Note: The Travel Awaits team regularly updates content to provide the latest, and most accurate information to our readers. The updated content in this article may not reflect the views or opinions of the original author.

While sitting at Gate 7 in Orange County, California, waiting for my flight to Dallas, a fellow workmate recognized me in civilian clothes. By day, I’m an airline pilot. We gazed at each other, and all they said, tongue in cheek, was, “You heading to the ‘Big D’?”

“Yep,” I replied.

Crewmembers for American Airlines, the largest airline in the world, know that a trip to the “Big D” means regularly required training. For a passenger, a scheduled stop at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) might entail a long layover as they wait to travel the world.

We have all heard the saying, “Everything is bigger in Texas,” and DFW is no different! It can seem overwhelming and daunting when you arrive at the Big D. A little planning ahead will ensure you get the most out of your long layover at DFW.

Grapevine Train Depot (Photo Credit: Christy Karsten)

12 Cool Things to Do at Dallas Airport During a Long Layover

1. Head To Historic Grapevine

By all means, if you have time, go to Grapevine!

Grapevine boasts a historic, quaint, charming downtown area that is an easy 10-minute ride from DFW airport by train or car! Catch the TEXRail train from Terminal B and exit at the first stop, Grapevine. A quick ride, and it is less than $3! Of course, Uber is always an option.

When you get there, you can hop on the free Grapevine Visitors Shuttle that connects Grapevine’s hotels, its historic main street, and the Grapevine Mills Mall. Sit in the 23-seat, retro-style shuttle with handicap-equipped transport. Check their website for operating times.

Grapevine is a darling, flat area, and easy to navigate. If Mainstreet U.S.A. warms your heart, this is your place. Lip-smacking Texas barbecue restaurants, upscale foodie meccas, shops, thrift stores, old-school train depots, and glorious Texas sunshine await you in Grapevine. It’s easy to spend as little as 1 to up to 3 hours in this area — plus the short train rides to and fro make this the best option for ease, sightseeing, and soaking up local Texas charm.

Pro Tip: Texas General Store on Main Street has great souvenirs you never knew you needed! Stop and buy cool cigar boxes for about $3 at Ole Grapevine Cigar & Tobacco Shop.

Ft. Worth Stockyard Cattle Drive (Photo Credit: Christy Karsten)

2. Get The Cow Town Low Down In Fort Worth

If you have several hours on your layover, consider leaving the DFW international airport and going to Fort Worth.

I would mosey on down to the Fort Worth Stockyards and soak up the Western heritage and watch a real-life cattle drive with Texas longhorn cattle, cowboys, spurs, and all! Viewing happens twice daily at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting, and it’s free!

Follow up walking and shopping after viewing the cattle in their corrals with authentic Texas barbecue. There are over ten barbecue shops within the Stockyards area, but Cooper’s BBQ is pretty dang world-famous! Don’t worry, they have wipes, and you will need them!

An Uber to Fort Worth takes about 30–50 minutes depending on traffic. Or you can take the slower route on the TEXRail train to Fort Worth station, then board either the number 12 or number 15 Trinity Metro bus northbound to the Stockyards.

Picture 3

Christy Karsten

Pro Tip: There is a live bull available for a photo opportunity for about 5 bucks!

3. Lone Star Downtown

Dallas is a cosmopolitan city that has something for everyone. Depending on how long you have, this city could be calling you to two-step through its cultural museums, parks, historical tours, and art galleries.

Those of us old enough all remember where we were when John F. Kennedy was assassinated; taking a historical tour and walking in the footsteps of JFK’s last tour in Dallas might be your calling. Or maybe you can visit the first Neiman Marcus shop or a sculptural water park. This city has too many activities to list. Downtown Dallas is easy to navigate, is mostly flat, and has scrumptious food options on just about every corner.

Uber is the most direct and time-saving means of transport from DFW. Plan on at least an hour each way. Or take a slower route and take the train.

Pro Tip: If there are any cheerleaders or football players in your group, a tour of AT&T Stadium might interest them.

4. Investigate Who Shot J.R.

Poke around the home of the fictional Ewing family (from the hit TV show Dallas) by visiting the Southfork Ranch. Walk the same path to the living room as the Ewings. See the gun that shot J.R.

Southfork Ranch is 35 miles away from DFW, and Uber is the fastest and most direct mode of transport. Check the ranch’s website for hours of operation and to pre-book trail rides and a tour of the grounds.

Picture 4

Christy Karsten

Feel like swinging for a hole-in-one between flights? Head over to Bear Creek Golf Club, located near the DFW airport grounds. The perfect combo of golf, jets, clubs, and food, all under the flight path of DFW. This popular club offers two 18-hole courses designed by Ted Robinson.

Play among mature oak trees, manicured greens, and Bermuda fairways. The two courses, East and West, have water features, deep roughs, and expansive bunkers all while leaving the terrain completely natural. Take a short Uber ride from one of the busiest airports and rent clubs and a golf cart. There is a place to store your luggage while you play a round. Once your game is complete, grab a bite to eat with fresh-prepared food and a full bar. Then head back to DFW and continue to your destination, hopefully with a hole-in-one for your memories!

Pro Tip: If you are over 50, be sure to ask for a discount. Guests can ride for free on the golf cart.

6. Ride High On Skylink

Once inside security, getting around one of the largest airports in the world is a breeze on the Skylink tram system. This free, convenient, air-conditioned automatic tram zooms over the airport, stopping twice at each terminal. It is easy to navigate since the trains run clockwise and counterclockwise from stop to stop. It runs 24/7, arrives every two minutes, and takes nine minutes from the two furthest points.

