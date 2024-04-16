Are you struggling to find the ideal hotel for your Nantucket escape? Look no further! This guide has you covered by offering my insights into the best hotels in Nantucket on this beautiful island getaway.

From waterfront resorts to historic inns, I will help you navigate the many options to find your perfect match. My top pick, The Wauwinet, nestled away from the crowds, promises unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and a secluded location that is still a few miles away from the eponymous town of less than 15,000 residents.

First settled by an English merchant in 1641, Nantucket transforms during peak tourist season, welcoming up to 60,000 visitors daily. Amidst its rich history and scenic beauty, finding the right accommodation can be overwhelming. But fear not! Our guide streamlines the process, ensuring your Nantucket getaway is stress-free and unforgettable.

Let’s find your dream hotel on Nantucket Island!

Top 9 Best Hotels in Nantucket

1. Best Overall – The Wauwinet

Situated along the northern shores of the island, The Wauwinet Hotel is a recently renovated, mid-19th-century iconic luxury resort that offers a tranquil escape from the town’s hectic crowds.

Renowned as one of the island’s best luxury hotels, its secluded location provides guests with lovely views of both Nantucket Harbor and the Atlantic Ocean so they can appreciate the unmatched privacy and serenity of the island.

The Wauwinet’s waterfront views, private beach, and award-winning catering service make it an idyllic destination for weddings and parties. It’s also only a couple minutes away from the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge.

At the heart of The Wauwinet’s charm is its acclaimed restaurant, Toppers, renowned for its gourmet cuisine and extensive wine selection where you can savor fresh, locally sourced cuisines while enjoying panoramic views of the bay.

With its understated elegance and exceptional service, The Wauwinet promises a memorable retreat for those seeking luxury and a peaceful getaway on Nantucket Island.

2. Most Romantic – White Elephant

Originally established in the 1920s as a collection of waterfront cottages, the White Elephant is an iconic hotel that offers a blend of classic New England charm with modern sophistication.

Nestled along the scenic shores of Nantucket Harbor, this resort is a distinguished luxury hotel renowned for its refined elegance and impeccable service. Its convenient location on the northern edge of the town places you within walking distance of the center as well as Nantucket Bay.

White Elephant’s upscale accommodations range from stylish guest rooms to spacious suites and charming cottages, with each one emanating a distinct traditional coastal New England ambiance.

Enhance your stay with special perks and savings by taking advantage of various package deals, including a romance package and a summer package. The hotel’s signature guest experiences, such as private boat excursions and sunset cruises, will provide you with unforgettable memories of the island’s famous coastline.

Additionally, White Elephant provides a state-of-the-art on-site restaurant, the award-winning Brant Point Grill, which showcases the island’s culinary delights by offering guests a taste of fresh seafood and seasonal specialties in a classic waterfront setting.

With its unmatched combination of luxury amenities, waterfront views, and personalized service, White Elephant stands as a beacon of hospitality on Nantucket Island.

3. Best For Kids – The Nantucket Hotel & Resort

Originally established in the 1920s, The Nantucket Hotel & Resort is a historic landmark that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with contemporary comfort. Located on the northern side of downtown Nantucket, this iconic hotel offers you a convenient base from which to explore the island’s many charming shops, art galleries, and historical sites.

Here you will find an array of luxury accommodations ranging from spacious suites to cozy guest rooms, with each one meticulously designed to provide guests of all ages with a comfortable and relaxing retreat.

Parents will appreciate the hotel’s comprehensive kids’ programs and babysitting services, allowing them to relax and unwind while their children are safely entertained. Those seeking relaxation can take advantage of the hotel’s hot tubs and swimming pools, perfect for rejuvenating after a day of exploration.

Fitness enthusiasts will enjoy the hotel’s modern gym facilities and group workouts, while guests who are itching to explore the island can make use of the hotel’s shuttle services for convenient transportation.

With its rich history, luxurious amenities, and great location, the Nantucket Hotel & Resort epitomizes the timeless charm and hospitality of Nantucket Island, making it the perfect choice for discerning travelers looking for an unforgettable island getaway.

4. Best Historic Hotel – Jared Coffin House

Nestled in the heart of downtown Nantucket, the Jared Coffin House is a historic landmark that dates all the way back to the early 19th century.

This charming boutique hotel offers guests a relaxing blend of traditional New England hospitality with modern comforts. Its central location in the town center provides easy access to the island’s bustling shops, fine art galleries, and traditional restaurants.

The Jared Coffin House boasts an impressive variety of accommodation options, ranging from cozy guest rooms to spacious suites, each one elegantly decorated with period furnishings and modern amenities.

