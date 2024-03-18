Egypt, a fascinating country that conjures images of pharaohs, pyramids, and the meandering Nile, is high on many travelers’ bucket lists. However, it isn’t just a history lover’s heaven but also a land made for luxury lovers.

From the glittering shores of the Red Sea to the historic banks of the Nile, Egypt has many luxury hotels. You can discover the marvels of ancient Egypt before returning to the modern comforts of your accommodation.

We’ll look at the best places to stay in Egypt, visiting luxury hotels that offer unique insight into the culture and history of this incomparable destination. Our top choice is Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan, with its stunning pool overlooking the river Nile and world-class amenities.

Top 6 Best Hotels in Egypt

1. Best Overall – Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Hotel, Aswan

Bedroom view of Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan Photo credit: Ice Portal

This stunning Victorian building, with its distinctive pink granite facade, is located on the edge of the Nile in the southern town of Aswan.

From the beautiful pool surrounded by palm trees, you can watch the life of the river go by, including beautiful traditional sailboats known as Feluccas. On the other side of the river, you can watch the sunset over the golden Nubian desert.

Agatha Christie stayed here on several occasions, and it is easy to imagine her sitting at one of the Victorian writing desks, looking out over the stunning views, as she penned Death on the Nile, her famous detective novel set in Egypt.

The Sofitel Legend has lost none of its former glory and is still one of the best luxury hotels in Egypt. It has an indulgent spa, including a Turkish bath, a fitness center, a swim-up bar, and four award-winning restaurants.

2. Best for History Lovers – Sofitel Winter Palace, Luxor

Bedroom view of Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor Photo credit: Leonardo

Sofitel Winter Palace isn’t just close to historical monuments; it is a part of history in itself. It was on the main terrace that famous archeologist Howard Carter announced the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922.

The regal Victorian building, built in 1886, is spread along the banks of the Nile, providing sweeping views from every room and the rooftop terraces. The lush tropical garden surrounding a stunning swimming pool feels like a private oasis where guests can relax in the shade of palm trees and recuperate from their long days of sightseeing.

The elegantly decorated and very comfortable rooms are each equipped with a bathtub, mini bar, and flat-screen TV. Enjoy dinner at the on-site restaurant, serving excellent French dishes.

The hotel’s proximity to the Luxor Museum, Karnak Temple, and the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings and Queens make it a great base for exploring this historic town. Luxor International Airport is under 20 minutes’ drive from the hotel.

3. Most Luxurious Hotel – Oberoi Beach Resort Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada

Bedroom view of The Oberoi Beach Resort, Sahl Hasheesh Photo credit: Leonardo

The five-star Oberoi Sahl Hasheesh overlooks a private beach on the Red Sea. The resort spans 48 acres and offers guests an unparalleled oasis by the sea, with verdant palm trees and traditional Egyptian architecture highlighted by arched doorways and domed roofs.

Guests can choose from 102 elegantly appointed non-smoking suites, each bathed in natural light and offering spectacular views of the sea or landscaped gardens.

Suites are equipped with contemporary facilities, including individual climate controls, blackout curtains, and pillowtop mattresses, ensuring a restful night’s sleep. The marble bathrooms, complete with a separate rain shower, add a touch of luxury to your stay.

For dining, the Oberoi beach resort offers a variety of experiences, from open-air courtyards and shaded terraces to an elegant dining hall, serving a wide range of culinary delights.

The hotel spa pampers guests with an array of treatments, from traditional Thai and Balinese therapies to modern wellness services, in its serene therapy rooms. The resort also features an infinity pool alongside other swimming pools, perfect for grown-ups relaxing in the sun or for families in search of some fun.

4. Best for a City Break – Steigenberger Cecil Hotel, Alexandria

Bedroom view of Steigenberger Cecil Alexandria Hotel Photo credit: Ice Portal

Steigenberger Cecil Hotel is located in Alexandria’s vibrant business district, with views over the bay and yacht club. The elegant art-deco building is filled with old-world charm but attracts a young and fashionable crowd to the in-house Caesar’s Palace nightclub.

