9 Best Hotels in Iguazu Falls

“Oh poor Niagara Falls.” These were Eleanor Roosevelt’s words when she stood before Iguazu Falls, one of the new natural seven wonders of the world. But with 275 waterfalls, straddling two national parks and two countries, where do you start when planning your visit–and more importantly, your stay?

Check our list of the best hotels in Iguazu Falls. Our top pick? The Gran Melia Iguazu, known for its breathtaking views and cozy rooms. After reviewing the following hotels on our list, get ready for some insider tips, tricks, and recommendations to make your stay in Iguazu Falls unforgettable.

Top 9 Hotels in Iguazu Falls

Searching for Iguazu Falls hotels can be as tricky as finding your way through a jungle without a map. Especially when you consider that Iguazu Falls spans two national parks and two countries in South America.

One park is located in Foz do Iguaçu on the Brazil side, and the other park sits in Puerto Iguazu on the Argentinean side. Check out the following hotels from both countries to decide which is the best fit for you!

1. Best Overall – Gran Meliá Iguazú (Puerto Iguazú, Argentia)

Bar view of Gran Melia Iguazu. Photo credit: Official Hotel Information

If your search for the best hotels includes a one-of-a-kind place to stay, the Gran Melia is the place for you. The only hotel located inside Iguaçu National Park on the Argentinian side, you’re guaranteed unparalleled views of Iguazú Falls.

As part of your stay at the Gran Melia Puerto Iguazú, guests receive free entrance to the park. Enjoy the hotel restaurant before venturing to the park. After visiting the falls, Iguazu Hotel Spa offers 20 percent off massages to guests.

Even better, you’re just a short stroll to the protected Iryapú jungle, where you can take in more nature before relaxing in the city of Puerto Iguazú. If you’re seeking a combination of adventure, close proximity to Puerto Iguazú, luxurious rooms, and comfort, then Gran Melia is the place for you.

2. Best for Luxury – Hotel das Cataratas, A Belmond Hotel, Iguassu Falls (Foz de Iguazu, Brazil)

Living room view of Hotel das Cataratas, A Belmond Hotel, Iguassu Falls. Photo credit: Ice Portal

If you’re ready to sharpen up your Portuguese, then check out one of the top luxury hotels in Brazil. The Belmond Hotel das Cataratas combines upscale comfort with the beauty of nature. Located inside Iguazu National Park on the Brazilian side, prepare to wake up surrounded by lush rainforests.

Not only will you have exclusive access to Iguazu National Park and Iguaçu waterfalls, but you’re only a short walk from Birds Park. Each room also has colonial-style architecture, and with more than one exquisite restaurant on the property, you’ll be fueled and ready to enjoy a handful of leisure activities.

Located near Foz do Iguaçu, you’re in the perfect location to shop at the town center after a day exploring the falls.

3. Best for Jungle Comfort – Loi Suites (Puerto Iguazu, Argentina)

Bedroom view of Loi Suites Iguazu Hotel. Photo credit: Expedia

Located in the subtropical rainforest on the Argentinean side, Loi Suites is only a fifteen-minute drive to the entrance of Iguaçu National Park entrance and the nearby Iryapú jungle. If you’re seeking the upscale comfort of a luxury hotel with a nature vibe, then this is the spot for you.

Enjoy an outdoor pool, rooms with scenic views, and even suspension bridges on the property that allow you to explore the jungle canopy. In other words, on the days you don’t want to venture into the national park, you’ll still have that forest vibe right in your background at Loi Suites.

4. Best for Families – Vivaz Cataratas (Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil)

Restaurant view of Vivaz Cataratas Hotel Resort. Photo credit: Expedia

If you’re planning on bringing your family to see the Iguazu Falls, then the Vivaz Cataratas Hotel is the place for you and your brood. Not only is this Iguazú hotel located near the Brazilian entrance to the national park, but it also offers plenty of amenities right outside your room to keep your family entertained.

The resort offers an outdoor pool, a games room, and a kids club that includes a mini-golf course. Even better? Attached to the hotel is a massive waterpark with seven swimming pools, giant slides, and tubing, making this one of the best hotels for children. Good luck getting your kids to leave the resort!

