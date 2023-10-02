TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

DestinationsAfricaGabon

Travel Advisory Issued for Gabon

Daniel Terrill
Oct.2.2023
libreville gabon
Photo credit: A person walks in a neighbourhood in Libreville on September 10, 2023. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Africa
  • Destinations
  • Gabon
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Daniel Terrill
    Oct.2.2023

    The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Americans planning to visit the central African nation of Gabon

    The Level 2 advisory means you should “exercise increased caution” due to civil unrest, according to last week’s announcement. Specific areas like the country’s capital Libreville and the second-largest city Port Gentil have a high risk of robberies, vehicle break-ins, and residential burglaries. 

    The unrest is linked to the ousting of the Gabonese president in a coup d’é·tat following allegations of electoral fraud in August’s general election. Since then, the department has reported that highly populated areas have an increased military presence and warns that demonstrations may occur with little to no warning. 

    According to the travel website Kayak, Gabon offers travelers a range of opportunities for ecotourism and adventure travel. They include observing gorillas in the wild, see the vast wildlife while boating on  Lake Zilé, riding elephants on the beach, and more. 

    If you do plan on traveling to Gabon, the State Department recommends that you respect curfews, avoid crowds and demonstrations, monitor local media reports, keep travel documents up to date and accessible, and create evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance. 

  • Africa
  • Destinations
  • Gabon
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Daniel Terrill Daniel Terrill View Full Profile

      Daniel Terrill is a writer, editor, and journalist. He covers the outdoors and travel. In the past, he was the managing editor at Guns.com, the commerce editor at Task & Purpose, a police officer, a Marine, and perhaps the most dangerous job of all, a substitute teacher. You can contact him at daniel@outdoors.com.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.