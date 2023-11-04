This Iconic Train Ride Is Returning To Baltimore This Holiday Season

Slip into your pajamas and enjoy hot cocoa like a kid again on the B&O Railroad Museum’s Polar Express train ride. Returning for the holiday season from November 24–December 19, families can experience the “magical” train ride, meet Santa, explore the North Pole, and enjoy so much more in downtown Baltimore.

“This year’s ‘Polar Express’ event promises to deliver an unforgettable experience,” the B&O Railroad Museum told TravelAwaits in a statement. “Passengers of all ages will enjoy a host of activities.”

Those activities include: A train ride on the Polar Express

Meet and greet with Santa

A stop at the North Pole

Festive entertainment

A souvenir and gift shop

Hot cocoa and cookies

Locals and visitors in the Baltimore area will not want to miss this holiday tradition.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘The Polar Express’ back to the B&O Railroad Museum this holiday season,” said Kris Hoellen, executive director of the B&O Railroad Museum. “We love seeing the joy on the children’s faces as special memories are made at this event that has become a family tradition for so many.”

If you’re interested in bringing the whole family together this holiday season, be sure to get tickets soon — they sell out fast. Tickets start at $52 and offer visitors different options and amenities aboard the Polar Express.

According to the B&O Railroad Museum, “the best prices of the season are available from November 24–26, 2023.” After that, tickets will sell out and prices will go up.