5. Best Budget Option – Jardin de Iguazu (Puerto Iguazu, Argentina)

Pool view of Hotel Jardin de Iguazu. Photo credit: Sembo

One of the great things about visiting national parks is that they tend to be cheap to visit. But what about where you stay? Fortunately, not all of the Iguazu Falls hotels will hurt your wallet. If you’re traveling on a budget, but still want to enjoy a level of comfort, then check out the Jardin de Iguazu.

Just a short distance from downtown Puerto Iguazu, the national park, and the falls, Iguazú Hotel Jardin de Iguazu offers everything you’ll need. Enjoy free wifi access, free private parking, and an outdoor pool. Of all the Iguazu Falls hotels on our list, this one proves that comfort can be affordable!

6. Best for Romance – Iguazu Jungle Lodge (Puerto Iguazú, Argentina)

If you’re traveling with your boo, then check out the Iguazu Falls Jungle Lodge in Puerto Iguazú, one of the top luxury hotels. This hotel, right near Puerto Iguazú, offers a romantic escape in the midst of nature. Enjoy an outdoor swimming pool, free parking, and the Iguazu Falls on the Argentinean side.

With spacious rooms and food served from the poolside terrace restaurant, you’re guaranteed to relax beside the rainforest views. Arrange a trip to the falls or visit the Iguazu Casino only half a mile away. If you’re seeking adventure and tranquility​​ with your loved one, then this hotel is the spot for you.

7. Best Eco Lodge – Yacutinga Lodge (Puerto Iguazú, Argentina)

Yacutinga Lodge is one of the best hotels for eco-friendly practices. Nestled in the unique biodiversity of the Iguazu Rainforest, it’s the only hotel on our list that provides an immersive experience of nature, away from mass tourism and puts a focus on environmental preservation.

Although it’s located about two hours from Puerto Iguazú, the lodge offers comfortable accommodations, local cuisine, and a variety of eco-tours. If you’re craving a connection with nature, then this is the only hotel for you.

8. Best Adult Friendly Hotel – Iguazu Grand Resort Spa And Casino (Puerto Iguazú, Argentina)

Pool view of Iguazu Grand Resort Spa & Casino. Photo credit: Expedia

If you prioritize amenities when booking a hotel, then you might want to check out the Iguazu Grant Resort and Casino. The hotel, located near Iguazú Falls, also offers easy access to the family-friendly city center and shopping mall.

But if you’re seeking some adult-only time, then this is the place for you. Split your time between the outdoor swimming pool, making some bets at the Iguazu Casino, or dancing your evening away at the nightclub. After visiting the falls, Iguazú Hotel Spa is the place to unwind and relax.

If you’re seeking adventure at the nearby national park during the day, followed by adult-friendly activities at night, then Iguazu Grand Resort Spa is the spot for you.

9. Best Urban Oasis – JL Hotel by Bourbon (Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil)

Bedroom view of JL Hotel by Bourbon. Photo credit: Expedia

Nestled in the vibrant city of Foz do Iguaçu, the JL Hotel by Bourbon offers a perfect blend of modern comfort with a natural backdrop. If you want your home base in the city, then of all the hotels on our list, this is the spot for you.

Located near convenient facilities in Foz do Iguaçu, enjoy free wifi and access to a local bus station. Visit Iguazu Falls on the Brazilian side, even without a car. Bourbon offers rooms with free wifi and all necessary amenities. Enjoy private parking, relax in the outdoor pools, and explore Foz do Iguaçu!

What to Consider Before You Book

Now that you’ve checked out a variety of hotels near Iguazu Falls, let’s explore what important things you might want to consider before you book.

Location

Obviously, this is an important one! Iguazu Falls straddles the border between Argentina and Brazil in South America, so before you choose from the list of hotels, you might want to consider which country to buy a ticket to!

To reach the Argentine side, you’ll arrive in Puerto Iguazu before traveling to the national park. Once there, you’ll be greeted with up-close views and extensive walking trails, including the chance to see the Devil’s Throat from above.

