Travel and Health Product Spotlight: SB SOX Compression Socks

If you’ll soon be embarking on a long-haul flight or other method of transportation that will have you sitting in cramped quarters for a long period of time, you likely know how important it is to take steps to prevent blood clots. One way to do this, with your doctor’s feedback, is with compression socks.

Also known as compression stockings, these socks feature graduated compression (tighter around the ankle and looser around the calf) to help reduce swelling and improve blood flow in the legs and help prevent your legs from feeling tired and achy.

SB SOX Compression Socks

Made of 80% nylon and 20% spandex, these socks promise improved circulation, all-day comfort, and a perfect fit. Manufactured by a small business and rated 4.4 out of 5 stars with over 42,000 reviews on Amazon, they are lightweight and breathable, with a reinforced and cushioned heel and toe.

Suitable for men and women, the socks are no-slip, use a moisture-wicking fabric, and feature a 20-30 mmHg level of compression (the first level of medical-grade compression). They include ankle protection, a reinforced heel and toe, and arch support.

Available in 22 color combinations and sizes small to extra-large, these socks ensure a good fit for various foot sizes and calf circumferences.

