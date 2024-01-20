The Perfect Italy Bucket List: Things to Do in Venice, Rome, Vatican City, and Beyond

An intimate table tucked inside an ancient cave framing a panoramic view of the dark night sky, moon shining off the Mediterranean, it is an enchanting night on your Italian vacation. Soft lights reflect off the cool stone walls as attentive wait staff delivers stunning course after course of beautifully crafted nibbles.

Sumptuous cuisine, exquisite wines, stunning scenery, and world-renowned historical sites are the hallmarks of the best things to do in Italy.

From coast to coast, Italy offers a tremendous variety of picturesque vistas, culinary culture, coveted art museums, and more. From skiing at the luxury resort town of Cortina d’Ampezzo, making pizza pie in Naples, and sailing off the rugged landscapes of the Amalfi Coast to relaxing in a Venetian gondola, it may take a few visits to check everything off your Italy bucket list. You can travel back to Italy over and over again and still find a new hidden gem or two.

A Perfect Italy Bucket List

A perfect Italy bucket list contains a few necessary must-have experiences and lots of want-to-see adventures. The diversity of the country and its food, wine, and scenery mean you can keep coming back to Italy and still find a new and exciting experience each time.

The most important thing to do in Italy is to experience living la dolce vita—the sweet life.

Italy’s cuisine is uniquely regional, each region being divine and sumptuous. From fine dining to rustic plates, you will love eating your way across the culinary landscape.

Historic discoveries including ancient Rome, medieval villages, and architectural gems that will surprise you in the most interesting places.

Oenophile’s (wine lovers) will be enchanted by Italy’s grapes as you sip delicious wine across the country’s vineyards.

Art aficionados will love discovering famous paintings, iconic sculptures, and architectural gems that grace the city’s art museums, churches, and everyday streets.

A Gondola Ride In Venice’s Grand Canal

Gondolas in Venice Photo credit: Ricardo Gomez Angel

Everyone’s bucket list when visiting Italy includes a gondola ride in Venice. Beautiful young Italian gondoliers decked out in iconic black-and-white striped shirts artfully glide your gondola around the beautiful city of Venice.

As you glide through the Grand Canal, gondolas jockeying for position along the main waterway, a gondolier’s aria floats across the water and you can’t help but think, this is la dolce vita. Later, when your boat slips silently through the narrow back canals, you ponder what it is like to live in this ancient city.

Venice is simultaneously chaotic and peaceful, a beautiful enigma.

Pro Tip: Venice is the perfect spot to wander. Step away from the Grand Canal area and explore the neighborhoods just steps away from the touristy streets. You may discover Venice is your favorite city in Italy.

The Amalfi Coast

Positano, Amalfi Coast Photo credit: Sebastian Leonhardt

Positano, Ravello, Sorrento, Praiano, Minori, and a smattering of charming hill towns dot Italy’s Amalfi coastline. Sun-bleached, pastel-colored homes and chic hotels rise from the harbor in an irregular pattern, giving way to twisting hillside streets and a serpentine landscape.

While navigating the nail-biting Amalfi Drive is a popular way to visit the area and offers peeks of the villages, the best views are from the coastline. A boat ride along the Amalfi Coast offers dreamy vistas and amazing photo opportunities. Choose a tour that stops in Positano or another coastal village, spend time wandering the meandering streets, enjoy a creamy gelato, and shop for pretty souvenirs.

For a truly enchanting dinner, book a table at Grotta Palazzese, where you will dine in a cozy cave overlooking the sea. The view is spectacular, the food is mouthwatering, and the cost will put a dent in your budget. However, if you are a fanatical foodie, this is the splurge restaurant on your Amalfi Coast dining list. Caviar, lobster, Cristal Brut champagne, and other gourmet delights will set your taste buds whirling.

Exploring Rome’s Ancient City

The Colosseum, Rome Photo credit: David Kohler

Rome is on the top of the list for things to do in Italy. When you are visiting Rome, must-see tourist attractions include all that encompasses ancient Rome. The foundation of modern-day world history centers around this bustling city.

The cacophony of Vespas and tiny Fiats zipping around the Piazza della Repubblica will leave you dizzy at the thought of crossing the street. Nonetheless, Rome is a walkable city. Venture out to explore amazing historical sites, fascinating architecture, and the ubiquitous gelato stands.

The list of popular tourist attractions in Rome is overwhelming. Here are a few standouts that should be on your to-do list.

