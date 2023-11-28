Study: More Americans are Traveling to Europe for the Holidays

The percentage of Americans traveling to a European destination during the holiday season has increased by 21% from last year, according to a new survey by the travel insurance company Allianz Partners.

Interpreting the results, Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA, explained that “there’s still plenty of catching up to do when it comes to [Americans] checking off their European bucket list.”

For the survey, Allianz Partners researchers reviewed itineraries across the peak holiday travel period and found that from Nov. 22 to Jan. 4, 2023, more than 1.3 million Americans have round-trip tickets to European destinations.

According to the data, the most popular destinations include:

London, England Paris, France Madrid, Spain Rome, Italy Amsterdam, Netherlands Barcelona, Spain Dublin, Ireland Frankfurt, Germany Lisbon, Portugal Milan, Italy

Researchers explained that the increase follows the “revenge travel” trend identified in this past summer months. According to a previous study, they found that summer travel to Europe increased by 55%.