There’s something magical about Salem. The small city has managed to reclaim its brutal history and become one of America’s most wonderful weekend break destinations, and we’re here for it.

Yes, the famous Salem Witch Trials still shape the city today, but it’s also a prime destination for foodies, beach lovers, and those who want to explore the maritime history of New England. This treasure trove of cultural and culinary highlights means that Salem is home to a number of excellent hotels, the best of which reflect the unique quirks of this historic city.

There are so many great options it can feel a little overwhelming to pick, but thankfully we’ve done the hard yards to find the 8 best hotels in Salem, Massachusetts, so all you need to do is choose one that fits your needs!

Top 8 Best Hotels in Salem, Massachusetts

1. Best Overall Hotel – The Coach House Salem

This chic boutique hotel sits just under a mile away from Downtown Salem, meaning you can walk to famous attractions like the Peabody Essex Museum and the Witch House with ease. However, you might find it hard to leave your startlingly impressive accommodation, which blends the best of contemporary decor with historical architecture and Victorian charm to create a stylish and welcoming vibe.

Furnishings are as luxurious as you’d expect, and amenities include free wifi, a Smart TV, and even a personal concierge service. Across the street is the Andrew Michaels spa, which offers discounts to guests of The Coach House, so if you’re looking to unwind you’ll be able to do so with ease.

With bright, spacious rooms, a space to park your car so you can explore the region, and all the top-quality food and drink you could want on your doorstep, The Coach House really is one of the best hotels in Salem.

2. Best Hotel for Downtown Access – Hampton Inn Salem

Salem isn’t exactly a large city, but even so many visitors will want to be right in the heart of the action so they’re no more than a short stroll away from its many attractions. The Hampton Inn Salem, part of the Hilton Group, is one of the most central Salem hotels and is just a few steps from the Salem Witch Museum and other cultural institutions dedicated to Salem’s rich history.

The Hampton Inn doesn’t just rely on its central location, though. With an indoor pool, fitness center, charming rooms, and a complimentary breakfast, there’s plenty to keep guests happy, even without the delights of Downtown Salem right on your doorstep.

Plus, the coast is only two miles away, giving you the opportunity to have a day by the seaside if you so please. What more could you want?

3. Best Hotel for Waterfront Views – Salem Waterfront Hotel

Because of Salem’s rich history, its natural beauty is often overlooked. Guests at Salem Waterfront Hotel won’t make that mistake.

The North Shore accommodation is newly refurbished and overlooks the serene waterways of Pickering Wharf. This centrally located spot means that attractions like the House of the Seven Gables and the Salem Witch Museum are a stroll away, so you’re getting impeccable views and accessibility. You can also enjoy sunset over the water at the onsite bar, the Regatta Pub.

Although there is a refined vibe to the hotel, there are also plenty of options for families, and they even offer packages for those who want to explore Salem with their little ones. That, plus amenities like a heated indoor swimming pool and a shuttle service around the city, make it the perfect place to stay during your trip.

4. Best Value – Hawthorne Hotel

This historic hotel overlooks the leafy Salem Common, so is within walking distance of the most sought-after attractions in the Salem area. Named for the author Nathaniel Hawthorne, the Hawthorne Hotel doesn’t have any direct ties to the famous writer of The Scarlet Letter but is only blocks from where he was born and spent most of his life.

The 93 rooms in this stunning Salem hotel are all elegantly designed so that you can completely unwind in them, another reason why it’s one of the most popular hotels in Salem. The Hawthorne Hotel is also great for families, facilitating a wealth of activity options all over Salem for guests of all ages, and providing room service if all you want to do is spend an evening in.

This hotel is also considered one of the most haunted in the city, so if you’re looking for a spooktacular experience in one of America’s most haunted cities at a reasonable price, there’s nowhere better to stay.

5. Best Boutique Hotel – The Hotel Salem

Funky, colorful design meets mid-century decor in the centrally located Hotel Salem, a spot that’s perfect for accessing the delights of Essex Street.

Once a designer fashion store, The Hotel Salem offers a unique boutique experience, as well as the city’s only rooftop bar, which delivers sweeping views of Downtown Salem. Other excellent amenities include high-end bathing products in the rooms, free wifi, a luxurious waffle kimono robe, and a personalized concierge service. It really is the height of luxury.

The communal spaces at the Hotel Salem are stunning and well-designed, from the quirky guest lounge to the delightful Counter Restaurant. Add in a city center location, and you have one of the most sought-after hotels in Salem.

6. Most Instagrammable – The Merchant

Salem hotels are generally aesthetically pleasing spots, but none are quite as beautiful as The Merchant.

Located in the downtown area and within walking distance of cultural hotspots like the Peabody Essex Museum and the House of the Seven Gables, the hotel delivers on bold interior design, impeccable service, and even curated small plate meals.

They utilize their rich history to add to the experience, and guests are eligible for discounts in local bars and eateries. Plus, it’s also said to be haunted, so if you’re visiting Salem to get to grips with its ghostly past, then you’d be staying in the right place with a reservation here.

If you want to dig into the famous Salem witch trials, all of the relevant historical sites and institutions are a short hop away. With that said, don’t be surprised if you struggle to pull yourself away from The Merchant.

