The Holiday Season Has Kicked Off At The Mall Of America | See Its List Of Events

Shopping coincides with the holiday season like no other activity, and the Mall of America is the mecca of in-person shopping in this country. From a music festival to several discount offers — and plenty of shopping — the Mall of America is set to serve as the main hub for the holidays in Bloomington, Minnesota.

As the largest shopping mall in the U.S., Minnesota’s Mall of America is a staple of the Christmas season, with special holiday deals, events, and rewards offered every year. With the arrival of Santa Claus launching the mall’s holiday celebration, the Mall of America has almost 2 months worth of events for visitors around the world.

Events At The Mall Of America

While more and more shoppers are slowly flocking to the Mall of America as it gets closer to Christmas, the area has several holiday events that encourage community engagement. With deals, rewards, and so many more offers, visitors and locals alike can spend as much or as little money as they desire to enjoy the mall’s festivities.

Holiday Music Festival

The Holiday Music Festival is a season-long event that keeps mall visitors entertained while they immerse themselves in shopping. Hosted at the Huntington Bank Rotunda 6 days a week, excluding Tuesdays, performances are set for four different times throughout the day: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

With performances every week up until December 23, acts will be from the surrounding Minnesota area and were chosen via an interest application.

“Mall of America welcomes guests from all backgrounds and beliefs,” says the Mall of America. “Holiday Music Festival is intended to celebrate the holiday season through holiday-themed musical performances that appeal to all guests.”

Festival Of Trees

During its second annual Festival of Trees, the Mall of America invites shoppers to peruse its display of over 50 trees representing local organizations, companies, and sports teams. In partnership with the Mall of America Community Foundation, the festival highlights the local community and its nonprofit organizations.

“One thing rang clear in the first annual Festival of Trees: Mall of America guests enjoy the opportunity to celebrate the season while helping a local nonprofit,” says the Mall of America. “In its second year, the festival is set to double in size.”

The mall is offering visitors an opportunity to stroll through the display and enter a raffle to win the decorations on each individual tree.

Deals, Rewards, And Giveaways At The Mall Of America

From Black Friday deals to special offers on the Mall of America app, it is the best time to begin, or continue, your Christmas shopping. If you’re planning a visit to Minnesota this holiday season, be sure to take advantage of these offers.

Believe In Black Friday

A shopping holiday that has grown outside of just the Friday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday at the Mall of America is a weekend-long event. During the Believe in Black Friday campaign, visitors will have the opportunity to win prizes and giveaways redeemable during their time shopping. With the Mystery Card Giveaway, mall-goers can receive cards for a limited time to cash in on gift cards, deals, and other offers.

And the deals don’t stop there. The Mall of America is also introducing the “Wondrous Wonka Winner.”

“Be one of the first 200 guests lined up outside the Level 1, North Entrance off Lindau Lane on Black Friday to get even more prizes,” states the Mall of America. “The first 200 guests will get a $25 gift card from Mall of America and one lucky guest will be the Wondrous Wonka Winner, who will receive a $2,500 gift card courtesy of the film Wonka, in theaters on December 15!”

The Believe in Black Friday event is ongoing during Mall of America hours from Friday, November 24–Monday, November 27.

Oh What Fun! Giveaway

As a way to get visitors involved in the community during Christmas, Bloomington, Minnesota, is launching a special giveaway to entice the local community.

“The ‘Oh What Fun!’ giveaway shines a spotlight on Bloomington’s 45+ hotels, many of which are featuring special holiday packages over the next several months, and includes a $500 Mall of America gift card as a grand prize,” says Bloomington, MN.

Visit the Mall of America website to see a full breakdown of everything offered during the holiday season. And be sure to download the Mall of America app to cash in on deals and rewards exclusive to MoA shoppers.