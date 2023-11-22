Norse Atlantic Airways Sends The First Ever Dreamliner To This Icy Location

When it comes to the aviation industry, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the mother of all aircraft.

Over the weekend, a 787-9 Dreamliner — with a capacity of 296 passengers — flew a small group of scientists to Troll Airfield (QAT) in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica. Marking a historic feat as the only plane of its kind to land in Antarctica, the flight has opened up numerous opportunities for the future of air travel.

Last Wednesday, the Norse Atlantic Airways flight landed at Troll Airfield at around 2 a.m. local time with clear blue skies — since it’s currently summer in Antarctica. According to CNN, the airport’s landing strip is an icy sheet of snow just 3,000 meters long (9,842.52 feet) and 60 meters wide (196.85 feet). The successful yet daring flight started in Oslo, Norway, and had a layover in Cape Town, South Africa, before landing on the Ice Continent.

What It Means For The Future Of Aviation

While its full 296-passenger capacity was not utilized, this test flight of just 45 scientists has proved the 787’s ability to reach new frontiers.

“The most crucial aspect is the environmental gain we can achieve by using large and modern aircraft… [which] can help reduce overall emissions and the environmental footprint in Antarctica,” said Camilla Brekke, director of the Norwegian Polar Institute, according to the Eurasian Times. “Landing such a large aircraft opens up entirely new possibilities for logistics at Troll, which will also contribute to strengthening Norwegian research in Antarctica.”

Serving as a new route between Antarctica and Europe, the Norwegian carrier’s flight is the next step to further research on the icy continent. But it’s important to note that the Troll Airfield is not suitable for these types of flights year round.

“As the ice begins to melt in the relatively warmer months of December and January, the runway becomes slippery, making it unsuitable for landings,” said Ashish Dangwal from the Eurasian Times. “This limitation creates a limited time frame each year for successful operations when conditions are relatively favorable.”

While this does not immediately open up doors for regular travelers to fly into Antarctica so easily, it proves the Boeing 787’s capabilities of carrying large amounts of cargo without sacrificing major fuel efficiencies. Although the large aircraft made two stops before landing in Antarctica, it did not need to refuel once.

Aviation Competition In Antarctica

The Boeing 787 is now the largest aircraft to land on Antarctica, but this isn’t the first aviation milestone on the continent.

“In November 2021, an Airbus A340 plane landed in Antarctica for the first time. Hi Fly, a boutique aviation company, was behind the flight,” continues the Eurasian Times. “It was for the first time in history that an Airbus A340 landed in Antarctica.”

Deemed as the “optimal aircraft for the journey to Antarctica,” according to Daniel Carey of Aircontact, the 787 Dreamliner may have just earned a leg up on its opponent. However, this recent feat opens up doors for all major aircraft manufacturers, showing the world that air travel to Antarctica might be easier than we once thought.