The Brazilian side, on the other hand, offers panoramic views of the falls. You’ll start in Foz do Iguaçu, before arriving at the park where you’ll be able to see the full perspective of the cascades’ scale and beauty. Which side you choose will depend on the kind of views you’d like to experience.

Amenities

Hotels around Iguazu Falls range from luxury hotels to more budget-friendly hotels. Hotels located near the jungle will include more high-end amenities like a spa, an infinity pool, a fitness center, or even a tennis court.

For a more budget-friendly hotel, you’ll find more basic amenities like free WiFi and a swimming pool. While most hotels include a restaurant, more upscale facilities will be more accommodating to specific dietary needs, so make sure you call ahead. Check if the hotels have free private parking as well!

Transportation

If you’re renting a car during your visit to Iguazu Falls, make sure you check in advance if your hotel offers transportation like shuttle services to and from the national park. Some hotels include this service free of charge, while others charge a fee.

Double-check the proximity to public transportation like buses and taxis. Even if the purpose of your trip is the national park, there’s plenty more to explore. If you’re planning to adventure to places like Puerto Iguazú, Buenos Aires, or visit attractions like Ciudad del Este make sure you’ll have a ride to get there.

Budget

Outline your budget before you browse all the Iguazu Falls hotels and make sure you cross-reference each hotel to ensure it’s in your price range. Hotels located in Foz do Iguaçu or Puerto Iguazú are typically cheaper than those closer to or inside the national park.

Tours and Nearby Attractions

Many hotels in the area offer tours and activities like guided walks of the falls, to boat trips or even helicopter rides. When choosing from the list of hotels, keep in mind that there are other places to visit outside the park.

Puerto Iguazú is a vibrant city with many attractions outside the park and hotel. Ciudad del Este is a popular city in nearby Paraguay with landmarks like the Friendship Bridge. The Itaipu Dam is another popular tourist attraction you might want to check out. Check if your hotel can help facilitate these adventures.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What’s the best side to stay on for Iguazu Falls, Brazil, or Argentina?

The choice between the Brazilian or Argentinian side of Iguazu Falls depends on your preferences. The Brazilian side offers panoramic views of the falls, while the Argentinian side allows for up-close views and extensive walking trails. In Argentina, you’ll also be able to see the Devil’s Throat from above.

While it’s not possible to walk between the two sides of the park, many organized tours offer guided trips between both sides of the park. Also, make sure to look into hotels in both Puerto Iguazú and Foz do Iguaçu to see if there is one city you prefer over the other.

How do I choose a hotel that practices environmental sustainability?

To choose a hotel that prioritizes environmental sustainability, there are certain indicators you can check for. Research if the hotel has recognized green certifications such as LEED or EarthCheck.

Don’t be afraid to ask the hotels about their eco-friendly practices, like energy conservation, waste reduction, and support for local conservation efforts. Pro-tip: Many environmentally conscious hotels will proudly advertise their efforts, making it easier for you to make an eco-friendly choice.

Can I see the falls directly from my hotel?

Unfortunately, it’s quite difficult to book a hotel with rooms showing a direct view of the falls. Although you might find a hotel or two in the park, most hotels near the national park don’t offer a direct view as Iguazu Falls is a protected area.

What’s the best time of year to visit Iguazu Falls?

If you’re planning to book a hotel for your trip to Iguazu Falls, it’s best to plan for the drier months, which typically span from May to September. The wetter months bring heavy rainfall, which can drastically reduce your enjoyment of the hotel facilities and the national park.

Plus, during the drier months, you can enjoy cooler temperatures and lower humidity in the jungle, making visits outside these hotels even that much better.

Conclusion

Now you’re prepared to book your rooms at a hotel for your trip to Iguazu Falls! Remember to pick between Brazil or Argentina as your home base, consider the amenities you’ll need in your hotel and rooms, and see if you can book tours directly through your hotel.

Our top choice, Gran Meliá Iguazú hotel offers a remarkable experience with its luxurious rooms and breathtaking views right outside your hotel. As an alternative, check out the Jardin de Iguazú Hotel for a charming and comfortable stay. Have fun and go book your hotel for your Iguazu Falls adventure!