Travelers can unwind in the hotel’s cozy lounge area or explore the nearby attractions down the cobblestone streets of historic Nantucket, such as the popular Whaling Museum.

With its timeless charm and convenient location, the Jared Coffin House offers guests a quintessential Nantucket experience, making it the perfect choice for travelers seeking a memorable island getaway.

5. Best For Beach Access – The Beachside at Nantucket

Located just steps away from the pristine shores of Nantucket’s South Beach, The Beachside at Nantucket is a boutique hotel that offers guests a luxurious oceanfront retreat.

As the name suggests, this quaint hotel sits at a prime location on the northern half of the town, providing you with access to Nantucket Bay so you can easily enjoy the stunning panoramic views of the coastline.

The Beachside at Nantucket features elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, each thoughtfully designed to provide as much comfort and relaxation as possible. You can enjoy modern amenities such as plush bedding, spacious bathrooms, and private balconies or patios overlooking the ocean.

Additionally, the hotel offers exclusive beach access, allowing you to bask in the sun, swim in the bay, or take leisurely strolls along the sandy shores.

If you’re more of an adventure seeker, the hotel offers convenient access to a variety of outdoor activities, including surfing, paddleboarding, and beach combing. Following a day of exploration, guests can relax with a refreshing cocktail at the hotel’s beachfront bar or laid-back swim club, or indulge in fresh seafood and seasonal cuisine at the on-site restaurant — no reservations necessary!

With its idyllic setting, upscale accommodations, and unparalleled ocean views, The Beachside at Nantucket provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable island getaway. Whether you’re looking to relax by the sea or explore the natural beauty of Nantucket, this lovely boutique hotel is certain to provide you with an unforgettable experience.

6. Best Cottages – The Cottages at the Boat Basin

Located in the heart of the town center along the scenic Nantucket Harbor, The Cottages at the Boat Basin offer a charming waterfront retreat within walking distance of downtown Nantucket. These cozy cottages blend modern comforts with classic coastal New England charm that provides guests with a unique island experience.

Each cottage is tastefully decorated in nautical themes and features comfortable furnishings that range from intimate studios to spacious layouts with multiple bedrooms. Travelers can relax on their private deck or patio, enjoying picturesque views of the harbor and marina.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the marina offers boat rentals and guided excursions that allow guests to explore the island’s hidden coves and pristine beaches. After a day of adventure, you can take a relaxing stroll along the harbor, soaking in the sights and sounds of this quintessential New England setting.

Whether it’s a romantic escape or a family vacation, The Cottages at the Boat Basin provide the perfect blend of comfort and coastal charm for an unforgettable Nantucket getaway.

7. Most Charming – Anchor Inn

Nestled in the heart of Nantucket, the Anchor Inn offers a charming and historic retreat for those seeking a traditional New England experience.

Located next to the historic Old North Church on Centre Street, this 13-room bed and breakfast retains a special character and scale that has managed to stay true to its era, providing you with a glimpse into the island’s profound maritime history.

This luxurious inn offers guest rooms that are uniquely named for Whaling Ships that used to come into Nantucket, adding a touch of nostalgia and authenticity to the stay. Each room is thoughtfully appointed with cozy furnishings and modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable and memorable experience for travelers.

Conveniently situated just minutes away from the historic Old Mill, you can freely explore the island’s rich heritage and iconic landmarks just a stone’s throw away from their doorstep.

Whether strolling through the charming streets of downtown Nantucket or relaxing in the inn’s peaceful surroundings, the Anchor Inn offers the perfect respite for travelers looking to immerse themselves in the island’s timeless beauty and allure.

8. Best Boutique Hotel – 76 Main

Nestled in the heart of Nantucket’s fashionable Main Street, 76 Main stands as the premier boutique hotel, offering convenient access to most of the island’s attractions. With its prime location in the center of town and the only hotel on Main Street, guests can easily explore all of the quaint shops and historic landmarks that Nantucket has to offer.

With its thoughtfully designed interiors and intimate surroundings, 76 Main exudes an elegant and pleasant ambiance that ensures a memorable stay for every guest. Each room is meticulously appointed with modern amenities and stylish decor, providing a comfortable and stylish retreat after a long day of island exploration.

As a special gesture of appreciation, 76 Main also offers a 10% discount for military and first responders, reflecting their commitment to serving those who proudly serve their communities. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway or a leisurely retreat, 76 Main offers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience for an unforgettable Nantucket experience.

9. Coziest – Union Street Inn

Located in the heart of Nantucket, Union Street Inn serves as one of the island’s standards for impressive interiors, stellar service, and exclusive experiences. People from New York City, New England, and all around the world choose to stay here due to its reputation as a premier destination for romantic retreats throughout most of the year.

