What Are the Most Stolen Items From Hotel Rooms?

A survey published on Monday by a German hotel guide reveals the most stolen items from four- and five-star hotel rooms. While simple items top the list, there are quite a few surprises.

For the survey, Wellness Heaven issued 1,376 hotel managers — 740 at four-star establishments and 636 at five-star establishments — multi-choice questions about the most common stolen items.

After collecting the data, researchers identified not only the most common stolen items but also what type of guests are more likely to steal what type of item. “We observe a striking difference in the theft behavior between guests in 4-star and 5-star hotels,” researchers said.

Image: Wellness Heaven Photo credit: most common items stolen from hotels

According to the data, the top five most common stolen items include towels, bathrobes, hangers, pens, and cosmetics while light bulbs, mattresses, lamps, phones, and mini fridges sit at the bottom.

Researchers say the most bizarre items reported include bathroom fittings, a grand piano, room numbers, stuffed hunting trophies, sauna benches, HiFi systems, and flowers.

When comparing five-star guests with four-star guests, researchers say five-star hotel guests are more likely to steal expensive items like computer tablets, mattresses, and artwork while four-star hotel guests are more likely to take “practical” items like batteries, towels, and hangers.