americans who enter Mexico on a six-month tourist visa overstay. The majority of Americans set up new homes in Mexico City, which seems to represent a hot zone for younger expats.

Older expats, by contrast, are more likely to live in the Yucatan or Riviera Maya where they own property.

There’s also a significant number of American expats in Mexico who are ethnically Mexican. Their motivation in moving to Mexico is to spend time closer to their roots with family members who didn’t immigrate to the US.

Canada

270,000

Canada comes in second place for housing American expats. Oddly enough, one of the densest zones for American expats in Canada is in Montreal—a French-speaking city in the French-speaking province of Quebec.

Similar to Mexico, one reason that many expats end up north of the border is thanks to a new romantic partner or family ties. This is a common reason that many people immigrate around the world.

However, Canada lacks the tropical appeal and warm weather of Mexico—which is a huge reason many American expats flock to the south over the north.

UK

170,000

Some reports over the last few years list the UK as the next up-and-coming American expat dream destination. In fact, in terms of 2023 numbers alone, the UK welcomed more expats than Mexico.

The metrics behind UK moves are varied.

On one hand, a move to the UK doesn’t involve any language barriers. Culturally, it’s also viewed as more accessible than other nations. Like Americans, Brits tend to like gathering together for a drink, watching sports, and debating on pop culture.

Work and education are also popular reasons for Americans to wander across the pond. In addition to better higher education opportunities, many Americans move for work opportunities, especially after graduating college.

Germany

150,000

Germany—for American expats? I was surprised to learn that so many American expats move to this country.

First, because the language barrier is hefty, along with the cultural shift. Germans, from my experience, are quite a bit colder and less chatty than Americans.

Behind the surprisingly high expat numbers are two factors.

First is Germany’s strong economy. For some businesspeople, Germany offers a gateway into European markets. Second, it’s also home to US military operations. Service members who spend time in the country are likely to return, either because they enjoyed German culture or because they left behind a loved one.

Australia

116,000

The same 2023 study that found the UK outshined Mexico in terms of American expats also found that Australia (and New Zealand) are high priorities for Americans.

Once more, the similarity in language and culture is attractive. Compared to other English-speaking nations like South Africa or the UK, Americans probably feel more at home with Australians.

They like getting out into nature and having a boisterously loud good time. Many sources also focus on Australia’s booming economy. Not only is the minimum wage high, but the economy is strong. (Don’t we all know someone who went to pick fruit in Australia and ended up staying for years?)