7. Best Hotel for Soaking in Salem’s History – The Daniels House Inn

The oldest Salem inn remains one of the most popular hotels in the city thanks to its authenticity and storied past. With a history that stretches back to the 17th century, The Daniels House Inn predates even the famous Salem witch trials.

Despite this and its quaint, period decor, guests will have modern amenities like wifi and air conditioning, as well as other delights like a complimentary continental breakfast and a private garden.

The Daniels House Inn is also one of the most family-friendly Salem hotels (despite heavy rumors of a resident ghost), and is perfectly situated to explore attractions like Pickering Wharf and the House of the Seven Gables. If you’re looking for a truly historic hotel and an authentic Salem experience, then this is the accommodation option for you.

8. Best Hotel for Seaside Access – The Cove Hotel

Rooms and suites at this gorgeous Salem hotel are all themed, inspired by different historical eras of the New England city. These unique options deliver on a truly special Salem experience, while also allowing you to be within walking distance of the center of town and the seas that surround the region.

The Cove Hotel also has a wealth of amenities on offer to guests, including a huge outdoor patio and a game room. The rooms themselves are modern and spacious, and all have high-speed internet. Decor is room-dependent, but it’s always of the highest quality, from cool artwork adorning the walls to luxurious linens on the beds.

Best of all, The Cove Hotel offers easy access to the nearby sea, so you can have the best of Salem nature and culture all in one!

As Salem is relatively compact, factors that are usually key in hotel selection, like location, aren’t as vital to take into account. However, there are still plenty of important things that need to be considered when choosing the perfect hotel in Salem for your needs.

As long as you research these four important topics, you’re sure to find the perfect accommodation for your Salem trip.

Budget

Salem is a wonderful destination with an amazing hospitality and cultural scene, and it has classy, well-designed accommodation options to match.

However, this doesn’t mean that every single Salem hotel is expensive. In fact, there are lots of options available at most price points, and many of the establishments offer discounts for certain groups, from veterans to families.

Visiting Salem in the off-season is another way to get great value from your trip to this historic location.

Activities and Entertainment

If you’re visiting Salem in October you’re likely to have to plan ahead, as everything is booked up for spooky season. A good hotel can help you secure your spot on whatever tour or event you’re looking to attend.

On the other hand, during the off-season, you might want to ensure that your Salem hotel is offering activities, especially if you want to do more than lounge about in your room. The best hotels will know what’s going on around town, and relay that information to you so that you can have an enhanced experience.

Dining Options

Salem itself is bursting with amazing drinking and dining options, but there are times when being able to refuel or unwind with a tipple in your own hotel is just what you need.

Many Salem hotels are small and don’t really have the capacity to also offer an on site restaurant, but even so they might have deals with local businesses that ensure discounted rates for their guests.

Some also offer packed brunch and lunch options so you can enjoy your day out without having to worry about where your midday meal will come from. Make sure you check all of this beforehand, as there are few things worse on a holiday than waking up hungry and having to wait to indulge.

Is the Hotel Family-Friendly?

Salem is an excellent destination for families, but not all accommodation options will be a good fit for those coming with younger guests. With that said, whether you want to be in the heart of buzzy Essex Street or looking over the serene North Shore, there will be a family-friendly Salem inn that delivers on all your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Salem still fun to visit in the off-season?

Yes, Salem is an absolute delight to visit no matter the time of year. In the middle of winter, some attractions may have reduced hours, and you won’t be able to enjoy water-based activities as easily as in the summer and spring months, but there’s still plenty to do.

Activities range from exploring historical sites to eating your way through the various restaurants of Salem. Many hotels also have amenities like an indoor pool, so you can also take full advantage of those.

With that said, if you can manage an October trip it’s worth it. The city comes alive during the spooky season, with tonnes of events keeping everyone busy.

Can I get to Boston from Salem?

Yes, Boston is remarkably close to Salem, being just a thirty-minute drive or train away. This means that Salem is an ideal addition to an East Coast trip, or can even be used as a base if you want to visit Boston (and the rest of New England) but don’t want to be caught up in the big city.

If you have a car the roads are easy to follow in the day or night, and trains run regularly until just before midnight.

What is the most haunted hotel in Salem?

There are a few different Salem hotels that claim to be the most haunted in the city. The Hawthorne Hotel can lay claim to that crown, as can The Daniels House Inn and The Salem Inn.

There are many parts of this historic city that have an eerie feel to them, so even if you aren’t staying in one of these notoriously spooky spots, you will still have the opportunity to get your scare on during your stay. This is especially true if your trip occurs during fall dates, as that’s when Salem is at its most lively and the Halloween festivities are in full swing.

Conclusion

Where you stay on your Salem trip can turn it from a great vacation into a truly memorable one. With such a wealth of brilliant options, there is an accommodation option for all kinds of travelers.

From Halloween tourists looking to soak in the spooky atmosphere, to families who want to mix seaside living and serious culture on their summer holiday, Salem offers something for everyone. As long as you plan ahead, you’re sure to find a Salem hotel that enhances your trip to this magical spot.