You can unwind in style at this critically acclaimed inn, providing a serene retreat that is perfect for experiencing all that Nantucket has to offer. Adorned with rich patterns, soft pastels, and unique artwork, its 12 guest rooms embody the timeless elegance of the island’s charm.

Treat yourself to bath amenities full of luxury and sink into lavish linens for a truly rejuvenating night’s sleep. From the peaceful ambiance of the inn to the discovery of the island’s charms, Union Street Inn assures moments of tranquil repose and unmatched comfort during your visit.

Best Hotels in Nantucket Buyer’s Guide

Activities

Nantucket offers a plethora of activities for visitors to enjoy. Delve into the island’s maritime history at the Whaling Museum or learn about heroic rescues at the Nantucket Shipwreck & Lifesaving Museum.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to visit Nantucket’s iconic lighthouses, such as Brant Point Light and Sankaty Head Light, which offer stunning views of the island’s coastline. If you have an interest in astronomy, check out the Loines Observatory and have a fascinating look at the night sky.

History buffs will appreciate a visit to the Old Mill, the oldest functioning windmill in the country, offering insight into the island’s agricultural past. Of course, no trip to Nantucket would be complete without spending time on the island’s beautiful beaches.

Whether you’re sunbathing, swimming, or simply strolling along the shore, Nantucket’s beaches offer endless opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment.

Entertainment

Nantucket hosts several annual festivals that celebrate its rich culture and beauty. April welcomes spring with the Daffodil Festival which features vibrant flower displays and parades. In May, the Nantucket Wine & Food Festival offers culinary delights and wine tastings. June brings the Nantucket Film Festival which showcases independent cinema.

When June rolls around, book enthusiasts gather for the Nantucket Book Festival while in July, guests are thoroughly entertained during the Nantucket Comedy Festival. These events provide unique experiences to enjoy Nantucket’s community and culture.

Shopping

You will be impressed with the vast array of charming shops and boutiques upon visiting Nantucket, including names like Murray’s Toggery Shop and The Hub, which offers everything from unique souvenirs to high-end fashion options.

Wander through the cobblestone streets of downtown Nantucket and explore these local gems and more, where you’ll find everything from handmade jewelry at Jewel in the Sea to locally-themed gifts at The Nantucket Lightship Basket Museum Gift Shop.

Dining Options

Nantucket offers such a diverse culinary scene in which to indulge, where you can savor fresh seafood delights at establishments like Sayle’s Seafood and The Lobster Trap. For those savoring authentic farm-to-table cuisine, The Nautilus and Straight Wharf Restaurant offer some of the best options in New England.

Whether you’re craving the island’s renowned clam chowder or delectable lobster rolls, Nantucket’s impressive variety of seafood shacks and upscale restaurants will surely tantalize your taste buds.

Options for Families

Nantucket also serves as an excellent destination for families, offering tons of activities to entertain kids of all ages. Embark on a family-friendly cruise with Endeavor Sailing, explore the wonders of local marine life at the engaging Nantucket Aquarium, or enjoy a relaxing day building sandcastles on the beach.

Terrain Parks

Outdoor enthusiasts will fall in love exploring Nantucket’s scenic terrain parks, such as the Linda Loring Nature Foundation and the Sanford Farm, which provide hiking, biking, and birdwatching opportunities amidst the island’s natural beauty.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the best times to visit Nantucket?

The best times to visit Nantucket are during the late spring (April to June) and early fall (September to October) seasons when the weather is milder, and the crowds are generally fewer. If you prefer warmer temperatures, the summer months of July and August are ideal, but be prepared to deal with the bustle of the crowds.

Are there any transportation options from the mainland to Nantucket?

Yes, several transportation options are available, including ferry services from Hyannis, Harwich Port, and New Bedford, Massachusetts. If you are not in the area or simply prefer a faster way to arrive, Cape Air and other airlines offer flights to Nantucket Memorial Airport from various cities along the East Coast.

What are some must-see attractions on Nantucket Island?

A few must-see attractions on Nantucket Island include the famous Whaling Museum, Sankaty Head Lighthouse, Cisco Brewers, and Jetties Beach. Additionally, exploring the cobblestone streets of downtown, visiting the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, and taking a scenic bike ride along the island’s trails are also highly recommended.

Conclusion

To conclude, while all the options mentioned above offer their own unique charm and amenities, The Wauwinet stands out for its combination of luxury, New England charm, and relaxing vibe.

Let this guide serve as a starting point in searching for the best hotels in Nantucket. I encourage you to seek further information on all of those listed above and beyond. Wherever you do decide to stay, I hope it’s a memorable experience.