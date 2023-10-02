This Hotel’s Sale Helps You Save On A Trip To Europe – Why You’ll Need To Book Soon

Fall, in many respects, can be considered the ideal time to travel. After all, kids are back in school so crowds are smaller and temperatures are still warm but not hot.

Now, IHG Hotels & Resorts, which has 18 hotel brands with locations around the world, has another reason for you to love fall travel: The IHG Autumn Sale has begun.

“Cozy up to our autumn offer and get away for less,” IHG Hotels & Resorts explains. “Whether you’re looking for a restorative break focused on wellness, a food-focused staycation in the city, or a countryside escape for the whole family, we have more than 700 destinations in Europe to fit your travel plans.”

You’ll need to act quickly though. While its sale prices are good on stays through May 31, 2024, the IHG Autumn Sale’s pricing ends October 16.

How The Sale Works

Importantly, the IHG Autumn Sale is only valid for stays between October 5, 2023, and May 31, 2024, at participating IHG-branded hotels in Europe.

Those brands are InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Regent Hotels and Resorts, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, Crowne Plaza, Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo, voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Staybridge Suites hotels and resorts.

Here’s how the deal works.

During the sale, you can save 15 percent off IHG’s Best Flex Rate when using the Book Early and Save rate. Furthermore, IHG One Rewards members can save an additional 10 percent while also earning rewards when they make bookings using the Book Early and Save rate.

Know So You Can Book

As with any sale, there are some important terms and conditions to keep in mind.

For instance, bookings made with IHG’s Book Early and Save rate during the sale must be made at least 3 days in advance of arrival. Secondly, the Book Early and Save rate is non-refundable and full payment for the stay is due at the time of booking.

You can learn more at IHG Special Autumn Sale.