Pro Tip: AvGeeks (aviation geeks) will love taking the aerial tram ride to take great shots of aircraft from above.

7. Admire The Miracle Of Human Flight

An AvGeeks delight can be found at Founders Plaza. Grab an Uber and jet over to this park with amazing views of aircraft taking off and landing. Listen to the feed of Air Traffic Control talking to pilots on the tower frequency at DFW international airport. Get outside and enjoy picnic tables, telescopes, historic information, and a special monument. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Picture 5

Live Well Walking Path (Photo Credit: Christy Karsten)

8. Get Your Groove On

Pop on some headphones, hit play, and head over to the LiveWell Walking Path to get your groove on! Enjoy this covered and air-conditioned 0.7-mile walkway. The path is marked with distance markers shaped like medallions. Start at Gate D6 and head toward Gate D40. Maybe play an upbeat tune while you bob and weave between all the rushing passengers. Enjoy the agility training!

If you want to “up” your workout, hit the two optional step courses in the form of 55-foot-high staircases at the Skylink Train Station near Gate D40.

9. Spa La La

Two spas are available at DFW. XpresSpa has locations in terminals A and D. Be Relax also has two locations, one in Terminal B and one in D. Both of these spas have a little something for everyone. A place to get away from the crowds, get a massage or a facial, get your nails done, or maybe grab a juiced drink.

Picture 6

Christy Karsten

10. Laze In The Lounges

The several airport lounges are an option if you want to camp and pass away the time. They’re places to hibernate from the stress of the noisy concourse at an international airport, and they include food and drink options with your entrance fee or included in the lounge membership program.

This is American Airlines Country, and at DFW, AA has several airport lounges at every terminal. Day passes are available for sale. Lounge Pass offers a day pass that you can pre-book online to enjoy a quiet place to sit, eat, relax, and shower.

United, American Express Centurion, The Club, and Delta (each with a lounge membership program) also have lounges available.

Pro Tip: Minute Suites is a great option instead of a lounge. Take a nap, make a call, or rest in a private suite while you wait for your next flight. It has fast internet, and you can bring up to three people into your suite.

11. Get a Quick Bite

There are plenty of food options at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, from barbeque, sandwiches, and Southern cooking to fast food, frozen yogurt, and more.

For a quick snack, head to UFood Grill, a healthy, casual fast-food restaurant at Gate B40 at Terminal B. Everything there is either baked, steamed, or grilled so you can have the food you love cooked more healthily.

If you want a proper sit-down meal, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has two locations at the DFW where you can have a delicious, fresh seafood dinner. The menu showcases Luisiana-inspired dishes like fried seafood baskets, gumbo, oysters, salads, and po’boys.

12. Go Shopping

DFW Airport boasts an extensive list of stores and duty-free options in all terminals. The focus on a smooth customer experience at the DFW continues with the addition of grab-and-go technology in four cashier-less stores: Hudson Decanted/ Nonstop and Grab & Fly feature Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology. The Fort Worth Magazine Store is powered by Zippin.

When it comes to the old-fashioned shopping experience, Texas Marketplace and The Range sell Texas items like cowboy hats and buckles. You can also work your credit card at boutiques such as Longchamp, Coach, and Michael Kors in Terminal D.

No matter how you chose to spend your time at DFW, there is something for everyone to pass the time. That said, try to catch the first flight available when booking trips through DFW during the summer months This area is smack in the middle of Tornado Alley. In spring and summer, thunderstorms pop up frequently as the day progresses. First flights of the day have better statistics of arriving on time and minimizing weather delays.

One More Place To Stay

Just outside of the security of Dallas Fort Worth airport is the Grand Hyatt Hotel. It’s accessible by train, on foot, or by the hotel shuttle. The hotel offers access for about forty dollars to their fitness center. The gym offers free weights, cardio machines, yoga mats, and medicine balls. Hit the steam room, shower, and freshen up. Towels and toiletries are included in the entrance fee. As of publishing time, the pool is slated to re-open soon.

Pro Tip: Be sure to call the Grand Hyatt Hotel, not the Hyatt Regency also on airport grounds.

FAQs

Is There Free Wi-Fi Internet Access at DFW Airport?

Yes, free Wi-Fi access is available in all public areas at the DFW airport. AT&T customers are connected automatically while others may have to watch advertisements throughout their Wi-Fi experience. There are also USB charging stations in the gate waiting areas.

Are There Any Hotels at the Dallas Fort Worth Airport?

There are 3 Hyatt hotels on the Dallas Fort Worth Airport grounds that offer amenities like the fitness center and pool area to travelers on a long layover. Additionally, Minute Suites at Terminal A & D offers ten spacious private suites and hot showers.

Is There a Luggage Storage Service at the DFW Airport?

No, due to security reasons luggage storage and lockers are not available at DFW Airport. But third parties such as Bounce or Nannybag offer this service near the airport.

How to Transfer Between the Terminals at the Dallas Fort Worth Airport?

Outside of the secure area, all Dallas Fort Worth Airport terminals are well connected via the free Terminal Link shuttle bus. Inside the security area, Skylink connects all five terminals via free light-rail trains. The train operates twenty-four-seven and departs every two minutes from the stations within every terminal.

How Can I Get To Downtown Dallas From the Dallas Fort Worth Airport?

There are several transportation options to get from Dallas Fort Worth Airport to downtown Dallas like ride-sharing providers such as Uber, Lyft, Alto, and Wingz. You can also use a Terminal Link bus shuttle outside of security or the SkyLink tram inside security to reach Terminal A. From there the Orange Line will connect you with Blue Green and Red line trains once you’re in Downtown Dallas.