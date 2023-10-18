TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and Tips

United to Board Economy Passengers with Aisle Seats First

Daniel Terrill
Oct.18.2023
united airlines seats
Photo credit: United Airlines
  • Airports and Flying
  • Destinations
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
  • Travel Tips
    • Daniel Terrill
    Oct.18.2023

    Later this month, United Airlines will implement a new boarding procedure that allows economy passengers with window seats to board first. 

    According to an internal memo shared with TravelAwaits, United will introduce the process dubbed WILMA — an acronym meaning Window, Middle, and Aisle — to all domestic and most international fights beginning on Oct. 26, 2023. 

    As the name implies, passengers with window seats will board first, followed by middle seats, and then those with aisle seats will complete the process. However, the policy only applies to economy passengers (groups four to six) as pre-boarding procedures for premium and priority groups will remain the same. 

    In the memo, the Chicago-based company explained that the WILMA method was tested at four domestic stations and one hub and found that it improved boarding times by two minutes. 

  • Airports and Flying
  • Destinations
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
  • Travel Tips
    • Image of Daniel Terrill Daniel Terrill View Full Profile

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.