Colosseum

The Colosseum, or Flavian Amphitheatre, is the crowning glory of ancient Rome. As you stand in the upper loge, you can almost hear the crowd cheering, jeering, and celebrating the gruesome spectacle in the arena below. If you walk the underground levels, you just might feel a chill cross your spine when you consider the sacrificial men and beasts waiting for their doomed fate.

Ticket lines are long here at one of the most visited tourist attractions. If the Colosseum is on your must-see list, purchasing a tour package or buying tickets online is a good way to save time.

Trevi Fountain

As the Trevi Fountain fills your viewfinder, you can see the exact moment when Marcello Mastroianni joins Anita Ekberg in the nightlit fountain in Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita.” What takes you by surprise is the massive scale of this gorgeous Nicola Salvi-designed masterpiece.

According to local lore, throwing a coin into the fountain will bring you good luck and ensure a return to Rome in the future. Of course, superstition says you must toss the coin with your right hand over your left shoulder, but who can say if that’s true. If you are in search of romance, legend also says you can toss a second coin in for Italian love and a third for wedding bells. If only it were that simple.

It is estimated that 3,000 Euros are tossed into the water basin daily. The Trevi Fountain is essentially a giant wishing well where believers’ coins may just make dreams come true.

Spanish Steps

The beautiful multi-terraced Spanish Steps lead from the Piazza di Spagna to Trinità dei Monti, a beautiful church at the top. It is worth a visit to this lovely part of Rome, not only to visit the steps but also to shop. Luxurious shops like Bulgari, Cartier, Gucci, Versace, Prada, and more grace the streets with over-the-top extravagance. Purchase a small trinket at one of the recognizable shops and proudly carry the little monogrammed shopping bag everywhere you go. You will look and feel rich and famous as you stroll the boulevard, again experiencing la dolce vita.

Pro Tip: Sitting on the Spanish Steps is no longer allowed. In the past, they would be filled with squatters enjoying a perfect Roman holiday, but no more. Snap an obligatory selfie while standing and then move along.

The Roman Food Scene

The city of Rome runs on food. There are a plethora of food tour options that take you on exciting neighborhood culinary adventures. When you embark on a walking food tour, your guide typically offers interesting historic nuggets that you wouldn’t get on a large, overarching city tour. As you walk and talk, you have time to connect with the streets, shops, and culture of a particular section of town.

Wander through Campo de’ Fiori and explore the historic area filled with stalls selling flowers, produce, and other foodie goods. The market moved from nearby Piazza Navona in 1869 and is open Monday to Saturday.

Enjoy food like a local when you embark on the Prati District food tour. The small number of tourists that vacation in Prati do so because of the quiet neighborhood and the artisanal cuisine. Romans know how to dine well, and here you will experience some of the best pizzas in the city.

Trastevere and the Jewish Quarter are other areas that beckon foodies to come and explore. Fried artichokes, creamy gelato, decadent pasta, and more pizza, of course, are served up with neighborhood history and cultural twists.

Restaurants and cafes dot the city landscape, making it difficult to choose where to dine. It is hard to go wrong when expertly crafted cuisine is a demand of every diner—restaurants must be excellent to stay in business. Find a cafe you like, enjoy a classic, pre-dinner Campari Spritz and ask a local for dinner recommendations.

A wonderful dining option is Renato e Louisa. When you enter the intimate dining room, it is like you are arriving in nonna’s kitchen. It is an evening event more than a dinner. Each course is delivered like a painting on a plate—la dolce vita.

Other Famous Attractions Recalling Ancient Ruins

There is so much to do and see in Rome that you could spend weeks there and still not see everything. Ancient historic sites like Palatine Hill, The Forum, The Pantheon, The Catacombs, Castel Sant’Angelo, and the Baths at Caracalla are fascinating pieces of Roman history. You will be remiss if you don’t add one or two of them to your Italy bucket list. When in Rome, after all.

Day Trip to Vatican City

Vatican City Photo credit: Caleb Miller

A pilgrimage to Vatican City is the highlight of many visitors to Rome. Whether you are Catholic or not, visiting St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel are not to be missed.

Sightseeing at St. Peter’s Basilica and Square

The beautiful St. Peter’s Basilica is the final resting place of St. Peter. One of the 12 apostles, Peter is the patron saint of fishermen, locksmiths, stonemasons, ship builders, and sailors.

