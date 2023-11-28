TravelAwaits

News and TipsTravel News

Study: More Americans are Traveling to Europe for the Holidays

Daniel Terrill
Nov.28.2023
american tourists
Photo credit: Carl Court / Getty Images
    • Daniel Terrill
    Nov.28.2023

    The percentage of Americans traveling to a European destination during the holiday season has increased by 21% from last year, according to a new survey by the travel insurance company Allianz Partners. 

    Interpreting the results, Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA, explained that “there’s still plenty of catching up to do when it comes to [Americans] checking off their European bucket list.” 

    For the survey, Allianz Partners researchers reviewed itineraries across the peak holiday travel period and found that from Nov. 22 to Jan. 4, 2023, more than 1.3 million Americans have round-trip tickets to European destinations. 

    According to the data, the most popular destinations include: 

    1. London, England
    2. Paris, France
    3. Madrid, Spain
    4. Rome, Italy
    5. Amsterdam, Netherlands
    6. Barcelona, Spain
    7. Dublin, Ireland
    8. Frankfurt, Germany
    9. Lisbon, Portugal
    10. Milan, Italy

    Researchers explained that the increase follows the “revenge travel” trend identified in this past summer months. According to a previous study, they found that summer travel to Europe increased by 55%. 

    Daniel Terrill

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