A member of Steigenberger hotels group, the property delivers a high level of comfort and service, and the friendly staff are on hand to make sure you enjoy your stay.

Foodies will love this hotel, with its renowned restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for kosher, international, or local cuisine or simply wish to unwind with a drink at the Monty Bar, Steigenberger Cecil consistently delivers culinary delights.

Guests will also enjoy the hotel spa, with a mineral bath and hot spring, and the beachfront infinity pool.

5. Best With Pyramid Views – Le Méridien Pyramids Hotel & Spa

Bedroom view of Le Méridien Pyramids Hotel & Spa Photo credit: Leonardo

Few sights are more impressive than watching the sunrise cast the Pyramids of Giza in a pink and orange glow as the daylight settles in over the desert. You can catch the memorable display every morning from Le Méridien Pyramids, a luxury hotel located close to the infamous pyramids.

Its great views are hard to compete with, but Le Méridien Pyramids boasts a long list of other attractions. The stylish property is a perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of one of the most visited sites in the world. Guests can enjoy a large swimming pool with pyramid views, a luxurious spa, and several on-site restaurants, ranging from local cuisine to Mexican dishes.

6. Best Beach Resort – Steigenberger Alcazar, Sharm El Sheikh

Bedroom view of Steigenberger Alcazar Photo credit: Ice Portal

With 35,000 square meters of private beach, Steigenberger Alcazar is the perfect place to enjoy Egypt’s Red Sea coast! The resort is set right on the sand, and snorkeling in the warm water will reveal a breathtaking underwater landscape of colorful corals, tropical fish, and – if you’re lucky – turtles.

Steigenberger Alcazar is surrounded by the iconic scenery of the Sinai Peninsula: turquoise water and yellow sands on one side and high mountains on the other. Enjoy the views from the three heated swimming pools, the pool bar, or the beach bar. For dinner, Steigenberger Alcazar boasts five a la carte restaurants.

The hotel is 15 minutes from Sharm-el-Sheikh International Airport, making it the perfect location for an Egyptian beach trip.

Ancient Egyptian treasures, the lush banks of the Nile, sandy desert dunes, and beaches on the edge of the turquoise sea: Egypt offers a travel experience like no other. Choosing the perfect hotel for your stay is important, helping you fully enjoy the country’s rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant culture.

Here are the essential factors to consider to ensure you find the right hotel for you.

Location

Choosing where in Egypt you want to be is the most important factor when booking your hotel. Alexandria is a cosmopolitan, chic city with a Mediterranean feel, while Cairo is a bustling metropolis and home to lively souks and the infamous pyramids.

Luxor is a great base for discovering the phenomenal ancient Egyptian sites in the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens.

For beach lovers, resorts along the Red Sea, known for their pristine beaches and world-class diving, provide the perfect seaside retreat.

Amenities and Activities

Look for hotels with plunge pools that offer a respite from the desert heat, spas that pamper you with traditional Egyptian treatments, and on-site restaurants serving tasty local and international cuisine.

The Oberoi Beach Resort Sahl Hasheesh, with its stunning infinity pools and spa, sets the bar high for luxury and relaxation.

Style and Decor

Egypt isn’t only the home of the pharaohs; it is also a crossroads of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean influences, a fact reflected in the architecture and décor of its hotels. From the antique furniture and Italian elegance of the Steigenberger Cecil Hotel in Alexandria to the Nubian designs of Al Moudira in Luxor, each hotel offers a different taste of Egypt’s rich culture.

Choose accommodations that showcase Egypt’s art and history while providing the modern comforts you need.

Fine Dining

Egyptian cuisine is a fusion of flavors influenced by its history and geography. Egypt’s luxury hotels pride themselves on their excellent food, from lavish breakfast spreads with pastries, fresh juice, and local dishes to romantic dinners overlooking the Nile or the Red Sea.

If you are a food lover, pick a hotel with a restaurant where you can discover Egyptian dishes prepared with local ingredients.