The massive St. Peter’s Square can be a sensory overload. Designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini, the facade of the Basilica is adorned with 140 statues. It is not uncommon to see gawking visitors simply walking in circles trying to take in the entirety of the space.

If you desire to see the Pope, then plan your visit for the Angelus on Sunday afternoon or the General Papal Audience on Wednesday mornings. Be prepared, as St. Peter’s Square will be awash in pilgrims. You will be one of approximately 10,000 attendees vying for a glimpse of the Holy Father. The Angelus and General Audience occur only when the Pope is in Vatican City.

Tourist areas in Italy can be very crowded. Long lines to purchase tickets are to be expected. However, pre-booking with a tour company will allow you to skip the line saving your precious vacation time.

Pro Tip: There is a dress code for visits to the Basilica. Long or knee-length trousers or long or knee-length skirts are required—no short shorts. Also, you must have your shoulders covered; a pashmina or scarf is acceptable.

Visiting the Sistine Chapel and Other Museums

You must visit the Sistine Chapel if you are in Rome. Michelangelo’s masterpiece will leave you awestruck. As you crane your neck to view the magnificent ceiling, it can be difficult to absorb the fresco’s many stories. If you are unfamiliar with Catholic history, you can prepare by studying the meaning behind the artwork. This will afford you a more in-depth understanding.

Pro Tip: Pre-book your Sistine Chapel and museum tickets. Not only will this save you time but you also will avoid being caught off guard by a closure, since the venues are often closed on Sundays, holy days, and more.

San Gimignano’s Gothic Architecture

Florence Photo credit: Ali Nuredini

In the beautiful region of Tuscany is the medieval hill town of San Gimignano, famous for the abundance of Romanesque and Gothic architecture. Make your way to the historic center of San Gimignano, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where you will find fantastic architectural vistas.

Known as the Town of Fine Towers, San Gimignano has a large concentration of these tall dwellings. The tallest, Torre Grossa, offers spectacular panoramic views of the city. As you ascend this circa-1310 structure, you are transported back to Italy’s long and tumultuous history.

Via San Giovanni is a lovely street for shopping. There are beautiful painted ceramics and hand-crafted leather goods shops where you can select wonderful mementos. If you have time, enjoy a coffee and pastry at a little cafe and watch the tourists walk about. Alternatively, scoop up a gelato and wander the twisting streets as you enjoy the sweet frozen treat.

Pro Tip: If you plan to shop for expensive pieces here or elsewhere in Italy, bring a copy of your passport with you. You want your actual passport locked in the hotel safe, but a paper copy or a photograph on your phone will help you avoid the tourist tax on purchase. Alternatively, you can also declare your items at the customs office and receive a partial refund.

Mount Vesuvius in Naples

Mount Vesuvius Photo credit: Andrei Poenalte

Mount Vesuvius is famous for burying the ancient Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in lava circa 79 AD. It’s a must-see when visiting Naples. Plan a full day if you want to do more than a simple driveby. The best way to visit this enormous archaeological site is with a local tour guide. A guide will lead you through Pompeii’s Forum, Thermal Baths, Vetti’s House, and the infamous Lupanare brothel.

After wandering around town, take a hike or bus ride up to Mount Vesuvius. The summit offers stunning views of the Bay of Naples. Hikers who ascend to the top are rewarded with an intimate encounter with this currently sleeping giant. Non-hikers can enjoy pretty views from the bus drop-off area.

Pro Tip: Dinner out in Naples revolves around pizza. The Campania region (of which Naples is the capital) is the birthplace of the scrumptious, world-renowned cheesy tomato and basil pie.

Leaning Tower of Pisa

The Leaning Tower of Pisa Photo credit: Andrea Cevenini

The Leaning Tower of Pisa is the headline attraction in the Piazza del Duomo. It is the bell tower for the cathedral and is home to seven bells—one bell for each musical note. The tower’s approximate 5-inch inclination makes it one of the most famous bell towers in the world.

Joining the iconic leaning tower is Pisa’s Cathedral, Baptistry, and Composanto. In addition, two museums, the Sinopie Museum and the Opera del Duomo Museum, round out the sites to see. Plan a half-day trip to enjoy a visit to this iconic site, and don’t forget to snap a pic holding up the leaning tower.

Pro Tip: As you walk from the parking area to the Piazza, the path is lined with vendors intent on selling souvenirs to tourists on their pilgrimage to the tower. Shop or not, but be prepared to encounter vocal vendors hawking their wares.

