New Luxury Immersive Trip Covers Norway — From The Coast To Urban Centers

The Coastal, Rural, and Urban Norway Journey is designed by Up Norway’s travel curators in collaboration with its partners to create what’s sure to be a rewarding experience.

Up Norway, a luxury travel curator, has a new offering for travelers who want to immerse themselves in local life while exploring Norway.

The new Coastal, Rural, and Urban Norway Journey begins in Trondheim. It travels along the Golden Road of Trøndelag region and continues so travelers can visit the remote island community of Veiholmen.

Importantly, the 8-day journey is best suited for families and small groups of friends who enjoy slow travel, Up Norway explains.

“All along the way, this new journey allows travelers to engage with local communities and delve into Norway’s nature, food, soft adventure, and more experiences,” Torunn Tronsvang, founder of Up Norway, told TravelAwaits. “Highlights include rowing in a traditional Viking-style boat, sampling cheese and cider pairings, enjoying food as art, unmatchable views, kayaking around a remote archipelago, and driving through Norway in an electric Polestar car.”

Here’s a quick look at what the trip entails.

Rural Norway

The journey begins in Trondheim, where travelers will pick up their Polestar electric car. Then, they’ll drive north to rural Inderøy.

“This region is full of forest-lined coasts, sparkling fjords, and pristine nature. Along The Golden Road’s loop are activities and attractions centered around food, beer, spirits, and handicrafts,” Up Norway explains. “The region is home to the World Cheese Awards this October, so highlights of the trip naturally include sampling award-winning cheeses and even a pairing with local juices.”

Coastal Norway

On the next leg of the journey, travelers will make their way from Trondheim to Veiholmen, off Edøy on the island of Smøla, by boat.

“In the small town of Veiholmen, a community of just under 100 people, a local host will escort travelers to a home in the village where they’ll stay,” Up Norway continues. “Later, on a ‘værvandring’ (ramble), an introduction to the community offers insights on the village’s history and its local people through ‘småtta’, or short cuts through private gardens — fences are illegal here!”

Notably, dinner at Naustet, which dates back to the 1700s and is the oldest of Veiholmen’s boathouses, will feature specialties including pickled herring and saltfish dumplings.

Finally, while along the coast, travelers will be able to row in a traditional Viking-style boat and kayak around the archipelago to spot wildlife such as seabirds and seals.

Urban Norway

The final leg of the journey is to head back and explore the small city of Trondheim.

“A gastronomic hub, foodies will enjoy dinner at Michelin-starred Speilsalen, where the food creations represent pieces of art,” Up Norway continues. “The city’s iconic colorful wooden buildings, formerly houses but now specialty shops, trendy bars, and restaurants, are best seen via a private tour by floating down the Nidelven River.”

Know So You Can Plan To Go

Itineraries are designed by Up Norway’s travel curators in collaboration with its partners to create what’s sure to be a rewarding experience. However, itineraries can also be tailored to meet specific requests.

You can find a sample itinerary and maps for the journey, and you can learn how to make an inquiry about the trip at Coastal, Rural, and Urban Norway.