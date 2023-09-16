This Four Seasons Resort Offers An Exclusive Adventure Program — How You Can Explore The Area

Santa Fe, New Mexico, is known for its thriving arts scene, which includes museums and art galleries as well as music, dancing, and opera performances. Then again, it’s also recognized for being home to some of the best mountain biking and hiking trails in the country.

Now, leveraging its location in the rugged Sangre de Cristo foothills, the luxury boutique resort Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe has begun offering exclusive excursions so its guests can visit ancient Indigenous dwellings and the country’s oldest caldera.

“The Adventure Center, the only of its kind in the state, is led by expert guides that curate excursions and tours individually catered to each guest,” a Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe spokesperson told TravelAwaits. “As the sole property in the entire Four Seasons portfolio with a dedicated adventure program operated in house, the Adventure Center’s mission is to create a sense of purpose in the pursuit of beauty and facilitate the deep exploration of culture while discovering the history and wonder of the Land of Enchantment.”

Importantly, the new tours explore off-the-beaten-path locations to which Four Seasons Resort Santa Fe has exclusive access.

“When creating the Tsi’pin Ruins and Valles Caldera tours, I was inspired by my own personal journeys to hidden gems and places so astonishingly unique that they remain unknown to most,” said Adventure Architect Hans Loehr, who leads the Adventure Center. “Sharing these experiences is a profound responsibility and with it comes the opportunity to surprise our guests with the untold wonders they hold.”

Here’s what you need to know about the new excursions.

Traditional kiva on the Tsi’pin Ruins Tour Photo credit: Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe

Tsi’pin Ruins Tour

The Tsi’pin Ruins Tour, which is an 8-hour expedition accompanied by a geologist and archaeologist, takes guests to visit ancient Indigenous dwellings. Located on a mesa, the ruins are a Cultural Heritage Site known as Tsi-p ‘in-owinge (pronounced “sipping”).

“The journey to the remote destination, located within the Santa Fe National Forest and inaccessible without a permit, begins with an interpretative drive through the Jemez Mountains narrated by a geologist sharing the background of the geological wonderland,” Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado explains. “The scenic drive is backdropped by vistas of Rio Chama, Valley of Shining Stone, and ‘Georgia O’Keeffe Country,’ nicknamed after the iconic artist and encompassing the areas she called home, including Santa Fe, Abiquiu, Ghost Ranch, and Taos.”

Landscape of the Valles Caldera Photo credit: Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe

Valles Caldera E-Bike Tour

The Valles Caldera E-Bike Tour across the Rio Grande Valley journeys to Valles Caldera National Preserve, which is an 88,900-acre wilderness region at the top of the Jemez Mountains.

Valles Caldera, one of the country’s oldest calderas, was formed about 1 million years ago by a volcanic eruption. Although it is currently dormant, the 13-mile-wide circular depression still displays signs of volcanic life and features hot springs and boiling sulphuric acid fumaroles.

The 5-hour excursion, which is possible because Four Seasons Resort Santa Fe has exclusive hiking and biking permits to Valles Caldera, is a “moderate e-bike ride and hike,” Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado explains.

Know Before You Go

While the luxury boutique retreat is set on 57 acres in the Sangre de Cristo foothills, Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe is also only 10 minutes from downtown Santa Fe. From the resort, it’s easy for guests to visit Santa Fe’s 200 art galleries and its museums such as the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum.

The resort also offers direct access to the Santa Fe National Forest for hiking and biking, plus other year-round outdoor pursuits. Its 10,000-square-foot spa features outdoor pools, fountains, courtyards, and outdoor garden soaking tubs and showers.

You can learn more about Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado’s exclusive excursions, as well as other outdoor activities, at Adventure Center.

You can learn more about the resort itself, and even book a stay, at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado.