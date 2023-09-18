This Town’s Pirates And Renaissance Fest Will Set Sail This Fall — What Swashbucklers Need To Know

It’s time once again for swashbucklers of all ages to dust off their swords and put on eyepatches.

Visit Panama City Beach has announced that the annual Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Fest will be held from October 6–8, 2023.

“The 3-day celebration invites families to don their best pirate or renaissance garb and travel back to the days of old with a bounty of free pirate and medieval-themed festivities, including live entertainment, parades, an enchanted marketplace, and fireworks,” Visit Panama City Beach told TravelAwaits.

“We are thrilled to welcome residents and visitors to this year’s Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Fest,” Dan Rowe, president and CEO of Visit Panama City Beach, told TravelAwaits in a statement. “With a schedule packed full of exciting activities and entertainment throughout the weekend, we look forward to hosting families for an unforgettable weekend at the Real.Fun.Beach.”

The festival not only celebrates the legacy of the pirates who once roamed the Gulf of Mexico, it also tells the tale of noted pirate Dominique Youx and his krewe of loyal buccaneers through the use of staged pirate battles and storytelling. Attendees will also learn about the men who fought to defend Panama City Beach from invaders that wanted to steal jewels in the early 1800s.

Here’s a quick look at some of the event’s festivities.

Friday, October 6

Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Fest will feature live music throughout the day and activities for kids, including a special kids’ parade.

Live entertainment will include a performance by Cirque Adventure, a high-energy acrobatic show. Attendees will be able to watch aerial acts, ground acrobatics, trampoline acts, and other performances highlighting the performers’ circus skills.

The day’s festivities will conclude with fireworks beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Fest’s main parade Photo credit: Visit Panama City Beach

Saturday, October 7

Saturday’s activities will begin with the Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Fest 5k fun run at 8 a.m.

Then there will be activities for kids and musical performances by Captain Davy & the Crossbones as well as Tom Mason & the Blue Buccaneers.

Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Fest’s main parade will be held at 5 p.m., featuring another performance by Cirque Adventure.

The day’s festivities will conclude with fireworks beginning at 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 8

The final day of the festival will also include activities for kids and live entertainment by Fire Circus.

Live musical performances will include Captain Davy & the Crossbones and The Mead Sisters & Masked Marauders.

Know So You Can Go

Panama City Beach is located on Florida’s Panhandle. It’s just under 100 miles from Tallahassee and 300 miles from Atlanta.

Panama City Beach, which is bordered by St. Andrews State Park and Camp Helen State Park, has 27 miles of “sugar-white sand beaches bordering clear, emerald-green waters” where the Gulf of Mexico and St. Andrew Bay converge, Visit Panama City Beach explains.

You can learn more and see the full schedule of events at Pirates of the High Seas & Renaissance Fest.