Sustainability

More travelers today seek accommodations that not only offer luxury but also operate sustainably and contribute positively to the local community.

Many people in Egypt live in poverty, and choosing hotels that support local communities and use locally sourced ingredients in their restaurants offers guests a more authentic and responsible way to experience Egypt.

Look for hotels that balance luxury with sustainability, ensuring that your stay contributes to preserving Egypt’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Whether it’s waking up to a view of the Giza Pyramids, lounging by a pool in the desert, or exploring the underwater wonders of the Red Sea, Egypt offers a range of accommodations to suit every traveler. By considering location, amenities, style, food offerings, and sustainability, you can find the perfect hotel to explore this timeless destination.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Choosing the perfect hotel in Egypt will help get your trip off to a solid start! Here are some common questions travelers might have when booking their stay in the land of the Pharaohs.

Is Egypt safe for travelers?

Egypt is a popular tourist destination, welcoming millions of visitors each year. Like any travel destination, it’s important to exercise caution, especially in crowded tourist areas.

The Egyptian government has taken significant steps to enhance security, particularly around major tourist sites. Always check your government’s travel advisories before planning your trip.

What safety precautions should I take when staying in a hotel in Egypt?

Always use the hotel safe for valuables, be cautious when using Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions, and ensure your room is locked securely. It’s also wise to have the contact information for your country’s embassy or consulate on hand in case of emergencies.

Are Egypt’s hotels suitable for families?

Absolutely. Many hotels in Egypt are designed to suit families, offering spacious rooms, children’s activity programs, and family-friendly pools.

Resorts on the Red Sea coast are particularly popular among families for their beach access and range of activities suitable for all ages, but kids will also love discovering the history of ancient Egypt in Luxor, visiting the pyramids, sailing along the Nile, or driving through the desert.

Choosing a hotel adapted for little ones will make sure that your whole family has an epic time.

What are the best areas to stay in Egypt?

Choosing where to stay depends on your interests. Cairo is ideal for history enthusiasts eager to explore ancient pyramids and bustling markets. Luxor is a gateway to ancient temples and tombs. For beach lovers, resorts in Sharm El Sheikh or Hurghada along the Red Sea offer beautiful beaches and world-class diving.

Can I find luxury accommodations in Egypt?

Yes, Egypt boasts a range of luxury hotels offering world-class amenities. From historic hotels with views of the Nile, like the Sofitel Legend Old Cataract in Aswan, to luxury beach resorts along the Red Sea, such as the Steigenberger Alcazar in Sharm El Sheikh, there’s no shortage of opulent options.

What is the best time of year to book a hotel in Egypt?

The best time to visit Egypt is during the cooler months, from October to April. This period avoids the scorching summer heat, making it more comfortable to explore outdoor attractions. Booking in advance is advisable, especially if you plan to travel during peak tourist seasons around Christmas and Easter.

Do Egypt’s best hotels offer fine dining options?

Egyptian hotels pride themselves on their culinary offerings, with on-site restaurants serving a mix of local and international cuisines. From romantic dinners overlooking the Nile to relaxed meals in lush garden settings, dining in these hotels is an experience in itself. Many luxury hotels also boast bars where guests can sit back and enjoy a drink, soaking in the surroundings.

With careful planning and consideration of these FAQs, your Egyptian adventure is sure to be unforgettable.

Conclusion

From the sun-drenched shores of the Red Sea to the ebb and flow of the Nile, the best hotels in Egypt promise experiences as diverse and splendid as the landscapes they inhabit. Before making a reservation, consider where in the country you want to be and which luxuries you would like your hotel to provide—this will help ensure you have the best stay possible!

Our all-time favorite place to stay in Egypt is the Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Hotel, located in Aswan. After all, if it was good enough for Agatha Christie, it is good enough for us! Nothing quite compares to sipping a cocktail from the property’s swim-up bar, watching old-fashioned boats sail past, and taking travelers along the Nile to discover ancient worlds.

