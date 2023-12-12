TravelAwaits

TikToker Cooks Garlic Shrimp & Mash During Flight

Daniel Terrill
Dec.12.2023
barfly7777
Photo credit: Barfly7777 / TikTok
    Imagine you’re on a plane when someone spends an inordinate amount of time in the bathroom. We’ve all been in that situation, asking ourselves: “What are they doing in there?” Well, the answer for social media star Barfly7777 is clear: he’s making garlic shrimp and mashed potatoes. 

    Barfly7777 is known for cooking gourmet meals inside hotel bathrooms with minimal supplies, but he recently tried his craft onboard a Delta Airlines flight. “Well, I got a terrible idea — it’s a terrible idea — I’m a little nervous,” he said as he introduced his idea. “The stuff I got packed definitely looks like a bomb.”

    With 2 6v batteries wired in series to an immersion beverage heater, one is able to get water scalding hot quickly. Raw shrimp will only need a few minutes. Adding instant mash to the shrimp water adds some extra flavor. Garlic butter makes everything go better.

    Then, he proceeded to clear security, grab some puke bags, and enter the bathroom. Once inside, he set up his workstation with a sink full of water, a couple of 6-volt batteries, some wires, and ingredients. In all, he wrote in the caption that the meal, which he called “Mile High Bathroom Garlic Shrimp & Mash,” only took a few minutes. 

    • Image of Daniel Terrill Daniel Terrill View Full Profile

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.