Ski in the World-Renowned Cortina d’Ampezzo

Cortina d’Ampezzo Photo credit: Betty Subriz

Ski enthusiasts who want to strut their new togs and hob nob with the rich and stylish flock to Cortina d’Ampezzo to eat, drink, and be merry . . . and maybe ski a little, too. Jagged peaks blanketed with snow set a stunning backdrop against the bright-blue Italian sky. Below the hulking giants, après-ski aficionados are sipping wine at Enoteca, reveling in the day’s best runs.

Don’t miss The Marmolada, dubbed the Queen of the Dolomites. The vertical drops will give you vertigo, and the summit peak tops out at 3,342 meters (10,965 feet).

Pro Tip: If you plan to visit in 2026, book now. Some of the Olympic Games events will be held in Cortina, just as they were in 1956.

Wine Tasting in the Tuscan Countryside

Tuscan countryside Photo credit: Moira Nazzari

Imagine sipping a perfectly chilled glass of prosecco on a wide stone terrazza overlooking undulating hills of terraced vineyards. A distant villa surrounded by slender cypress trees is a dreamy focal point to the panoramic landscape. Tuscany is a glorious agricultural region that should be on everyone’s Italy bucket list.

Combine stunning scenery, delicious food, exceptional wine, entertainment, and literary history in one enchanting evening at the Villa Machiavelli and Saraceni Vineyard. Savor a Saraceni wine pairing with your multi-course dinner prepared with locally sourced ingredients cooked in the flavorful rustic Tuscan tradition. Depending on the season, you can dine on the terrazza, in the garden, or in the thick-walled Machiavelli manor.

Pro Tip: If dinner doesn’t fit into your schedule, carve out an afternoon visit and enjoy aperitifs and a snack. The amazing view is worth the effort.

Boat Trip Around Lake Como

Lake Como Photo credit: Lewis J Goetz

Brilliant blue water framed by the towering rugged Alps is the hallmark of Lake Como. This is an upscale resort area where you just might run into a few of the rich and famous who call this region home. Celebs who have or had country villas on Lake Como reportedly include Madonna, George and Amal Clooney, Richard Branson, and Sylvester Stallone.

If romance, luxury, and picture-perfect scenery are at the top of your list, then a boat trip around Lake Como will be an unforgettable adventure. You can book tickets on a budget-friendly ferry ride around the lake to simply enjoy the view. Alternatively, you can engage a private boat captain, set your own itinerary, and jet around the lake like the paparazzi are tailing you.

Sicily

Sicily Photo credit: Daniele Putti

Off the toe of the boot is the unforgettable island of Sicily. If you ask a native what nationality they are, the answer will be Sicilian, then Italian. You will be smitten with Siciliy’s charming people, the rugged landscapes, and the amazing coastal cuisine.

The hilltop town of Taormina offers pretty cliff views that drop precipitously into the sea. It is on the east coast of the island near Mount Etna, an active volcano. Hike along Etna’s crater-filled paths for a spectacular view of Taormina.

Palermo, the capital of Sicily, has stunning beaches, a long and tumultuous history, beautiful architecture, and cultural-based gastronomy. A stop in Palermo should definitely be on the Scilly portion of your Italy bucket list.

The Renaissance in Florence

Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy Photo credit: Sylvain Sonnet / Getty Images

Florence, one of Italy’s most beautiful cities, is the place for art connoisseurs. In the oldest part of the city, Renaissance art is infused into every cobblestone.

The Uffizi Gallery is one of the most important Renaissance art museums in the world. The massive halls and exhibit spaces glitter with ornate decoration punctuated by important works of historic masterpieces. Important pieces from Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, Botticelli, Caravaggio, and others grace the walls.

Gaze upon Roman sculptures, copies of ancient statues, and busts of Italy’s Medici family. Leonardo da Vinci’s Annunciation, Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus, and Michelangelo’s Doni Tondo are just a few of the classic masterpieces you will find here.

The Accademia Gallery is home to Michelangelo’s iconic sculpture David. Other sculptures by noted Italian artists line the halls of this intimate art gallery. If you don’t want to wander through yet another art museum, you can view a copy of David in Piazza della Signoria (Duomo Square).

The charming Ponte Vecchio stretches across the serene Arno River. Filling each side of the bridge are small jewelry shops and souvenir purveyors charging outrageous sums for tourist goods on the bridge. It is a wonderful spot to window shop and buy, if you are so inclined.

La dolce vita.