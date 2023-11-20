TravelAwaits

Travel News Roundup: 30% More RV Travelers, United Flies to Tulum & Oregon Grants $3.6M to Improve Tourism

Daniel Terrill
Nov.20.2023
Photo credit: Getty
    In this week’s round-up, three airlines added 15 new routes and more people are going RVing this holiday season than you might think.

    Alaska Airlines launches two new non-stop routes to Honolulu and Miami

    Alaska Airlines announced two new non-stop routes between Seattle and Honolulu, and Portland and Miami. Kirsten Amrine, Alaska’s vice president of revenue management and network planning, said “Travel demand to leisure destinations to relax and recharge remains strong, especially to sun and fun locations as cooler weather settles in.” Tickets for the daily flights will be available all year. 

    20 million Americans planning an RV holiday vacation

    RV
    Image: RV Industry Association
    Photo credit: Image: RV Industry Association

    The newly released Holiday Travel Intentions Survey by the RV Industry Association shows a 30% increase in travelers planning to go RVing this holiday season. That figure equates to approximately 20 million people taking out an RV between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

    Allegiant announces 12 new routes

    Starting next spring, Allegiant will offer 12 new non-stop routes  with one-way tickets starting as low as $49. Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning and chief revenue officer, called the new destination options “a celebration of the success we’ve had in these markets.” 

    United debuts direct flights to Tulum

    united tulum
    Image: United Airlines
    Photo credit: Image: United Airlines

    United Airlines announced non-stop flights between the United States and Mexico’s soon-to-open Tulum International Airport, which gives easy access to the popular Riviera Maya region. The airlines will fly 22 flights per week from hubs in New York, Houston, and Chicago beginning on March 31, 2024, and on May 23, 2024, the company will add seasonal service from Los Angeles. Tickets are available now. 

    Oregon awarded $3.6 million in grants for accessible and inclusive tourism

    Travel Oregon
    Image: Oregon Adaptive Sports / Patrick Addabbo
    Photo credit: Image: Oregon Adaptive Sports / Patrick Addabbo

    The Oregon Tourism Commission awarded $3.6 million in grants to 56 recipients through its 2023 Competitive Grants Program. According to the announcement, Travel Oregon aimed to welcome underserved communities, such as people with disability, people of color, indigenous people, and LBGTQ communities. 

