Hilton To Install Tesla EV Wall Connectors — How Many Hotels Will Have Chargers

In a move to better accommodate electric vehicle drivers, Hilton Hotels will add over 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at its North American hotels.

It can be challenging for electric vehicle (EV) owners planning a road trip to figure out where they can stay and also charge their vehicle overnight.

While that was a problem, the situation is about to change dramatically.

Hilton recently announced its agreement with Tesla. The hotel chain will install up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors at 2,000 of its hotels in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Hilton explains. Those connectors will begin being installed next year.

The move will create the largest overnight EV charging network in the hospitality industry, according to Hilton. What’s more, the combination of at least six chargers at each of the selected hotels and Hilton’s geographic footprint of hotels alongside roadways and in key urban destinations across North America “makes it uniquely suited to provide charging access at scale for travelers on long-haul trips,” Hilton continues.

Importantly, Hilton’s announcement coincides with Tesla’s launch of its Universal Wall Connector. That device, which works on both Tesla and other electric vehicles, is said to expand Tesla’s efforts to make charging available for all EVs.

“A key priority for Tesla Charging is installing low-cost, convenient AC charging anywhere EVs are parked for more than an hour or two,” Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of charging infrastructure at Tesla, said in a statement. “Installing infrastructure at popular destinations, like Hilton hotels, enables EV owners to charge where they park, meaning no unnecessary refueling stops along their journey. We applaud Hilton for their leadership in the space and look forward to continuing to ramp this critical program with other industry leaders.”

EV Requirements On Road Trips

As more people begin to drive EVs, the choice of where to stay overnight is increasingly driven by the availability of EV chargers.

Indeed, the number of searches for hotels with EV charging capabilities continues to rise on the Hilton website. For instance, in 2023, the website’s EV charging search attribute had the fastest volume of growth to date — jumping from the fourth to second highest factor when it comes to converting searches to stays, Hilton continues.

“At Hilton, we are committed to meeting the changing needs of our guests who are looking for hotel experiences that complement their daily routines while offering exceptional hospitality,” Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer at Hilton, said in a statement. “Through this expanded agreement with Tesla, we are significantly changing the landscape of universal EV chargers in North America in an incredibly short amount of time.”

Environment-Focused Travel

Hilton’s agreement with Tesla is “one of many that provides travelers who prioritize sustainability with more convenient options to help reduce the environmental impact of travel,” Hilton explains.

For instance, its Travel with Purpose platform is another way Hilton “seeks to create positive environmental and social impact across [its] operations, supply chain, and communities.”

You can learn more and even book a stay at one of its hotels with EV charging access at Hilton.com.