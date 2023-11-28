TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

What Are the Most Stolen Items From Hotel Rooms?

Daniel Terrill
Nov.28.2023
luxury hotel
Photo credit: Wellness Heaven / Facebook
  • Hotels and Resorts
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Daniel Terrill
    Nov.28.2023

    A survey published on Monday by a German hotel guide reveals the most stolen items from four- and five-star hotel rooms. While simple items top the list, there are quite a few surprises. 

    For the survey, Wellness Heaven issued 1,376 hotel managers — 740 at four-star establishments and 636 at five-star establishments — multi-choice questions about the most common stolen items. 

    After collecting the data, researchers identified not only the most common stolen items but also what type of guests are more likely to steal what type of item. “We observe a striking difference in the theft behavior between guests in 4-star and 5-star hotels,” researchers said. 

    most common items stolen from hotels
    Image: Wellness Heaven
    Photo credit: most common items stolen from hotels

    According to the data, the top five most common stolen items include towels, bathrobes, hangers, pens, and cosmetics while light bulbs, mattresses, lamps, phones, and mini fridges sit at the bottom. 

    Researchers say the most bizarre items reported include bathroom fittings, a grand piano, room numbers, stuffed hunting trophies, sauna benches, HiFi systems, and flowers. 

    When comparing five-star guests with four-star guests, researchers say five-star hotel guests are more likely to steal expensive items like computer tablets, mattresses, and artwork while four-star hotel guests are more likely to take “practical” items like batteries, towels, and hangers. 

  • Hotels and Resorts
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Daniel Terrill Daniel Terrill View Full Profile

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.