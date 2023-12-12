TikToker Cooks Garlic Shrimp & Mash During Flight

Imagine you’re on a plane when someone spends an inordinate amount of time in the bathroom. We’ve all been in that situation, asking ourselves: “What are they doing in there?” Well, the answer for social media star Barfly7777 is clear: he’s making garlic shrimp and mashed potatoes.

Barfly7777 is known for cooking gourmet meals inside hotel bathrooms with minimal supplies, but he recently tried his craft onboard a Delta Airlines flight. “Well, I got a terrible idea — it’s a terrible idea — I’m a little nervous,” he said as he introduced his idea. “The stuff I got packed definitely looks like a bomb.”

Then, he proceeded to clear security, grab some puke bags, and enter the bathroom. Once inside, he set up his workstation with a sink full of water, a couple of 6-volt batteries, some wires, and ingredients. In all, he wrote in the caption that the meal, which he called “Mile High Bathroom Garlic Shrimp & Mash,” only took a few minutes.