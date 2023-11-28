Feds Investigating Passenger Who Opened Emergency Exit and Climbed onto Wing

A Southwest Airlines passenger is under investigation by federal authorities after exiting through an emergency exit on Sunday at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Details about the incident came to light from a statement by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and a video posted to social media. While the passenger has not been identified by name, authorities did say he was a 38 year old from Atlanta, Georgia.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies responded to the call about a passenger who had exited through the emergency exit and climbed onto the wing. When they arrived just before 8 p.m., the passenger had already jumped off the wing and was being held by the ground crew who apprehended him.

A video posted to X shows the man running on the ground by the planes and trying to enter a work truck, but ground crew members pulled him out of the vehicle and pinned him to the ground.

A Passenger has been arrested after escaping through emergency hatch on Southwest Airlines flight WN3172 operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) earlier today.



🎥 ZED#flight #passenger #aviation pic.twitter.com/Kbcf0XjQV3 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) November 27, 2023

Investigators with the sheriff’s office say that they found the man to be incoherent and not fully aware of his surroundings. They transported him to a local hospital because they believed he was suffering from a mental health emergency.

They added that there was no indication that he left anything on the plane nor did he have any weapons on him. They also said that the man was not arrested nor will they press charges, but the case has been turned over to federal authorities. The FBI has not released a statement on the matter.